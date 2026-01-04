From Medical Treatment To Legal Advice: Six Topics You Should Never Ask AI Chatbots Like Gemini, ChatGPT, And Grok

Medical diagnosis or treatment

AI chatbot are neither doctor nor medical experts. Surely, they can elaborate and explain the medical terms in simple words or tell the user what a symptom might mean, but this doesn’t mean it can actually diagnose or suggest how to treat anything. Real health decisions need a doctor’s examination, patients’ medical history, and some real-life judgement. Users relying on AI for medication advice can risk their lives.

Personal, financial and sensitive information

Do not ask for illegal or shady advice

Users should not use AI chatbots for things like hacking, piracy, fraud, dodging taxes, or getting around the law. Tools like ChatGPT, Grok, and Gemini have rules against this stuff, and they usually won’t help anyway. Trying to get or follow illegal advice online can land user in real trouble, and user will have to face consequences

Do not treat AI response as the complete truth

Chatbots have no knowledge about real time; they just work on patterns in data. Sometimes they make mistakes, give old information, or oversimplify complicated topics. If a user trust AI for legal advice, financial decisions, or breaking news, user could get misled.

Do not expect pro-level personal judgment

Questions like “Should I quit my job?” or “Is this business decision, right?” need more than an AI’s opinion. Chatbots don’t get your full story – the personal, financial, and emotional details that matter. The AI chatbot can list out pros and cons, but final decisions need a human touch.

Do not assume AI gets emotions right

AI may sound empathetic, but it doesn’t actually feel anything or understand all the cultural and emotional layers of a real conversation. If a user uses a chatbot for some serious personal problems or emotional struggles.