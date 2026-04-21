James Bond, Prog Rock To Feature In Proms 2026: All About World’s Greatest Classical Music Festival

This year’s BBC Proms is set to offer a vibrant and wide-ranging musical experience, blending its traditional strengths with some unexpected twists. Alongside the familiar line-up of orchestras, operas and solo performances, the programme will also feature music from the iconic James Bond film series and a special night dedicated to prog rock classics, adding a fresh flavour to the festival.

Spanning eight weeks, the season will include a total of 86 concerts taking place across London, Gateshead, Bristol, Middlesbrough, Sunderland and Mold. The line-up brings together an impressive roster of performers, including renowned percussionist Evelyn Glennie, soprano Louise Alder and internationally acclaimed pianist Yuja Wang.

Among the key highlights are a tribute marking the centenary of jazz legend Miles Davis, as well as a series of reflections on the work of celebrated composer Benjamin Britten, commemorating 50 years since his passing. The season will officially begin on 17 July and will also feature a tribute to Disney composer Alan Menken, known for his memorable film scores. Adding a playful and educational twist, there will be a journey into space created by the team behind the popular TV show Horrible Histories.

Opening night promises to set the tone for the festival, with rising Korean piano star Yunchan Lim performing Ravel’s Piano Concerto in G major. He will be joined by tenor Thomas Atkins, who will take the audience on a musical trip to France through George Gershwin’s An American in Paris.

British talent will be strongly represented as well. A celebration of homegrown creativity includes a brass band Prom featuring Yorkshire’s Black Dyke Band, marking their sixth appearance at the festival. Another major moment will be the world premiere of a brand-new concerto by Gwilym Simcock. The piece has been specially written for Sheku Kanneh-Mason, Jess Gillam and Ben Goldscheider—exactly 10 years after the trio were first discovered through the BBC Young Musician competition.

International performers will also play a significant role this year. The Met Orchestra will make its Proms debut with two concerts focusing on the works of Mahler and Strauss. Meanwhile, South Africa’s Ladysmith Black Mambazo will lead a special celebration of Paul Simon’s Graceland album, marking its 40th anniversary.

For those who cannot attend in person, every concert will be broadcast on Radio 3 and BBC Sounds, ensuring wide accessibility. In addition, 24 Proms programmes will be aired on BBC television and made available on iPlayer. Inclusivity and innovation continue to be central to the Proms. Eight years after BSO Resound became the first disabled-led ensemble to perform at the festival, the Paraorchestra will return with an immersive interpretation of Steve Reich’s Music for 18 Musicians at Bristol’s Beacon Hall. This performance will also mark 50 years since the piece first premiered, and it is one of two concerts celebrating Reich as he turns 90.

The same venue will also showcase Alessandro Vazzana, a performer who uses eye movements to play an innovative software-based instrument known as the Clarion, highlighting how technology is expanding the possibilities of musical performance. Back at London’s iconic Royal Albert Hall, audiences will witness another inspiring performance from German musician Felix Klieser. Born without arms, he will perform Mozart’s Horn Concerto No. 3 using his feet—an extraordinary display of skill and determination that perfectly captures the spirit of this year’s Proms.

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