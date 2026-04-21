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Home > Offbeat News > Is LinkedIn Overrated? Apple CEO John Ternus’ Social Media Presence Breaks The Internet

Is LinkedIn Overrated? Apple CEO John Ternus’ Social Media Presence Breaks The Internet

John Ternus is estimated to have a net worth in the millions. As Apple’s senior vice president of hardware engineering, his annual base salary was likely around $1 million.

John Ternus (PHOTO:X)
John Ternus (PHOTO:X)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Last updated: April 21, 2026 16:47:43 IST

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Is LinkedIn Overrated? Apple CEO John Ternus’ Social Media Presence Breaks The Internet

Apple has announced a major leadership change, marking a significant moment for the tech giant. On April 20, the company revealed that John Ternus will take over as its next CEO, while current chief Tim Cook is set to transition into the role of executive chairman starting September 1. The move signals a notable shift as a long-time insider prepares to lead the company through an important phase. John Ternus, who has spent more than two decades at Apple, is widely recognised for his contributions to the company’s hardware division. As news of his appointment spread, many began revisiting his career and background. Around the same time, a post on X (formerly Twitter) started gaining traction online.

Post Highlights His Simple Profile

The post was shared by Alex Kehr, CEO of Superlocal Maps. He wrote, “John Ternus is about to take over from Tim Cook as the next CEO of Apple $AAPL This is what John Ternus’ LinkedIn looks like.”

The image attached to the post showed Ternus’ LinkedIn profile, which appeared minimal and not particularly active. It lists his current role as Vice President of Hardware Engineering at Apple and notes that he has been with the company since 2001—meaning he has spent over 24 years there.

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John Ternus LinkedIn Profile

John Ternus LinkedIn Profile

The profile also mentions his earlier stint as an engineer at Virtual Research Inc. and his education at the University of Pennsylvania. Beyond these basics, there are no recent posts or notable activity updates. While the account has around 8,600 followers, the activity section clearly indicates that nothing has been posted lately.

As the post began circulating widely, it sparked a wave of reactions. Many users weighed in on whether a strong social media presence is really necessary for success.

X reacts to dead LinkedIn profile of new Apple CEO John Ternus

Katie Miller, wife of White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller, responded to the post, writing, “This is the proof. LinkedIn doesn’t matter.”

Others had more nuanced or mixed takes. One user commented, “Yes, nothing matters. I personally feel that not even your previous experience, not linked in, what matters is your work and your presence. Let me be clear, experience can’t come only by working in a big company, though it will be good, but an outperformer will use time.”

Another wrote, “8000 followers on LinkedIn is a lot, also your comparison is retarded. It sure matters more to you than to him. Think about yourself in a position or better yet, read your bible, go offline and stfu.”

Some responses were more light-hearted in tone. One person joked, “Alright. deleting all my experience on there NOW,” while another remarked, “Bro worked at Apple since before 9/11, why tf would he need to build a LinkedIn…if he did it would also seem like he’s shopping around his job which he isn’t.”

Another user summed it up by saying, “This isn’t really proof of that, honestly. Someone who stayed at 1 company for a quarter of a century doesn’t need LinkedIn.”

Who Is John Ternus? Apple’s Potential New CEO Explained

John Ternus, 50, currently serves as Apple’s senior vice president of hardware engineering and has played a key role in shaping many of the company’s core products. He joined Apple’s product design team in 2001 and steadily rose through the ranks, becoming vice president of hardware engineering in 2013 before moving to the executive team in 2021. Over the years, he has worked closely with Tim Cook on major product decisions.

Ternus has led the development of Apple’s flagship devices, including the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and AirPods. He is also widely credited with helping drive the Mac’s resurgence, contributing to its growing market share in recent years.

John Ternus Net Worth: Salary, Career Growth & Apple Leadership Role

John Ternus is estimated to have a net worth in the millions. As Apple’s senior vice president of hardware engineering, his annual base salary was likely around $1 million, according to a report by The Street, based on comparisons with executives like CFO Kevan Parekh and COO Sabih Khan. Most recently, Ternus led the launch of the iPhone Air, which is being described as the biggest redesign of Apple’s flagship smartphone since 2017.

Before joining Apple, he worked at Virtual Research Systems and holds a degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Pennsylvania.
In a statement, Ternus said he is deeply grateful for the opportunity to carry forward Apple’s mission.He has already begun stepping back from his current responsibilities ahead of officially taking over as CEO in September. In a memo to employees, Ternus said he would step down as head of hardware engineering with immediate effect, handing over the role to Tom Marieb.

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Is LinkedIn Overrated? Apple CEO John Ternus’ Social Media Presence Breaks The Internet

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Is LinkedIn Overrated? Apple CEO John Ternus’ Social Media Presence Breaks The Internet

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Is LinkedIn Overrated? Apple CEO John Ternus’ Social Media Presence Breaks The Internet
Is LinkedIn Overrated? Apple CEO John Ternus’ Social Media Presence Breaks The Internet
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