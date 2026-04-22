‘Love Jihad, Land Jihad Will End’: Amit Shah Attacks Mamata Banerjee Govt, Promises Crackdown On Infiltration In West Bengal Ahead Of 2026 Assembly Elections

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on the Mamata Banerjee-led government in West Bengal, saying that issues like “Love Jihad” and “Land Jihad” would be brought to an end if the BJP comes to power in the state. Speaking at a public meeting in Saptagram, Shah outlined a series of promises and took aim at the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) over governance and law and order.

He also highlighted welfare measures that the BJP plans to introduce if voted to power. “Both Love Jihad and Land Jihad will come to an end. Government employees will get the benefits of the 7th Pay Commission and DA. Farmers will be given Rs 9,000 instead of Rs 6,000 under the Kisan Samman Nidhi. Pensions for widows, senior citizens, and the disabled will be set at Rs 2,000. The BJP will also work to free us from the syndicate,” he said.

Shah Targets Opposition, Defends PM Modi

During his speech, Shah also responded strongly to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s recent remarks. Referring to Kharge’s “terrorist” comment about Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shah said, “Kharge ji says that Modi ji is a terrorist. Kharge sahab, shame on you, the man who devoted his entire life to ending terrorism, you call him a terrorist. The public will settle the full account.”

He further raised the issue of infiltration, linking it to national security concerns. “Modi ji has freed this country from terrorism and Naxalism. Today I say as I go, the BJP will also free this country from infiltrators,” Shah said, continuing his attack on the opposition parties.

Border Fencing, Infiltration And Security Concerns Raised

Shah also accused the West Bengal government of delaying key security measures, particularly the construction of border fencing. “The BSF needs 600 acres of land to build the fence. Mamata Didi is not giving it. I promise you that if you form a BJP government, we will get the job done of handing over the entire land to the BSF for building the fence within 45 days,” he said.

He added that infiltration was affecting local livelihoods and national security. “The infiltrators are taking away jobs, consuming resources meant for the poor, and threatening the internal security of the country,” Shah said, reiterating BJP’s stance on the issue.

Corruption Charges And Law-And-Order Attack On TMC

Taking a direct swipe at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Shah accused her government of large-scale corruption. “Mamata Banerjee is involved in a slew of scams worth Rs 10,000 crore. They believe that nothing will happen to them. On 5th May, BJP will form the government, and Didi will have to return the money she devoured through various scams,” he said.

He also alleged that TMC supporters were involved in intimidation and violence. “Don’t fear the goons of Mamata. Vote with confidence. BJP is going to form the government, and the goons of Mamata will be sent behind bars,” Shah said, urging voters to support his party.

Women’s Safety And Welfare Promises Highlighted

Shah criticised the state government over women’s safety, claiming that the current situation restricts freedom. “Mamata Didi says that mothers should not step out of their homes after 7 PM. You form a BJP government, strengthening Modi’s hands. Even at night, a little girl should be able to go out on her scooter, and no thug should have the courage to even glance up at her,” he said.

He also announced several welfare promises aimed at women and youth. “Elect the BJP government, and I assure you 33% reservation in government jobs for women. Unemployed youths will be credited Rs 3000 per month in account. Women, too, will get Rs 3000 per month in their account. In the entire Bengal, women will be able to travel free in the government buses,” Shah said.

Campaign Intensifies Ahead Of Crucial West Bengal Polls

At another rally in Balikukhari, Shah continued his attack on the ruling party and raised the infiltration issue again. “Mamata Banerjee is going, lotus is coming… On the 29th, vote to drive out the infiltrators from Bengal… Mamata Banerjee brings in the infiltrators herself. But on the 5th, our BJP’s promise is not just Bengal, but across the whole of India, we will handpick and drive out the infiltrators,” he said.

The West Bengal Assembly elections for 294 seats will be held in two phases on April 23 and April 29, with counting scheduled for May 4. According to the Election Commission of India, the first phase will cover 152 constituencies, while the remaining 142 seats will go to polls in the second phase. The contest is expected to be intense, with the Trinamool Congress aiming for a fourth consecutive term and the BJP looking to build on its previous performance of 77 seats and form the government in the state.

(With inputs from ANI)

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