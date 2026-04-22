BREAKING: India’s Deaf Women’s Cricket Team Set For Historic First-Ever Overseas Tour in July; Details Inside

In a historic development, the Indian Women’s Deaf Cricket Team is set to tour Sri Lanka for a five-match T20I series in July, men’s head coach Dev Dutt confirmed in an exclusive conversation with NewsX.com. This will mark the team’s first-ever international tour.

“This marks a historic moment, as it is the first time the Indian Women’s Deaf Cricket Team is preparing for an international bilateral T20I series. The team is set to play five T20I matches against Sri Lanka. For many players, including some in the current squad, this is their first international tour and first experience at this level, with no prior participation in world championships. The squad selection is currently underway, with a shortlist of 15 players being finalized,” Dev Dutt said.

Selection will be based on players’ performances in the recently concluded national tournament.

Champions crowned 👑🏆 Andhra Pradesh Deaf Women rise to the top 💥 IDCA Women’s 7th T10 National Cricket Championship History made. Legacy created 🔥#Champions #IDCA #WomensCricket #AndhraPradesh #T10Cricket pic.twitter.com/Ppg7HetZmf — INDIAN DEAF CRICKET ASSOCIATION (IDCA)🇮🇳 (@official_idca) March 28, 2026

“Preparations began following a recent national tournament held in Gurgaon, where teams from multiple states participated. Delhi secured second place, while Andhra Pradesh finished first. Based on performances in this tournament, top players from across states have been shortlisted.”

The team management has indicated that all selected players will be given opportunities to play during the series, ensuring equal exposure and experience.

Not the finish they wanted, but a journey to be proud of 💫 Delhi Deaf Women — Runner-Up 🏆🔥 Strength, spirit, and a fight till the end 👏#RunnerUp #IDCA #WomensCricket #Delhi #Respect pic.twitter.com/HxVauI56b6 — INDIAN DEAF CRICKET ASSOCIATION (IDCA)🇮🇳 (@official_idca) March 28, 2026

Indian Deaf Cricket Team to Travel to South Africa For Bilateral Series

The men’s team will be travelling to South Africa for two ODIs and three T20Is. The Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA) on April 22, 2026, unveiled the new Team India jersey for the tour. The matches will be played at Sinoville Cricket Club, Pretoria, South Africa, from April 25 to May 2, 2026.

Sumit Jain, President, IDCA put his weight behind the players. “Our players are well-prepared and excited for the championship. They are ready to showcase their skills and compete for the prestigious title. I wish them the very best for the series. We could not have held this championship without the continuous support of our principal partner, Dr. Cyrus Poonawalla, Chairman of Serum Institute of India, who helps us every day in celebrating Deaf Cricket. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank KFC India, Hero (We Care – A Hero MotoCorp CSR Initiative), Steel Authority of India Limited, Kaizzen, Impact Research & Measurement Pvt. Ltd., Shiv Naresh Sports Pvt. Ltd., and RB Foundation for being our support partners. Your support has been instrumental in making this championship a grand success.”

Squad – India Deaf Team: – Virender Singh – Captain (Delhi), Sai Akash (Tamil Nadu) – Vice Captain, Hilal Wani (Jammu & Kashmir), R Yashwanth Naidu (Andhra Pradesh), Santosh Kumar Mohapatra (Odisha), Umar Ashraf (Jammu & Kashmir) – Wicketkeeper, Sanith Shetty (Karnataka), Sudarsun E (Tamil Nadu), Pranil More (Mumbai), Kuldeep Singh (Haryana), Vivek Kumar (Haryana), Aman Chouksey (Madhya Pradesh), Sibun Nanda (Odisha), Deepak Lamba (Haryana) – Wicketkeeper.

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