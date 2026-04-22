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Home > India News > Why IRGC Seized Indian Ship Days After Previous Attack? Vessel ‘In Violation Of Navigation Rules’ Being Taken To Iranian Coasts

Why IRGC Seized Indian Ship Days After Previous Attack? Vessel ‘In Violation Of Navigation Rules’ Being Taken To Iranian Coasts

Iran’s IRGC seized two ships, including one headed towards Gujarat, after multiple attacks on vessels in the Strait of Hormuz. The incidents have raised serious concerns over the safety of Indian ships and global shipping routes in the region.

India-Bound Vessel Among Two Ships Seized By IRGC (Image: ANI, representative photo)
India-Bound Vessel Among Two Ships Seized By IRGC (Image: ANI, representative photo)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: April 22, 2026 17:09:54 IST

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Why IRGC Seized Indian Ship Days After Previous Attack? Vessel ‘In Violation Of Navigation Rules’ Being Taken To Iranian Coasts

Indian ship: According to state media reports, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has reportedly captured two Indian ships that were making their way through the strategic Strait of Hormuz. This has generated renewed fears for maritime security in one of the busiest shipping lanes for oil in the world and as tensions continue to escalate throughout the region.

As per reports, In a statement made by the Guards via AFP they stated that “This morning the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps of the Navy identified and stopped two ships who violated the rules of navigation in the Straits of Hormuz”. Additionally they indicated “The two ships which were in violation of navigation rules were captured and taken towards our coast”.

Indian Ships In Focus As Iran Seizes Two Vessels In Strait Of Hormuz

As per reports, the two vessels which have now been cordoned off by the Iranian Navy and are being escorted to Iran have been identified as MSC-FRANCESCA and EPAMINONDAS, respectively. Both vessels were in transit at the time they were intercepted.

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According to the maritime tracking platform MarineTraffic, the EPAMINONDAS was en route to Gujarat, India from Jebal Ali Dubai at the time of interception. Due to this connection to an Indian port, this incident has drawn considerable attention from India.

Reports say that the seizure of a vessel comes on the heels of multiple attacks on vessels within the same region. Earlier, three container vessels were reportedly attacked separately by Iran, causing greater concern about the security of Indian vessels and other international cargo vessels using the Strait of Hormuz.

Attacks Target Multiple Vessels, Including Indian Ships

As per reports, the first of the multiple vessel attacks was reported by the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations Centre (UKMTO). UKMTO reported that Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) gunboats fired on the Epaminondas, a Greek-owned container vessel, by opening fire 15 nautical miles northeast of Oman. The Epaminondas suffered extensive damage to the bridge.

A second report was made regarding a Panamanian-flagged vessel named Euphoria, which was reported to have been attacked approximately eight nautical miles west of Iran. According to UKMTO, “The crew was unhurt and the vessel suffered no damage.” Though no injuries were reported during the second attack, there remains concern that additional Indian vessels that may be using adjacent routes to the sites of the attacks could be in greater jeopardy.

Indian Ships Among Vessels Targeted In Multiple Attacks

As per reports, the second attack was on the Panama-flagged MSC Francesca that occurred approximately six nautical miles away from Iran’s coast when the ship was transiting from the Strait of Hormuz and headed to Oman.

According to the maritime intelligence firm Vanguard, the ship had sustained damage to its hull and accommodations due to the recent attacks. The series of coordinated attacks on multiple vessels has raised concerns about the safety of vessels registered in India and about the global shipping companies that use this crucial maritime corridor.

Maritime authorities and shipping companies are naturally concerned about disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz’s shipping lanes due to the fact that approximately one third of all the world’s oil and a considerable amount of cargo is passed through this strait and therefore will have a direct impact on international trade and energy supplies.

Indian Ships Face Rising Risk As Third Vessel Also Hit

Indian ships use the Strait of Hormuz to load cargo bound for ports in the Middle East so, given the recent incidents above, maritime authorities and shipping companies are understandably concerned. Additionally, because one of the above vessels that had been seized was destined for Gujarat, there are added concerns regarding India’s involvement in international trade through this critical maritime route.

The Indian government has not yet formally addressed its responsibility for the vessels mentioned in this report; however, there is ongoing monitoring of the events. With tensions remaining high, maritime security remains a major concern of shippers and other international shipping lines until peace is restored in this region.

Also Read: Why Is Iran Angry With Asim Munir: How Pakistan’s Field Marshal Tried To Bridge Tehran-US Tensions And Why The Plan Is Now Backfiring?   

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Why IRGC Seized Indian Ship Days After Previous Attack? Vessel ‘In Violation Of Navigation Rules’ Being Taken To Iranian Coasts

Why IRGC Seized Indian Ship Days After Previous Attack? Vessel ‘In Violation Of Navigation Rules’ Being Taken To Iranian Coasts

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Why IRGC Seized Indian Ship Days After Previous Attack? Vessel ‘In Violation Of Navigation Rules’ Being Taken To Iranian Coasts

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Why IRGC Seized Indian Ship Days After Previous Attack? Vessel ‘In Violation Of Navigation Rules’ Being Taken To Iranian Coasts
Why IRGC Seized Indian Ship Days After Previous Attack? Vessel ‘In Violation Of Navigation Rules’ Being Taken To Iranian Coasts
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