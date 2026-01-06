LIVE TV
Big News For PlayStation Lovers: PS6 To Delay And PS5 Price Likely To Increase By…

The Sony PlayStation 6 (PS6) is expected to delay in its launch and the price of existing PS5 is also recently increased by the company. The experts suggest the shortage of RAM behind the price hike and delay

Play Station 6 expected to delay, credit: X
Play Station 6 expected to delay, credit: X

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: January 6, 2026 14:38:14 IST

Gamers who are eagerly waiting for Sony’s next-generation console, might be they have to wait a bit longer. As per latest media reports Sony is re-evaluating its production plans for the purported PlayStation 6 (PS6) due to global component shortages, which is expected to delay the launch of PlayStation 6. 

The reports also suggest that PS5 console may also get costlier, with rising component costs and global supply pressure forcing the company to raise the price and rethink its plans. 

Sony’s PlayStation 6 delay reason 

The media reports and rumors describe that the Sony PS6 was planned to make a debut in India as well as the global market around late 2027, like the company’s usual next-generation console timeline. However, because of the current global shortage of RAM due to rapid expansion of Artificial Intelligence (AI), which has increased RAM prices sharply. 

The memory component is critical part of modern consoles, and securing enough supply at a sustainable cost is becoming more challenging for every manufacturer due to which experts claim that Sony is reconsidering the time for launch of the PS6 console due to disruption in supply chain of RAM.  

Impact of RAM crises 

The ongoing shortage has already forced smartphone and laptop manufacturers to raise prices or reduce configurations. The Sony is also facing the same issue as its next console. However, it is not confirmed whether Microsoft will also look at the prices of Xbox consoles. 

The RAM crises could also increase the price of console worldwide, which will turn the upcoming PS6 into a tough choice for price-sensitive gamers. The company has recently increased the price of PS5, and media reports claim that the company will track these developments for another year and plans to ship the PS6 system by the end of 2027 or early 2028. 

First published on: Jan 6, 2026 2:38 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.

QUICK LINKS