‘Baap Pe Mat Jaiyo, Last Time Bol Rahi Hoon’: Schoolgirls’ Bathroom Argument Turns Physical After ‘Baap-Bhai’ Taunts; Viral Video Sparks Mixed Reactions | WATCH

A video showing a heated fight between two schoolgirls inside a restroom has gone viral, sparking fresh debate over student behaviour and discipline within school premises. The clip, reportedly recorded by a third person, begins with one girl confronting another and asking her identity. What starts as a verbal exchange quickly turns hostile, with both girls using abusive language and dragging each other’s families into the argument.

Argument Escalates Inside Restroom

A sharp remark in response to the question “What’s your name?” appears to trigger the situation. Within moments, tempers flare and the confrontation turns physical, with slaps and pushing captured in the video.

From Verbal Clash To Physical Fight

As the argument intensifies, both students are heard shouting and threatening each other. The fight escalates further with repeated references to family members and personal details, adding to the tension.

The situation spirals quickly, with both girls exchanging insults and accusations, leading to a brief but aggressive physical clash inside the restroom.

Viral Video Draws Mixed Reactions

While the exact location and date of the incident remain unclear, the video has spread widely on social media. Instead of concern, many users reacted with humour, sharing memes and jokes about the fight.

Some compared it to other recent student clashes, while others treated it as entertainment rather than a serious issue. The reactions have raised questions about how such incidents are perceived online, even as concerns grow over discipline and behaviour among students.

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