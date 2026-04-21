‘Speak Softly, I’ll Clean It Up’: Female Passenger Urinates Inside Cab, Frustrated Driver Confronts Her; Disturbing Video Goes Viral | WATCH

Viral Video: A video circulating online has sparked widespread discussion after a cab ride reportedly turned chaotic when a female passenger urinated inside the vehicle, leading to a heated confrontation with the driver.

Cab Ride Takes Unexpected Turn

According to visuals shared on social media, the incident took place inside a taxi where the driver discovered that the passenger had urinated on the seat. The situation escalated quickly as the driver confronted her about the condition of his vehicle.

Heated Exchange Inside The Vehicle

In the video, the driver can be seen questioning the passenger, visibly frustrated over what had happened inside his cab. The woman, however, responds by asking him to “speak softly” and assures him that she would “clean it up.” The exchange continues for some time, with both sides engaged in a tense argument.

A taxi driver accused a female passenger of urinating in his car in a viral video, sparking outrage and debate over passenger behavior.#TaxiDriver #Urinating #FemalePassenger #ViralVideo #NewsX pic.twitter.com/kKmHO9AP6g — NewsX World (@NewsX) April 21, 2026

The driver, who was also recording the incident, appears upset as he documents the scene inside the cab. The passenger is seen seated while the discussion unfolds, drawing attention from viewers online.

Video Goes Viral, Sparks Debate

The clip has quickly gone viral on social media, triggering mixed reactions. While some users have expressed anger over the alleged behaviour and the inconvenience caused to the driver, others have raised questions about the circumstances that led to the incident.

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