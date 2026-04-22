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Home > Sports News > India Women vs South Africa Women, 3rd T20I Live Streaming and Channel Details: When And Where to Watch Team India In Action?

India Women vs South Africa Women, 3rd T20I Live Streaming and Channel Details: When And Where to Watch Team India In Action?

India Women vs South Africa Women, 3rd T20I Live Streaming and Channel Details: India Women take on South Africa Women in the 3rd T20I at Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg, aiming for a comeback after two losses. Harmanpreet Kaur-led IND-W face Laura Wolvaardt’s SA-W, with live streaming on JioHotstar and broadcast on Star Sports Network.

India Women vs South Africa Women, 3rd T20I, Live Streaming. Image Credit: X/@ProteasWomenCSA
India Women vs South Africa Women, 3rd T20I, Live Streaming. Image Credit: X/@ProteasWomenCSA

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: April 22, 2026 19:15:50 IST

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India Women vs South Africa Women, 3rd T20I Live Streaming and Channel Details: When And Where to Watch Team India In Action?

India Women vs South Africa Women 3rd T20I Live Streaming: The Indian Women’s team aims to bounce back after suffering back-to-back losses to start the five-match T20I series. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side has failed to defend targets in both of their opening clashes. They fell to a six-wicket loss in the final over in the first T20I at Kingsmead in Durban. In the second clash at the same stadium, it was a similar story for the Indian team. Having been bowled out for 147 runs in the first innings, the Indian team failed in their defence as Laura Wolvaardt and Sune Luus, opening the innings, struck fifties to guide the hosts to an eight-wicket win with 17 balls to spare.

India Women vs South Africa Women, 3rd T20I Live Streaming

When will the India Women vs South Africa Women, 3rd T20I match take place?

The India Women vs South Africa Women, 3rd T20I match is going to take place on Wednesday, 22nd April 2026.

When will the India Women vs South Africa Women, 3rd T20I match start?

The India Women vs South Africa Women, 3rd T20I match will start at 9:30 P.M. (IST) in Johannesburg, South Africa on Wednesday, 22nd April.

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Where will the India Women vs South Africa Women, 3rd T20I match be played?

The India Women vs South Africa Women, 3rd T20I match will be played at Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg in South Africa.

Where to watch the India Women vs South Africa Women, 3rd T20I match in India?

The India Women vs South Africa Women, 3rd T20I match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network, and live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar app. 

India Women vs South Africa Women, 3rd T20I Predicted Lineups

India Women Predicted Lineup: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Arundhati Reddy, Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud, Shreyanka Patil, Renuka Thakur

South Africa Women Predicted Lineup: Laura Wolvaardt (C), Tazmin Brits, Anneke Dercksen, Sune Luus, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Kayla Reyneke, Ayabonga Khaka, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nonkululeko Mlaba

India Women vs South Africa Women: Who has scored the most runs?

Laura Wolvaardt has scored the most runs so far in the two matches of the T20I series. The South African batter has scored 105 runs in two games. She is followed by Shafali Verma on the list, who has made 91 runs so far.

India Women vs South Africa Women: Who has taken the most wickets?

Tumi Sekhukhune has taken the most wickets in the India Women vs South Africa Women T20I series. The right-arm pacer has picked up five wickets in two games so far for the hosts. 

South Africa Women Team Last Five Results

Date

Opponent

Venue

Result

Score

Apr 19, 2026

India

Durban

Win

SA: 148/2, IND: 147

Apr 17, 2026

India

Durban

Win

SA: 158/4, IND: 157/7

Oct 01, 2024

India

Dubai (Warm-up)

Loss

IND: 144/7, SA: 116/6

July 09, 2024

India

Chennai

Loss

IND: 88/0, SA: 84

July 07, 2024

India

Chennai

No Result

IND: 177/6 (Rain)

July 05, 2024

India

Chennai

Win

SA: 189/4, IND: 177/4

India Women Team Last Five Results

Date

Opponent

Venue

Result

Score

Apr 19, 2026

South Africa

Durban

Loss

IND: 147, SA: 148/2

Apr 17, 2026

South Africa

Durban

Loss

IND: 157/7, SA: 158/4

Feb 21, 2026

Australia

Adelaide

Win

IND: 148/5, AUS: 131

Feb 18, 2026

Australia

Canberra

Loss

IND: 155/6, AUS: 156/7

Feb 15, 2026

Australia

Sydney

Win

IND: 132/4, AUS: 111 (DLS)

Also Read: IPL 2026 Playoffs Qualification Scenarios: KKR Eliminated? MI on Brink, CSK in Trouble as PBKS, RCB Lead Race — Check Latest Standings

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India Women vs South Africa Women, 3rd T20I Live Streaming and Channel Details: When And Where to Watch Team India In Action?
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