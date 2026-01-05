Big News For iPhone Lovers: iPhone 18 Price Likely To Increase By…

According to the media reports from Taiwan, the tech giant is expected to use TSMC’s advanced 2nm manufacturing process for its upcoming A20 and A20 Pro chipsets. TSMC is Apple’s long time chip partner, and it is world’s largest contract semiconductor manufacturer. Apple moving toward new chip

As per the report, a 12-inch silicon wafer produced on the 2nm process now costs around $30,000, which is around $10,000 more than the 3nm wafer.

How A20 Chip will impact prices

As a result of upgradation of chipset, the estimated per-unit cost of Apple’s A20 or A20 Pro could increase the price of iPhone 18 series to around $290. That would represent an increase of about 87 per cent compared with the A19 Pro, and a dramatic jump from earlier generations.

The A20 Pro is likely to power the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max and Apple’s long rumored foldable iPhone. All of these devices are expected to be launched together at the same event. The standard iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e are reported to use a slightly less powerful A20 chip instead.

What to expect from iPhone 18 Pro

Apart from the processor, the iPhone 18 Pro models are expected to feature a significant front design refresh. The reports claim that Apple may drop the Dynamic Island in favour of a punch-hole selfie camera, combined with under display Face ID technology.

Other leaks and experts suggest a refined single tone colour finish, replacing the dual tone look as seen on recent Pro models. The camera system could also get a variable aperture main lens, offering users greater creative control over depth of field.


