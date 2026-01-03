LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > VinFast Beats Hyundai, Kia, And BMW: Vietnamese Giant Breaks Into India's Top 5 Selling EV Brands

VinFast Beats Hyundai, Kia, And BMW: Vietnamese Giant Breaks Into India’s Top 5 Selling EV Brands

Vietnamese car manufacturer VinFast has surpasses the Hyundai, Kia, and BMW in terms of sale. The company has recently launched its EV SUV and in December it has surpasses existing market players in terms of sales and positioned itself in top 5

VinFast beats Hyundai, Kia, and BMW in Sales in India
VinFast beats Hyundai, Kia, and BMW in Sales in India

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: January 3, 2026 18:55:53 IST

VinFast Beats Hyundai, Kia, And BMW: Vietnamese Giant Breaks Into India’s Top 5 Selling EV Brands

India is a competitive market for auto manufacturers to survive. India has a cut-throat competition that leaves only a little room for mistakes. There is a new name that is rapidly growing in the Indian auto market is VinFast. The growth graph of the company has left many existing market players surprised. The company has established itself among the top EV brands in a short time period in terms of sales figure. 

VinFast powerful entry in Indian market

The company first launched the VF6 and the VF& electric SUVs just before the festive seasons. The company’s move proved to be a big success. By the end of the year in December 2025, the VinFast became one of the top five selling eclectic vehicle companies in the country. The company even surpasses existing market players such as Kia and Hyundai. 

As per the VAHAN data, Tata Motors maintained its first position in the EV segment with 6,434 registrations in December 2025. The MG was in second rank as per the list with 3,555 units and Mahindra and Mahindra took third place with 3,065 electric vehicles. 

The VinFast registered a total number of 375 electric vehicles whereas Hyundai sold 262 units, and Kia sold only 313 units. These sales figures helped VinFast secure the fourth position, while BMW came in fifth position with 300 units. 

VinFast price in India

The VinFast VF6 and VF7 comes at an ex-showroom price point of Rs.16.49 lakh and Rs.25.49 lakh respectively. This price range falls within the most demanding segment of the Indian EV market. This became the key factor behind the good performance. The company will be soon be launching its all new Limo Green at an affordable price. 

VinFast Charging network

The company is planning to develop a charging network in India to support its electric vehicles. This will not only boost the customer confident but also help the company to become a strong long-term player in Indian Market. 

First published on: Jan 3, 2026 6:55 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.

Tags: EVVinFast VF7

QUICK LINKS