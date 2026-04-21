Cat-Fight Viral Video: Two Women Slap, Kick, Throw Punches At Each Other In Petrol Pump

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Shefali Bagga 16-year-old girl murder Lucknow Heat wave in India today diplomats Bindi-Hijab case lenskart 11-year-old boy murder India Umar Farooq Zahoor Faisal Malik Cricket Vinod Mishra viral MMS Two Men Grabbing Schoolgirls Hands UP April 21 germany news apple Shefali Bagga 16-year-old girl murder Lucknow Heat wave in India today diplomats Bindi-Hijab case lenskart 11-year-old boy murder India Umar Farooq Zahoor Faisal Malik Cricket Vinod Mishra viral MMS Two Men Grabbing Schoolgirls Hands UP April 21 germany news apple Shefali Bagga 16-year-old girl murder Lucknow Heat wave in India today diplomats Bindi-Hijab case lenskart 11-year-old boy murder India Umar Farooq Zahoor Faisal Malik Cricket Vinod Mishra viral MMS Two Men Grabbing Schoolgirls Hands UP April 21 germany news apple Shefali Bagga 16-year-old girl murder Lucknow Heat wave in India today diplomats Bindi-Hijab case lenskart 11-year-old boy murder India Umar Farooq Zahoor Faisal Malik Cricket Vinod Mishra viral MMS Two Men Grabbing Schoolgirls Hands UP April 21 germany news apple
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Shefali Bagga 16-year-old girl murder Lucknow Heat wave in India today diplomats Bindi-Hijab case lenskart 11-year-old boy murder India Umar Farooq Zahoor Faisal Malik Cricket Vinod Mishra viral MMS Two Men Grabbing Schoolgirls Hands UP April 21 germany news apple Shefali Bagga 16-year-old girl murder Lucknow Heat wave in India today diplomats Bindi-Hijab case lenskart 11-year-old boy murder India Umar Farooq Zahoor Faisal Malik Cricket Vinod Mishra viral MMS Two Men Grabbing Schoolgirls Hands UP April 21 germany news apple Shefali Bagga 16-year-old girl murder Lucknow Heat wave in India today diplomats Bindi-Hijab case lenskart 11-year-old boy murder India Umar Farooq Zahoor Faisal Malik Cricket Vinod Mishra viral MMS Two Men Grabbing Schoolgirls Hands UP April 21 germany news apple Shefali Bagga 16-year-old girl murder Lucknow Heat wave in India today diplomats Bindi-Hijab case lenskart 11-year-old boy murder India Umar Farooq Zahoor Faisal Malik Cricket Vinod Mishra viral MMS Two Men Grabbing Schoolgirls Hands UP April 21 germany news apple
LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat News > Cat-Fight Viral Video: Two Women Slap, Kick, Throw Punches At Each Other In Petrol Pump

Cat-Fight Viral Video: Two Women Slap, Kick, Throw Punches At Each Other In Petrol Pump

A shocking video from Maharashtra is currently making waves across social media, capturing a violent altercation between two young women at a petrol pump.

Viral Video Of Cat-Fight Between Two Women
Viral Video Of Cat-Fight Between Two Women

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: April 21, 2026 14:53:42 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Cat-Fight Viral Video: Two Women Slap, Kick, Throw Punches At Each Other In Petrol Pump

A shocking video from Maharashtra is currently making waves across social media, capturing a violent altercation between two young women at a petrol pump. The clip, which has rapidly gone viral, shows how a seemingly minor disagreement spiraled into a full-blown physical fight, leaving onlookers stunned—and raising serious questions about public apathy.

The incident reportedly took place at a busy petrol station, where a crowd had gathered. In the video, the two women can be seen arguing in the middle of the premises. What begins as a verbal exchange quickly escalates into a physical confrontation, with both parties resorting to punches and kicks. Despite the intensity of the fight, bystanders appear to simply watch the spectacle unfold, with no one stepping forward to intervene or defuse the situation.

The visuals are disturbing. One of the women, dressed in a cream-colored kurta, is seen slapping the other, who is wearing a black top. The situation worsens when she grabs her opponent by the hair and pulls her to the ground. From there, the fight intensifies further, turning the petrol pump into what looks like a chaotic battleground.

You Might Be Interested In

In a particularly alarming moment, a young man enters the scene riding a scooty. Instead of helping to break up the fight, he drives the vehicle into the woman in the black top. Following the impact, she is seen clutching her leg in pain, clearly injured. Even after this dangerous escalation, the crowd continues to remain passive, merely observing the incident rather than offering assistance.

The video was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by an account named @gharkekalesh and has since garnered millions of views along with numerous likes and comments. Social media users have been quick to react, with opinions ranging from humor to concern. One user commented that it is best to stay out of fights between girls, while another sarcastically urged someone to “explain to these ‘pampered girls’ to stop fighting.” A third user joked about the scooty rider making a “wild card entry” into the situation.

While the video continues to circulate widely, it also highlights a troubling reality—how quickly situations can turn violent, and how often crowds choose to remain silent spectators instead of stepping in to help.

ALSO READ: Raja Shivaji Trailer Out: Riteish Deshmukh Unveils Teaser In Mumbai, Genelia Gets Emotional— Watch Video

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: cat fight viral videoviral videowomen fight in petrol pump

RELATED News

Watch: Viral Video Shows Two Men Grabbing Schoolgirls’ Hands And Harassing Them In Uttar Pradesh; Accused Tracked Down And Arrested After Outrage

21 April 2026 Horoscope Today: Daily Astrology Predictions For All Zodiac Signs | Know Your Love Life, Career Growth & Money Luck

Disgusting Viral Video: ‘Free Gift’ Live Worm Found In Sev Puri At Haldiram’s Infinity Mall Outlet In Malad | Customer Confronts Staff | Watch

20 April 2026 Horoscope Today: Daily Astrology Predictions For All Zodiac Signs | Know Your Love Life, Career Growth & Money Luck

Viral Video Shows Indian Traveller Facing Racism In Thailand After Breakfast Bill Dispute Turns Ugly, Manager Hurls Expletives After Tourist Reveals Nationality

LATEST NEWS

Cat-Fight Viral Video: Two Women Slap, Kick, Throw Punches At Each Other In Petrol Pump

Surat Gears Up for Wealth Expo 2026, Focus on Finance and Innovation

Shefali Bagga Shuts Down Yuzvendra Chahal Link-Up Rumours, Says She Wants A Dream Love Like Virat-Anushka Romance

Uttar Pradesh Horror: Father Arrested For Pouring Acid On 16-Year-Old Daughter, Dumps Her Body By The Roadside In Barabanki After She Refused To End Relationship With Boyfriend

SRH vs DC IPL 2026: Will Pat Cummins Lead Sunrisers Hyderabad Today? — Fitness Update, H2H Record, And Predicted Playing XIs

BPSC Stenographer Exam 2026 Date Changed: Check Revised Schedule, Exam Pattern, and Selection Process

Who Is Reid Wiseman? NASA Astronaut Shares Stunning ‘Earthset’ Video Captured On iPhone – WATCH

Amravati Viral MMS: Accused Ayan Ahmed Reveals Shocking Details, Says ‘Did Not Even Leave Mother’s….’

Infinix GT 50 Pro To Debut Soon: 144Hz Refresh Rate, Gaming Triggers, And Enhanced Cooling For High-Performance Mobile Gaming, Check All Specs And Launch Date

New Mom Patralekhaa Opens Up About Baby Doubts: ‘I Was Always Contemplating But…’

Cat-Fight Viral Video: Two Women Slap, Kick, Throw Punches At Each Other In Petrol Pump

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Cat-Fight Viral Video: Two Women Slap, Kick, Throw Punches At Each Other In Petrol Pump

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Cat-Fight Viral Video: Two Women Slap, Kick, Throw Punches At Each Other In Petrol Pump
Cat-Fight Viral Video: Two Women Slap, Kick, Throw Punches At Each Other In Petrol Pump
Cat-Fight Viral Video: Two Women Slap, Kick, Throw Punches At Each Other In Petrol Pump
Cat-Fight Viral Video: Two Women Slap, Kick, Throw Punches At Each Other In Petrol Pump

QUICK LINKS