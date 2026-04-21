‘Are Ap To Gussa Ho Gai’: Viral Video Of Rapido Driver Sending ‘Creepy’ Messages To Woman, Asks ‘Ap Akeli Rehti Hai Kya?’

A woman from Ghaziabad has gone viral on social media after accusing a bike rider from Rapido of sending her inappropriate messages on WhatsApp soon after completing a ride. The episode has once again raised concerns about women’s safety and how customer contact details are handled by ride-hailing services.

The woman, identified as Anushka, shared her experience on Instagram through a short video that included screenshots of the alleged chat. The clip began with the caption, “Rapido bike book kar leti hoon, kya hi ho jaayega (I’ll just book a Rapido bike, what could possibly go wrong),” and then cut to, “Ho gaya (Well, this happened).”

According to the screenshots, the rider reached out to her on WhatsApp shortly after dropping her off. His first message reportedly read, “Pehchaana nahi? Abhi toh drop karke aaya hoon (Didn’t recognise me? I just dropped you).”

When Anushka asked if he was the Rapido rider, he confirmed and continued messaging her. He allegedly complimented her, saying she looked “cute” and that she was “traditional mein achchi lag rahi thi (you looked nice in traditional clothes).”

The conversation then reportedly became more intrusive. The man allegedly asked her age, whether she lived alone, and even suggested meeting at 4 pm the next day. Feeling uncomfortable, Anushka said she blocked him soon after.

Her post quickly picked up traction online, gathering more than 380.6K likes, over 7,500 comments, and more than 2,600 reshares. Many users said the situation pointed to a broader safety concern rather than a one-off incident.

Responding publicly, Rapido issued an apology and said the rider’s behaviour did not reflect the platform’s standards. The company wrote, “@aanu_shka3 Hi, we sincerely apologize for the captain’s unethical behavior. This is completely unacceptable and does not reflect the service standards we aim to provide. Please share your registered mobile number and ride ID via DM so we can investigate this on priority and take strict necessary action.”

The incident also sparked mixed reactions online. While many strongly criticised the driver’s behaviour, some felt the messages were harmless. One user shared, “I can understand this same thing happened to me! One rapido bike rider texted me and called me several times!”

Another added, “It’s not a joke it’s a serious problem”

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