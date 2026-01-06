LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Big Day for Redmi Fans: Redmi Note 15 5G, Redmi Pad 2 Pro Launch Today — Features, Specs, Price Expectations And More

Big Day for Redmi Fans: Redmi Note 15 5G, Redmi Pad 2 Pro Launch Today — Features, Specs, Price Expectations And More

Chinese tech giant Xiaomi is all set to launch two new devices in today's event. The company will be launching Redmi Note 15 5G and Redmi Pad 2 Pro. The specifications and features of the phone and tablet will be revealed officially today during the event.

Redmi Note 15 5G and Redmi Pad 2 Pro to launch today, credit: X/RedmiIndia
Redmi Note 15 5G and Redmi Pad 2 Pro to launch today, credit: X/RedmiIndia

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: January 6, 2026 11:06:02 IST

Big Day for Redmi Fans: Redmi Note 15 5G, Redmi Pad 2 Pro Launch Today — Features, Specs, Price Expectations And More

Chinese tech giant Xiaomi is set to roll out the Redmi Note 15 5G smartphone and Redmi Pad 2 Pro Android tablet in India on 6th January. Prior to launching, the company has revealed specifications of the devices. The Redmi Note 15 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 and it will come with a 5,520 mAh battery. 

The Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G Tablet will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4. Here is what users can expect from Xiaomi’s today event 



Redmi Note 15 5G specification 

According to the company, the Redmi Note 15 5G will feature a curved 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness up to 3,200nits. The display will come with a TUV triple eye care certification along with Hydro Touch 2.0 support. The phone has a 7.35mm thin body. 

The company has confirmed that the Note 15 5G will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset. The tech giant claims that the phone will offer 48-month lag free performance. The rare panel of the phone offers a primary camera of 108 MP with optical image stabilisation and 4K video recording support. 

The phone is backed with a 5,520 mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging. The company claims that it will deliver up to 1.6 days of usage on a single charge. The phone also provides a rating for resistance against dust and water. The smartphone runs on HyperOS 2 based on Android 15. 

Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G specification 

The company is also going to launch Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G alongside Redmi Note 15 smartphone. The device will feature a 12.1-inch display of 2.8K resolution with a peak brightness of 600 nits and 120Hz of refresh rate. 

The Android based tablet will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor. The device will offer a quad speaker for audio with Dolby Atmos support. The device will offer 5G connectivity with e-SIM support. The device is backed by 12,000mAh battery. The Redmi Pad 2 Pro comes with supporting accessories including the Redmi Pad 2 Pro keyboard, Redmi Smart Pen, and Redmi Pad 2 Pro cover.

First published on: Jan 6, 2026 11:06 AM IST
QUICK LINKS