Home > Tech and Auto > Big News For iPhone Lovers: iPhone 18 Price Likely To Increase By…

Big News For iPhone Lovers: iPhone 18 Price Likely To Increase By…

There is a big news of iPhone lovers, as per reports the price of iPhone is expected to be increased by approximately Rs.26,000 due to upgradation in chipset. The company is likely to use A20 and A20 Pro chipset in upcoming series.

iPhone 18 likely to get a price hike, credit: X/theapplecycle
iPhone 18 likely to get a price hike, credit: X/theapplecycle

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: January 5, 2026 12:08:47 IST

Big News For iPhone Lovers: iPhone 18 Price Likely To Increase By…

Apple’s next iPhone has started creating news all over the world. A new leak is circulating on the internet that suggests that the buyers have to pay more for the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. The report gives reason behind the price hike is due to rise in manufacturing costs, particularly around the Apple’s next-generation chipset which are putting pressure on price decisions.  

According to the media reports from Taiwan, the tech giant is expected to use TSMC’s advanced 2nm manufacturing process for its upcoming A20 and A20 Pro chipsets. TSMC is Apple’s long time chip partner, and it is world’s largest contract semiconductor manufacturer. 

Apple moving toward new chip

Apple’s move to 2nm technology should deliver notable improvement in performance and power efficiency over the current 3nm chips; this move comes with a sharp increase in production costs.  

As per the report, a 12-inch silicon wafer produced on the 2nm process now costs around $30,000, which is around $10,000 more than the 3nm wafer. 

How A20 Chip will impact prices

As a result of upgradation of chipset, the estimated per-unit cost of Apple’s A20 or A20 Pro could increase the price of iPhone 18 series to around $290. That would represent an increase of about 87 per cent compared with the A19 Pro, and a dramatic jump from earlier generations. 

The A20 Pro is likely to power the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max and Apple’s long rumored foldable iPhone. All of these devices are expected to be launched together at the same event. The standard iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e are reported to use a slightly less powerful A20 chip instead. 

What to expect from iPhone 18 Pro 

Apart from the processor, the iPhone 18 Pro models are expected to feature a significant front design refresh. The reports claim that Apple may drop the Dynamic Island in favour of a punch-hole selfie camera, combined with under display Face ID technology. 

Other leaks and experts suggest a refined single tone colour finish, replacing the dual tone look as seen on recent Pro models. The camera system could also get a variable aperture main lens, offering users greater creative control over depth of field. 

Also Read: From Medical Treatment To Legal Advice: Six Topics You Should Never Ask AI Chatbots Like Gemini, ChatGPT, And Grok

First published on: Jan 5, 2026 12:08 PM IST
Big News For iPhone Lovers: iPhone 18 Price Likely To Increase By…

Big News For iPhone Lovers: iPhone 18 Price Likely To Increase By…
Big News For iPhone Lovers: iPhone 18 Price Likely To Increase By…
Big News For iPhone Lovers: iPhone 18 Price Likely To Increase By…
Big News For iPhone Lovers: iPhone 18 Price Likely To Increase By…

