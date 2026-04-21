Cat-Fight Viral Video: Two Women Slap, Kick, Throw Punches At Each Other In Petrol Pump

A shocking video from Maharashtra is currently making waves across social media, capturing a violent altercation between two young women at a petrol pump. The clip, which has rapidly gone viral, shows how a seemingly minor disagreement spiraled into a full-blown physical fight, leaving onlookers stunned—and raising serious questions about public apathy.

The incident reportedly took place at a busy petrol station, where a crowd had gathered. In the video, the two women can be seen arguing in the middle of the premises. What begins as a verbal exchange quickly escalates into a physical confrontation, with both parties resorting to punches and kicks. Despite the intensity of the fight, bystanders appear to simply watch the spectacle unfold, with no one stepping forward to intervene or defuse the situation.

The visuals are disturbing. One of the women, dressed in a cream-colored kurta, is seen slapping the other, who is wearing a black top. The situation worsens when she grabs her opponent by the hair and pulls her to the ground. From there, the fight intensifies further, turning the petrol pump into what looks like a chaotic battleground.

Cat-Kalesh b/w Two girls inside Petrol Pump💀 pic.twitter.com/K9sC2hRkzu — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) April 20, 2026

In a particularly alarming moment, a young man enters the scene riding a scooty. Instead of helping to break up the fight, he drives the vehicle into the woman in the black top. Following the impact, she is seen clutching her leg in pain, clearly injured. Even after this dangerous escalation, the crowd continues to remain passive, merely observing the incident rather than offering assistance.

The video was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by an account named @gharkekalesh and has since garnered millions of views along with numerous likes and comments. Social media users have been quick to react, with opinions ranging from humor to concern. One user commented that it is best to stay out of fights between girls, while another sarcastically urged someone to “explain to these ‘pampered girls’ to stop fighting.” A third user joked about the scooty rider making a “wild card entry” into the situation.

While the video continues to circulate widely, it also highlights a troubling reality—how quickly situations can turn violent, and how often crowds choose to remain silent spectators instead of stepping in to help.

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