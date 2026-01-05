LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > iQOO 15 Ultra Phone Expected Launch Date: Check Expected Price, Specifications And Other Details

The Chinese tech manufacturer iQOO has confirmed the launch of iQOO 15 Ultra. This is going to the first 'Ultra' variant phone from the brand. The phone will be initially launch in China.

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: January 5, 2026 17:44:26 IST

Chinese smartphone manufacturer iQOO has confirmed the launch of its new iQOO 15 Ultra after weeks of speculation and rumors. The company announced on Weibo that the phone will debut in China before the Spring Festival, which means the device will be launch in January or early February, ahead of the February 17 holiday. 

For now, the launch is just limited to China only with no official details on global release, some reports also suggest that a smaller model may join the iQOO 15 series later this year, but it is not officially confirmed. 

 IQOO 15 Ultra variant confirmed 

The iQOO 15 marks the first time that the brand will use the ‘Ultra’ name. Prior to the iQOO has only focused on standard and Pro models for its flagship and sub-flagship lineup. The Ultra variant indicates the company aims to offer a higher-tier option with improved features for users seeking top performance. 

The iQOO 15 Ultra will be positioned above the regular iQOO 15, which was launched globally in November 2025 with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. The media reports suggest the Ultra may include shoulder triggers and an active cooling fan which is typically found in a gaming phone. 

The display upgrade could also distinguish the model, with reports indicating a 2K panel and a refresh rate of 165Hz. This display will surpass the OnePlus 15’s 1.5K display with a 165Hz refresh rate whereas the standard iQOO 15 already offers a 6.85-inch 2K AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. The higher refresh rate would mainly benefit gamers in fast-paced games. 

iQOO 15 Ultra key highlight 

The camera and battery specifications are expected to remain the same as the regular model. The iQOO 15 has a 50 MP triple rear camera, a 32MP front camera, and a massive 7000mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging support. 

The iQOO 15 Ultra aims to target users who love high performance and gaming-oriented features. Users seeking extensive camera options or software updates may prefer mainstream flagships. The price of iQOO 15 Ultra may remain competitive, following the iQOO 15’s launch at Rs.72,999. 

First published on: Jan 5, 2026 5:44 PM IST
Tags: iqooiQOO 15

