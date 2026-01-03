VinFast Beats Hyundai, Kia, And BMW: Vietnamese Giant Breaks Into India’s Top 5 Selling EV Brands

The company first launched the VF6 and the VF& electric SUVs just before the festive seasons. The company’s move proved to be a big success. By the end of the year in December 2025, the VinFast became one of the top five selling eclectic vehicle companies in the country. The company even surpasses existing market players such as Kia and Hyundai.

The VinFast registered a total number of 375 electric vehicles whereas Hyundai sold 262 units, and Kia sold only 313 units. These sales figures helped VinFast secure the fourth position, while BMW came in fifth position with 300 units. VinFast price in India

The VinFast VF6 and VF7 comes at an ex-showroom price point of Rs.16.49 lakh and Rs.25.49 lakh respectively. This price range falls within the most demanding segment of the Indian EV market. This became the key factor behind the good performance. The company will be soon be launching its all new Limo Green at an affordable price. VinFast Charging network

The company is planning to develop a charging network in India to support its electric vehicles. This will not only boost the customer confident but also help the company to become a strong long-term player in Indian Market.


