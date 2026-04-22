LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Hyderabad drug news BJP minister nida khan Ranveer Singh Farhan Akhtar Dispute Diet coke brahmos Business Akanksha Puri Bhojpuri song hardik pandya Mukesh Ambani Cook Ballistic Missiles ai Andrew Hugg asim munir Hyderabad drug news BJP minister nida khan Ranveer Singh Farhan Akhtar Dispute Diet coke brahmos Business Akanksha Puri Bhojpuri song hardik pandya Mukesh Ambani Cook Ballistic Missiles ai Andrew Hugg asim munir Hyderabad drug news BJP minister nida khan Ranveer Singh Farhan Akhtar Dispute Diet coke brahmos Business Akanksha Puri Bhojpuri song hardik pandya Mukesh Ambani Cook Ballistic Missiles ai Andrew Hugg asim munir Hyderabad drug news BJP minister nida khan Ranveer Singh Farhan Akhtar Dispute Diet coke brahmos Business Akanksha Puri Bhojpuri song hardik pandya Mukesh Ambani Cook Ballistic Missiles ai Andrew Hugg asim munir
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Hyderabad drug news BJP minister nida khan Ranveer Singh Farhan Akhtar Dispute Diet coke brahmos Business Akanksha Puri Bhojpuri song hardik pandya Mukesh Ambani Cook Ballistic Missiles ai Andrew Hugg asim munir Hyderabad drug news BJP minister nida khan Ranveer Singh Farhan Akhtar Dispute Diet coke brahmos Business Akanksha Puri Bhojpuri song hardik pandya Mukesh Ambani Cook Ballistic Missiles ai Andrew Hugg asim munir Hyderabad drug news BJP minister nida khan Ranveer Singh Farhan Akhtar Dispute Diet coke brahmos Business Akanksha Puri Bhojpuri song hardik pandya Mukesh Ambani Cook Ballistic Missiles ai Andrew Hugg asim munir Hyderabad drug news BJP minister nida khan Ranveer Singh Farhan Akhtar Dispute Diet coke brahmos Business Akanksha Puri Bhojpuri song hardik pandya Mukesh Ambani Cook Ballistic Missiles ai Andrew Hugg asim munir
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto News > Vivo X300 Ultra & X300 FE To Debut Soon: ZEISS Triple Camera Setup, Premium Chipset, And Vibrant Colour Options—Check Launch Date And Price

Vivo X300 Ultra & X300 FE To Debut Soon: ZEISS Triple Camera Setup, Premium Chipset, And Vibrant Colour Options—Check Launch Date And Price

Vivo will launch the X300 Ultra and X300 FE in India on 6th May 2026, both featuring Zeiss-tuned cameras. The Ultra is expected to be priced at Rs 1,29,999 while the X300 FE may fall between Rs 60,000 to Rs 70,000.

Vivo X300 Ultra and X300 FE launch date confirmed
Vivo X300 Ultra and X300 FE launch date confirmed

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: April 22, 2026 14:38:36 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Vivo X300 Ultra & X300 FE To Debut Soon: ZEISS Triple Camera Setup, Premium Chipset, And Vibrant Colour Options—Check Launch Date And Price

Chinese smartphone manufacturing company Vivo has finally announced the launch date of its first Ultra device, as well as the next generation FE device, the X300 Ultra and X300 FE in India after lot of speculation and buzz. Both the much-awaited device will debut in the first week of May and will feature Zeiss-tuned Cameras, powerful performance, and good battery life. However, the company has not confirmed all the features, specifications, and price range of the device. 

Vivo X300 Ultra and X300 FE Launch Timeline 

Vivo X300 Ultra and X300 FE will launch in India on 6th May 2026 at 12 PM (IST). The handsets will be available on different platforms, consisting of e-commerce platforms like Flipkart, Vivo Estore, and other online stores. The company has revealed that both the devices will be launched in three different colour options, i.e., Cool Purple, Graphite Black, and Moonlight White. The handset will go on sale after a few weeks of launch. 

Vivo X300 FE features and specifications 

According to leaks and media reports, the Vivo X300 FE will feature a 6.31-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The device is likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 coupled with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB of internal storage. 

You Might Be Interested In

The reports suggest that the device will be packed with a 6,500mAh battery supported by 90W wired charging. The handset will run on Android 16 and may get 5 years of OS updates and 7 years of security updates. 

In terms of optics, the device is expected to feature a triple ZEISS setup on the rear panel offering a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP periscope zoom lens, and an 8MP ultra-wide sensor. The front panel is expected to house a 50MP camera for selfie and video calling. 



Vivo X300 Ultra features and specifications 

The Vivo X300 Ultra is expected to feature a 6.82-inch QHD+ LTPO OLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz and it is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. The media reports suggest that the device will be packed with a massive 6,600mAh battery supported by 100W wired fast charging and 40W wireless charging. The handset is also expected to feature IP68 and IP69 certification for resistance against dust and water. 

In terms of optics, the upcoming smartphone is expected to feature a triple camera setup on the rear panel developed in partnership with ZEISS. The camera panel may offer a 200MP primary sensor, a 200MP periscope telephoto lens with advanced gimble style stabilisation and a 50MP ultra-wide sensor. The front panel is likely to feature a 50MP camera for selfie and video calling. 



Vivo X300 Ultra and X300 FE price 

The company has not officially revealed the price of upcoming smartphones. However, media reports and experts suggest that the Vivo X300 Ultra is expected to be priced at around Rs 1,29,999 in India for the base storage variant whereas the X300FE is expected to be priced between Rs 60,000 to Rs 70,000 for base trim. 

Also Read: Moto Edge 70 Pro Launch: AMOLED Display, Dimensity 8500 Extreme Chipset, And 50MP Triple Camera Setup, Check All Specs And Price

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: vivoVivo x300 feVivo X300 Ultra

RELATED News

Redmi K90 Max Launch: MediaTek Dimensity 9500, 100W Fast Charging And Vibrant Colour Options, Check All Specs, Price And India Launch

Motorola Razr 70 Teaser Released: Bigger Outer Display, Qualcomm Chipset, And Dual Camera Setup—Check All Specs, Launch Timeline And Price

iPhone 18 Pro Max India Launch Details: Check Expected Price, Specs And New Dark Cherry Colour That Steals The Spotlight

AI Investment Rush: OpenAI, Nvidia & Tech Giants Pump Billions Into AI Infrastructure As Demand Explodes

Apple To Introduce ‘Undo’ And ‘Redo’ Options For Home Screen Edits In iOS 27—Simplifying Layout Changes And Smarter Siri Features

LATEST NEWS

Vivo X300 Ultra & X300 FE To Debut Soon: ZEISS Triple Camera Setup, Premium Chipset, And Vibrant Colour Options—Check Launch Date And Price

Freshly Painted Road Divider In Rajasthan’s Tonk Turns Red In Just 15 Minutes Due To Pan Masala Spitting; Viral Video Sparks Outrage Over Lack Of Civic Sense | WATCH

Mumbai Viral Video: Woman Loses Cool At BJP Minister Over Blocking Traffic For Rally, Screams At Police Officers: ‘Get Out Of Here’

HCL Tech Share Price Falls Over 10% Today After Weak Outlook; IT Stocks Under Pressure

Husharu Pittalu OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch The Youth Drama Everyone Is Talking About Right Now

LSG vs RR Dream11 Prediction: IPL 2026 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Predicted XI, and Pitch Report For Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

Kedarnath Trek & Travel Guide 2026: Route, Distance, Difficulty, Weather, Altitude & Safety Tips

TCS Nashik New Explosive Account: Survivor Reveals How A Muslim Colleague Groped, Stared At Her Breasts & Abused Hindu Gods

WATCH Viral Video: DJ Refuses To Play After Baraat Arrives Late; Baraatis Assault Crew, Police Lathi-Charge Crowd In MP’s Katni

UAE Prohibits Banks from Using WhatsApp for Financial Transactions and Customer Data Handling

Vivo X300 Ultra & X300 FE To Debut Soon: ZEISS Triple Camera Setup, Premium Chipset, And Vibrant Colour Options—Check Launch Date And Price

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Vivo X300 Ultra & X300 FE To Debut Soon: ZEISS Triple Camera Setup, Premium Chipset, And Vibrant Colour Options—Check Launch Date And Price

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Vivo X300 Ultra & X300 FE To Debut Soon: ZEISS Triple Camera Setup, Premium Chipset, And Vibrant Colour Options—Check Launch Date And Price
Vivo X300 Ultra & X300 FE To Debut Soon: ZEISS Triple Camera Setup, Premium Chipset, And Vibrant Colour Options—Check Launch Date And Price
Vivo X300 Ultra & X300 FE To Debut Soon: ZEISS Triple Camera Setup, Premium Chipset, And Vibrant Colour Options—Check Launch Date And Price
Vivo X300 Ultra & X300 FE To Debut Soon: ZEISS Triple Camera Setup, Premium Chipset, And Vibrant Colour Options—Check Launch Date And Price

QUICK LINKS