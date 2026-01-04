Elon Musk, who is the owner of X, the social media platform, and xAI, the AI company, has given a very clear warning to the users that the Grok AI tool of the platform should not be used for illegal content creation, and in case of violators, the same consequences as for the unlawful material uploads will be applied. This warning comes after the notice issued by India’s Information Technology Ministry, which ordered X to delete all obscene, indecent, and unlawful content that had been created or supported by Grok or face legal action under the Indian law. Musk’s statement was made while he was giving his views about the inappropriate images attributed to Grok’s generative capabilities that were circulating on X and the concern about these images.

Elon Musk Issues Public Warning Over The Misuse

The whole affair has happened when the world is watching more carefully over the misuse of Grok’s AI feature that has been generating controversial and possibly illegal content, including sexualized images of women and even minors. The case is that some users had been able to induce Grok to change pictures in a way that the depicted individuals were in sexually suggestive positions without their consent, thus raising serious ethical and legal issues concerning the security measures of the platform. Governments in France and India have sent such content over to the authorities, labelling it ‘manifestly illegal’ or a ‘serious failure of platform level safeguards’, and have called on X to step up its moderation and align its operations with the local laws.







Users Prompt Grok to ‘Undress’ Women

Musk, in his response, likened it to a pen writing bad words and said that the user must take the blame for the wrong prompts that produce harmful content. He said that a person using Grok to create illegal material would be punished just like if that person had uploaded the illegal material directly. On the other hand, authorities and rights groups keep arguing for the imposition of stronger safeguards and the establishment of enforcement mechanisms that would deter such bright with AI technology.

