Home > Tech and Auto > From Medical Treatment To Legal Advice: Six Topics You Should Never Ask AI Chatbots Like Gemini, ChatGPT, And Grok

From Medical Treatment To Legal Advice: Six Topics You Should Never Ask AI Chatbots Like Gemini, ChatGPT, And Grok

AI chatbots such as ChatGPT, Google Gemini, and Grok etc. have become so popular among users. Users ask a lot of things to these chatbots but is it safe, here are six things that users should avoid asking AI chatbots.

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: January 4, 2026 18:01:17 IST

From Medical Treatment To Legal Advice: Six Topics You Should Never Ask AI Chatbots Like Gemini, ChatGPT, And Grok

People these days use AI chatbots for almost everything from help in writing, learning to looking up stuff fast. But every question is not safe or smart to ask from AI chatbots such as ChatGPT, Google Gemini, and Grok etc. Here are six things that users should not ask to AI chatbots 

Medical diagnosis or treatment 

AI chatbot are neither doctor nor medical experts. Surely, they can elaborate and explain the medical terms in simple words or tell the user what a symptom might mean, but this doesn’t mean it can actually diagnose or suggest how to treat anything. Real health decisions need a doctor’s examination, patients’ medical history, and some real-life judgement. Users relying on AI for medication advice can risk their lives. 

Personal, financial and sensitive information 

Users should never enter their bank details, Aadhaar or PAN numbers, passwords, OTPs, office documents, or any private files into a chatbot. There are chances that the bot says it does not store users’ data, still users’ data can be reviewed for safety or “improvement” purposes. Sharing personal information may lead to privacy leaks or even fraud. 

Do not ask for illegal or shady advice 

Users should not use AI chatbots for things like hacking, piracy, fraud, dodging taxes, or getting around the law. Tools like ChatGPT, Grok, and Gemini have rules against this stuff, and they usually won’t help anyway. Trying to get or follow illegal advice online can land user in real trouble, and user will have to face consequences 

Do not treat AI response as the complete truth 

Chatbots have no knowledge about real time; they just work on patterns in data. Sometimes they make mistakes, give old information, or oversimplify complicated topics. If a user trust AI for legal advice, financial decisions, or breaking news, user could get misled. 

Do not expect pro-level personal judgment 

Questions like “Should I quit my job?” or “Is this business decision, right?” need more than an AI’s opinion. Chatbots don’t get your full story – the personal, financial, and emotional details that matter. The AI chatbot can list out pros and cons, but final decisions need a human touch.  

Do not assume AI gets emotions right 

AI may sound empathetic, but it doesn’t actually feel anything or understand all the cultural and emotional layers of a real conversation. If a user uses a chatbot for some serious personal problems or emotional struggles. 

First published on: Jan 4, 2026 6:01 PM IST
