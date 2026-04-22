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Home > Offbeat News > WATCH Viral Video: DJ Refuses To Play After Baraat Arrives Late; Baraatis Assault Crew, Police Lathi-Charge Crowd In MP’s Katni

WATCH Viral Video: DJ Refuses To Play After Baraat Arrives Late; Baraatis Assault Crew, Police Lathi-Charge Crowd In MP’s Katni

A wedding in Katni turned violent after a delayed baraat led the DJ to refuse playing music, triggering a clash with guests. Baraatis assaulted the DJ team, police lathi charged the crowd, and a cop was injured as chaos escalated at the venue.

(Image Credit: X)
(Image Credit: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: April 22, 2026 13:47:16 IST

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WATCH Viral Video: DJ Refuses To Play After Baraat Arrives Late; Baraatis Assault Crew, Police Lathi-Charge Crowd In MP’s Katni

The baraat of the groom was late by almost two hours in Katni, leading to a heated argument between the guests and the DJ team in a wedding celebration. The wedding party, as it was reported, arrived at the venue quite later than anticipated and the DJ and his crew would not play music on the grounds that they had their commitments and the lateness. What had started as a dispute over music soon degenerated into an angry face off between the baraatis and the DJ, which resulted in a tense argument, which quickly broke out of hand.

WATCH Viral Video: DJ Refuses To Play After Baraat Arrives Late; Baraatis Assault Crew, Police Lathi-Charge Crowd In MP’s Katni

This incident was aggravated when the wedding party members purportedly attacked the DJ and his crew because of declining to play the music. First hand reports indicate that the baraatis mobbed and beat the crew making the celebration a scene. The DJ who was confronted, called the police, who came to his rescue. Nevertheless, rather than getting the situation under control the coming of the police only worsened the confrontation, as the tempers still flared at the grounds.




The police officers tried to get the situation under control by using lathi charge to get the crowd dispersed. During the confusion, it is said that the DJ too participated and beat up some of the baraatis using sticks. The violence has gone a step further when one of the guests is said to have assaulted a police officer using a metal object, which has left him with a bruised head. The incident placed the venue in turmoil, and it serves to underscore the fact that a delay in a wedding procession and an argument over music may very easily escalate into a major law and order incident.

Also Read: ‘Speak Softly, I’ll Clean It Up’: Female Passenger Urinates Inside Cab, Frustrated Driver Confronts Her; Disturbing Video Goes Viral | WATCH

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WATCH Viral Video: DJ Refuses To Play After Baraat Arrives Late; Baraatis Assault Crew, Police Lathi-Charge Crowd In MP’s Katni

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WATCH Viral Video: DJ Refuses To Play After Baraat Arrives Late; Baraatis Assault Crew, Police Lathi-Charge Crowd In MP’s Katni

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WATCH Viral Video: DJ Refuses To Play After Baraat Arrives Late; Baraatis Assault Crew, Police Lathi-Charge Crowd In MP’s Katni
WATCH Viral Video: DJ Refuses To Play After Baraat Arrives Late; Baraatis Assault Crew, Police Lathi-Charge Crowd In MP’s Katni
WATCH Viral Video: DJ Refuses To Play After Baraat Arrives Late; Baraatis Assault Crew, Police Lathi-Charge Crowd In MP’s Katni
WATCH Viral Video: DJ Refuses To Play After Baraat Arrives Late; Baraatis Assault Crew, Police Lathi-Charge Crowd In MP’s Katni

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