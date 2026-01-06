Big News For PlayStation Lovers: PS6 To Delay And PS5 Price Likely To Increase By…

The reports also suggest that PS5 console may also get costlier, with rising component costs and global supply pressure forcing the company to raise the price and rethink its plans.

Sony’s PlayStation 6 delay reason

The memory component is critical part of modern consoles, and securing enough supply at a sustainable cost is becoming more challenging for every manufacturer due to which experts claim that Sony is reconsidering the time for launch of the PS6 console due to disruption in supply chain of RAM. Impact of RAM crises

The ongoing shortage has already forced smartphone and laptop manufacturers to raise prices or reduce configurations. The Sony is also facing the same issue as its next console. However, it is not confirmed whether Microsoft will also look at the prices of Xbox consoles.

The RAM crises could also increase the price of console worldwide, which will turn the upcoming PS6 into a tough choice for price-sensitive gamers. The company has recently increased the price of PS5, and media reports claim that the company will track these developments for another year and plans to ship the PS6 system by the end of 2027 or early 2028.