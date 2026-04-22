Vivo X300 Ultra & X300 FE To Debut Soon: ZEISS Triple Camera Setup, Premium Chipset, And Vibrant Colour Options—Check Launch Date And Price

Chinese smartphone manufacturing company Vivo has finally announced the launch date of its first Ultra device, as well as the next generation FE device, the X300 Ultra and X300 FE in India after lot of speculation and buzz. Both the much-awaited device will debut in the first week of May and will feature Zeiss-tuned Cameras, powerful performance, and good battery life. However, the company has not confirmed all the features, specifications, and price range of the device.

Vivo X300 Ultra and X300 FE Launch Timeline

Vivo X300 Ultra and X300 FE will launch in India on 6th May 2026 at 12 PM (IST). The handsets will be available on different platforms, consisting of e-commerce platforms like Flipkart, Vivo E–store, and other online stores. The company has revealed that both the devices will be launched in three different colour options, i.e., Cool Purple, Graphite Black, and Moonlight White. The handset will go on sale after a few weeks of launch.

Vivo X300 FE features and specifications

The reports suggest that the device will be packed with a 6,500mAh battery supported by 90W wired charging. The handset will run on Android 16 and may get 5 years of OS updates and 7 years of security updates.

In terms of optics, the device is expected to feature a triple ZEISS setup on the rear panel offering a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP periscope zoom lens, and an 8MP ultra-wide sensor. The front panel is expected to house a 50MP camera for selfie and video calling. A seamless blend of compact design and expansive imaging, built to fit effortlessly while reaching further. #vivoX300FE – Launching on 6th May | 12 PM. Stay tuned.#vivoIndia #MyCityVibes pic.twitter.com/TLUffalDY7 — vivo India (@Vivo_India) April 22, 2026





Vivo X300 Ultra features and specifications

The Vivo X300 Ultra is expected to feature a 6.82-inch QHD+ LTPO OLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz and it is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. The media reports suggest that the device will be packed with a massive 6,600mAh battery supported by 100W wired fast charging and 40W wireless charging. The handset is also expected to feature IP68 and IP69 certification for resistance against dust and water.

In terms of optics, the upcoming smartphone is expected to feature a triple camera setup on the rear panel developed in partnership with ZEISS. The camera panel may offer a 200MP primary sensor, a 200MP periscope telephoto lens with advanced gimble style stabilisation and a 50MP ultra-wide sensor. The front panel is likely to feature a 50MP camera for selfie and video calling. For every moment you don’t want to miss—and every detail you refuse to lose. #vivoX300Ultra – Launching on 6th May | 12 PM.#vivoIndia #CreateLikeAPro pic.twitter.com/a5lyobOG8v — vivo India (@Vivo_India) April 22, 2026





Vivo X300 Ultra and X300 FE price

The company has not officially revealed the price of upcoming smartphones. However, media reports and experts suggest that the Vivo X300 Ultra is expected to be priced at around Rs 1,29,999 in India for the base storage variant whereas the X300FE is expected to be priced between Rs 60,000 to Rs 70,000 for base trim. Also Read: Moto Edge 70 Pro Launch: AMOLED Display, Dimensity 8500 Extreme Chipset, And 50MP Triple Camera Setup, Check All Specs And Price