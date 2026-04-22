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Home > Regionals News > Amravati Viral Sex Scandal: Watch Video Of Accused Ayaan Ahmed Seen Limping In Custody, Police Extends Custody Till April 27

Amravati Viral Sex Scandal: Watch Video Of Accused Ayaan Ahmed Seen Limping In Custody, Police Extends Custody Till April 27

Amravati Viral Sex Scandal: The prosecution claims that there are at least 18 videos and 39 photographs with multiple survivors, which have been recovered to date.

(Image Credit: X)
(Image Credit: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: April 22, 2026 15:29:30 IST

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Amravati Viral Sex Scandal: Watch Video Of Accused Ayaan Ahmed Seen Limping In Custody, Police Extends Custody Till April 27

Amravati Viral Sex Scandal: Ayaan Ahmed, the prime suspect in the Paratwada sexual exploitation case was observed limping as he was taken by cops on Wednesday, attracting much attention. A video that was leaked online showed him with difficulty in walking due to tight security, and soon spread to viral levels, as the investigation continued. Whether the accused is wounded or is moving with difficulty is not clear but visuals have enhanced interest among the citizens to the case. Meanwhile, his police custody, together with three co-accused, was further extended in a court in Achalpur, until April 27.

Amravati Viral Sex Scandal: Watch Video Of Accused Ayaan Ahmed Seen Limping In Custody, Police Extends Custody Till April 27

Amravati Viral Sex Scandal: Under tight security measures, Ahmed was taken to the sessions court together with Uzer Khan, Mohammad Saad, and Tabrez Khan. The police put drone cameras into operation, blocked streets, and rioters on the move were contained with police forcibly through the deployment of riot control officers. This is a severe case of sexual exploitation of young women in the Paratwada region, with the investigators saying that the suspect shot obscene videos. Several electronic devices, such as mobile phones, a laptop, tablet, and a hard disk, have been taken by the police and sent to undergo forensic analysis.




Amravati Viral Sex Scandal: The prosecution claims that there are at least 18 videos and 39 photographs with multiple survivors, which have been recovered to date. The court was informed by the officials that the custodial interrogation is still in progress, and additional studies of digital evidence, social media presence, and financial transactions are needed to reveal the whole scope of the alleged network. There have also been questions as to the origin of the money associated with Ahmed such as a luxury SUV and the weapon that was allegedly found during the investigation. Although the defence did not want the extension of custody, the court granted it but was critical of the length of time the investigation was taking and ordered the police to bring tangible results to court on the subsequent hearing.

Also Read: Amravati Viral MMS: Who Leaked 350 Sex Videos Of Accused Mohammad Ayaz Alias Tanveer’s With 180 Girls? Everything We Know

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Amravati Viral Sex Scandal: Watch Video Of Accused Ayaan Ahmed Seen Limping In Custody, Police Extends Custody Till April 27

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Amravati Viral Sex Scandal: Watch Video Of Accused Ayaan Ahmed Seen Limping In Custody, Police Extends Custody Till April 27
Amravati Viral Sex Scandal: Watch Video Of Accused Ayaan Ahmed Seen Limping In Custody, Police Extends Custody Till April 27
Amravati Viral Sex Scandal: Watch Video Of Accused Ayaan Ahmed Seen Limping In Custody, Police Extends Custody Till April 27
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