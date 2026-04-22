BREAKING: India’s Deaf Women’s Cricket Team Set For Historic First-Ever Overseas Tour in July; Details Inside

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Haryana viral video Hassam Ahmed Cancer Research UK smoking response Assembly Elections 2026 Divyanka sirohi celebrity death allu arjun asim munir Lenskart bindi tilak Tesla amar colony news Hyderabad drug news nida khan brahmos Haryana viral video Hassam Ahmed Cancer Research UK smoking response Assembly Elections 2026 Divyanka sirohi celebrity death allu arjun asim munir Lenskart bindi tilak Tesla amar colony news Hyderabad drug news nida khan brahmos Haryana viral video Hassam Ahmed Cancer Research UK smoking response Assembly Elections 2026 Divyanka sirohi celebrity death allu arjun asim munir Lenskart bindi tilak Tesla amar colony news Hyderabad drug news nida khan brahmos Haryana viral video Hassam Ahmed Cancer Research UK smoking response Assembly Elections 2026 Divyanka sirohi celebrity death allu arjun asim munir Lenskart bindi tilak Tesla amar colony news Hyderabad drug news nida khan brahmos
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Haryana viral video Hassam Ahmed Cancer Research UK smoking response Assembly Elections 2026 Divyanka sirohi celebrity death allu arjun asim munir Lenskart bindi tilak Tesla amar colony news Hyderabad drug news nida khan brahmos Haryana viral video Hassam Ahmed Cancer Research UK smoking response Assembly Elections 2026 Divyanka sirohi celebrity death allu arjun asim munir Lenskart bindi tilak Tesla amar colony news Hyderabad drug news nida khan brahmos Haryana viral video Hassam Ahmed Cancer Research UK smoking response Assembly Elections 2026 Divyanka sirohi celebrity death allu arjun asim munir Lenskart bindi tilak Tesla amar colony news Hyderabad drug news nida khan brahmos Haryana viral video Hassam Ahmed Cancer Research UK smoking response Assembly Elections 2026 Divyanka sirohi celebrity death allu arjun asim munir Lenskart bindi tilak Tesla amar colony news Hyderabad drug news nida khan brahmos
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > BREAKING: India’s Deaf Women’s Cricket Team Set For Historic First-Ever Overseas Tour in July; Details Inside

BREAKING: India’s Deaf Women’s Cricket Team Set For Historic First-Ever Overseas Tour in July; Details Inside

The Indian Women’s Deaf Cricket Team will embark on its first-ever international tour, playing a five-match T20I series in Sri Lanka this July.

Andhra Pradesh won the national championship. (Photo Credits: IDCA/X)
Andhra Pradesh won the national championship. (Photo Credits: IDCA/X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Last updated: April 22, 2026 19:22:25 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

BREAKING: India’s Deaf Women’s Cricket Team Set For Historic First-Ever Overseas Tour in July; Details Inside

In a historic development, the Indian Women’s Deaf Cricket Team is set to tour Sri Lanka for a five-match T20I series in July, men’s head coach Dev Dutt confirmed in an exclusive conversation with NewsX.com. This will mark the team’s first-ever international tour.

“This marks a historic moment, as it is the first time the Indian Women’s Deaf Cricket Team is preparing for an international bilateral T20I series. The team is set to play five T20I matches against Sri Lanka. For many players, including some in the current squad, this is their first international tour and first experience at this level, with no prior participation in world championships. The squad selection is currently underway, with a shortlist of 15 players being finalized,” Dev Dutt said. 

Selection will be based on players’ performances in the recently concluded national tournament.

You Might Be Interested In

“Preparations began following a recent national tournament held in Gurgaon, where teams from multiple states participated. Delhi secured second place, while Andhra Pradesh finished first. Based on performances in this tournament, top players from across states have been shortlisted.” 

The team management has indicated that all selected players will be given opportunities to play during the series, ensuring equal exposure and experience.

Indian Deaf Cricket Team to Travel to South Africa For Bilateral Series

The men’s team will be travelling to South Africa for two ODIs and three T20Is. The Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA) on April 22, 2026, unveiled the new Team India jersey for the tour. The matches will be played at Sinoville Cricket Club, Pretoria, South Africa, from April 25 to May 2, 2026.

Sumit Jain, President, IDCA put his weight behind the players. “Our players are well-prepared and excited for the championship. They are ready to showcase their skills and compete for the prestigious title. I wish them the very best for the series. We could not have held this championship without the continuous support of our principal partner, Dr. Cyrus Poonawalla, Chairman of Serum Institute of India, who helps us every day in celebrating Deaf Cricket. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank KFC India, Hero (We Care – A Hero MotoCorp CSR Initiative), Steel Authority of India Limited, Kaizzen, Impact Research & Measurement Pvt. Ltd., Shiv Naresh Sports Pvt. Ltd., and RB Foundation for being our support partners. Your support has been instrumental in making this championship a grand success.” 

Squad – India Deaf Team: – Virender Singh – Captain (Delhi), Sai Akash (Tamil Nadu) – Vice Captain, Hilal Wani (Jammu & Kashmir), R Yashwanth Naidu (Andhra Pradesh), Santosh Kumar Mohapatra (Odisha), Umar Ashraf (Jammu & Kashmir) – Wicketkeeper, Sanith Shetty (Karnataka), Sudarsun E (Tamil Nadu), Pranil More (Mumbai), Kuldeep Singh (Haryana), Vivek Kumar (Haryana), Aman Chouksey (Madhya Pradesh), Sibun Nanda (Odisha), Deepak Lamba (Haryana) – Wicketkeeper.

Also Read: PSL 2026 Watch Video: 18-Year-Old Ali Raza Scripts History With Hat-Trick vs Karachi Kings, Becomes Youngest Ever in PSL History

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: CricketCricket newsIDCAIndia tour of Sri Lanka

RELATED News

India Women vs South Africa Women, 3rd T20I Live Streaming and Channel Details: When And Where to Watch Team India In Action?

PSL 2026 Watch Video: 18-Year-Old Ali Raza Scripts History With Hat-Trick vs Karachi Kings, Becomes Youngest Ever in PSL History

Al Nassr vs Al Ahli Live Streaming ACL 2 Semi-Final: When and Where To Watch Cristiano Ronaldo In Action Online and On TV In India, Dubai (UAE)?

IPL 2026 Playoffs Qualification Scenarios: KKR Eliminated? MI on Brink, CSK in Trouble as PBKS, RCB Lead Race — Check Latest Standings

Saudi Pro League Fixtures April 2026: Full Schedule, Match Timings, Live Streaming, Standings & Where to Watch in Dubai, UAE, Middle East and India

LATEST NEWS

‘Love Jihad, Land Jihad Will End’: Amit Shah Attacks Mamata Banerjee Govt, Promises Crackdown On Infiltration In West Bengal Ahead Of 2026 Assembly Elections

Lucknow KGMU Scandal: Who Is Hassam Ahmed? 26-Year-Old Arrested For Posing As Fake Doctor And Luring 20 Hindu Girls Into Forced Religious Conversions

BMW F 450 GS Launches In India Soon: Check Expected Price, 450cc Twin Engine, Top Features And How It Rivals KTM 390 Adventure

BREAKING: India’s Deaf Women’s Cricket Team Set For Historic First-Ever Overseas Tour in July; Details Inside

Indian Tourists Caught Stealing Towels, Robes And Utensils From Bali Resort, Staff Check Luggage At Checkout; Viral Video Sparks Outrage Online | WATCH

Why THIS Country Has Introduced A ‘Smoke-Free Generation’ Law Banning Cigarette Sales For Those Born After 2009, And What It Means For The Future?

Row At Indian Embassy In Rome: Man Alleges Harassment, Warns ‘Do Not Touch Me’, Refuses To Delete Video; Officials Call Claims ‘False’

Assembly Elections 2026: Why Exit Polls Won’t Be Announced After West Bengal And Tamil Nadu Go To Voting, EC Rules Explained

Who Is Divyanka Sirohi’s Boyfriend? Here’s What We Know About The Late Haryanvi Actress’s Love Life And Relationship Status

YouTube Bows To Indonesia: Raises Minimum Age To 16, Underage Accounts To Be Deactivated Soon

BREAKING: India’s Deaf Women’s Cricket Team Set For Historic First-Ever Overseas Tour in July; Details Inside

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

BREAKING: India’s Deaf Women’s Cricket Team Set For Historic First-Ever Overseas Tour in July; Details Inside

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

BREAKING: India’s Deaf Women’s Cricket Team Set For Historic First-Ever Overseas Tour in July; Details Inside
BREAKING: India’s Deaf Women’s Cricket Team Set For Historic First-Ever Overseas Tour in July; Details Inside
BREAKING: India’s Deaf Women’s Cricket Team Set For Historic First-Ever Overseas Tour in July; Details Inside
BREAKING: India’s Deaf Women’s Cricket Team Set For Historic First-Ever Overseas Tour in July; Details Inside

QUICK LINKS