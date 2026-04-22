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Home > India News > Lucknow KGMU Scandal: Who Is Hassam Ahmed? 26-Year-Old Arrested For Posing As Fake Doctor And Luring 20 Hindu Girls Into Forced Religious Conversions

Lucknow KGMU Scandal: Who Is Hassam Ahmed? 26-Year-Old Arrested For Posing As Fake Doctor And Luring 20 Hindu Girls Into Forced Religious Conversions

A 26-year-old man posing as a doctor at KGMU Lucknow has been arrested for alleged fraud, harassment, and conversion attempts targeting female students.

Hassam Ahmed
Hassam Ahmed

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: April 22, 2026 19:32:57 IST

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Lucknow KGMU Scandal: Who Is Hassam Ahmed? 26-Year-Old Arrested For Posing As Fake Doctor And Luring 20 Hindu Girls Into Forced Religious Conversions

LUCKNOW CRIME: An alleged doctor of the Lucknow King George’s Medical University (KGMU) was arrested over allegedly conspiring to make religious conversions and seduce female students into love affairs. Hassan Ahmed is the doctor. He is also accused of cheating and forgery. The FIR has been registered by the police, and the accused is being interrogated.

Who is Hassam Ahmed?

Hassam Ahmed, a 26-year-old man who masquerades as a doctor at KGMU in Lucknow has been arrested on allegations of plotting to convert female students.. He lives in Siddharth Nagar.

He admitted to the police that he has only pursued up to 12 th standard, which he finished in the Shia Inter College in Lucknow. Hassam Ahmed had formed an organization under the name of social service Cardio Seva Sansthan by which he organized medical camps and used extorted money in the name of medical treatments.

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How did Hassam Ahmed trap women?

Hassam Ahmed allegedly tricked students by faking official documents. He forged the signatures of professors from other departments to send out fake notices. On April 13, he sent out one such notice, pretending it was from Prof. K.K. Singh, the KGMU spokesperson and Dean of Paramedical Faculty. The notice claimed that Delhi’s AIIMS was hosting a conference and encouraged students to sign up. It even said that those who attended could meet a famous doctor from the US.

Using this as a cover, Hassam targeted female students. He convinced them to travel with him, not just to Delhi, but other places, including a so-called medical camp in Hussainabad. To appear more credible, he wore a doctor’s coat and told everyone he had special access to different departments.

Hassam Ahmed fakes romances with girls

He kept in touch with several female MBBS students. According to the allegations, he harassed them, pushed them into fake romantic relationships, and pressured them to convert. He didn’t act alone. Hassam reportedly had help from several accomplices inside KGMU, who backed him up and intimidated the women he was targeting.

What happened earlier in KGMU? 

This isn’t the first time something like this has happened. Earlier, police arrested Dr. Rameez Uddin Malik, a former junior resident doctor in KGMU’s Pathology Department, facing similar accusations—sexual exploitation, forced religious conversion, and blackmail.

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Tags: Hassam Ahmedhome-hero-pos-12KGMU scandallatest crime newsLucknow crime

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Lucknow KGMU Scandal: Who Is Hassam Ahmed? 26-Year-Old Arrested For Posing As Fake Doctor And Luring 20 Hindu Girls Into Forced Religious Conversions

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Lucknow KGMU Scandal: Who Is Hassam Ahmed? 26-Year-Old Arrested For Posing As Fake Doctor And Luring 20 Hindu Girls Into Forced Religious Conversions
Lucknow KGMU Scandal: Who Is Hassam Ahmed? 26-Year-Old Arrested For Posing As Fake Doctor And Luring 20 Hindu Girls Into Forced Religious Conversions
Lucknow KGMU Scandal: Who Is Hassam Ahmed? 26-Year-Old Arrested For Posing As Fake Doctor And Luring 20 Hindu Girls Into Forced Religious Conversions
Lucknow KGMU Scandal: Who Is Hassam Ahmed? 26-Year-Old Arrested For Posing As Fake Doctor And Luring 20 Hindu Girls Into Forced Religious Conversions

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