Indian Tourists Caught Stealing Towels, Robes And Utensils From Bali Resort, Staff Check Luggage At Checkout; Viral Video Sparks Outrage Online | WATCH

Bali: A video showing a group of Indian tourists being stopped at a Bali resort during checkout has gone viral, after hotel staff allegedly found several missing items packed inside their luggage.

Hotel Staff Discover Missing Items During Checkout

The incident took place at a resort in Ubud, Bali, where the tourists had been staying for a few days before checking out on April 19. During the checkout process, staff noticed that multiple in-room items were missing, which raised suspicion.

Hotel authorities then checked the guests’ bags, where several items belonging to the property were reportedly found. These included towels, kimono-style robes, a doormat, utensils, a hair dryer and even a TV remote box.

Viral Video Sparks Embarrassment And Debate

A video of the incident, showing staff unpacking the items in front of the tourists, quickly spread across social media. Many users expressed embarrassment and anger, calling the act irresponsible and damaging to the country’s image abroad.

INDIAN TOURISTS DO NOT LEARN 🤦🏻🤦🏻 Indian tourists, who stayed at Ubud, Bali (Indonesia) were caught by hotel-staff stealing stuff from the hotel. Why would you go to a foreign country and do such cheap act/crime?? This is embarrassing to watch as an Indian. pic.twitter.com/ETtxJArCgl — Tarun Gautam (@TARUNspeakss) April 21, 2026

The clip also sparked a wider conversation about tourist behaviour and respect for hospitality norms when travelling internationally.

No Police Case, Matter Settled Internally

Despite the seriousness of the situation, no formal police complaint was filed. Local authorities confirmed that the issue was resolved amicably after the tourists returned all the items.

Following this, the guests were allowed to complete their checkout and leave the resort without further legal action.

The incident has highlighted concerns around responsible travel, with many calling for greater awareness and accountability among tourists visiting foreign destinations.

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