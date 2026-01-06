Big Day for Redmi Fans: Redmi Note 15 5G, Redmi Pad 2 Pro Launch Today — Features, Specs, Price Expectations And More

Redmi Note 15 5G specification

According to the company, the Redmi Note 15 5G will feature a curved 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness up to 3,200nits. The display will come with a TUV triple eye care certification along with Hydro Touch 2.0 support. The phone has a 7.35mm thin body.

The company has confirmed that the Note 15 5G will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset. The tech giant claims that the phone will offer 48-month lag free performance. The rare panel of the phone offers a primary camera of 108 MP with optical image stabilisation and 4K video recording support.

The phone is backed with a 5,520 mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging. The company claims that it will deliver up to 1.6 days of usage on a single charge. The phone also provides a rating for resistance against dust and water. The smartphone runs on HyperOS 2 based on Android 15.

Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G specification

The company is also going to launch Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G alongside Redmi Note 15 smartphone. The device will feature a 12.1-inch display of 2.8K resolution with a peak brightness of 600 nits and 120Hz of refresh rate.

The Android based tablet will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor. The device will offer a quad speaker for audio with Dolby Atmos support. The device will offer 5G connectivity with e-SIM support. The device is backed by 12,000mAh battery. The Redmi Pad 2 Pro comes with supporting accessories including the Redmi Pad 2 Pro keyboard, Redmi Smart Pen, and Redmi Pad 2 Pro cover.


