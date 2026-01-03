LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Is Tesla Losing Its Edge? BYD Races Past To Claim Global EV Crown In 2025

Is Tesla Losing Its Edge? BYD Races Past To Claim Global EV Crown In 2025

BYD overtook Tesla in 2025 to become the world’s top EV seller as Tesla posted its first annual delivery decline, signalling a major shift in global electric vehicle leadership.

Is Tesla Losing Its Edge? BYD Races Past To Claim Global EV Crown In 2025

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: January 3, 2026 11:09:43 IST

Is Tesla Losing Its Edge? BYD Races Past To Claim Global EV Crown In 2025

Has the EV Crown Changed Hands as BYD Speeds Past Tesla in 2025?

The global EV race has a new winner, and it’s not Tesla anymore. According to Reports, the Chinese manufacturer BYD overtook the American company in full-year electric vehicle sales in 2025, becoming the world’s highest-selling EV maker. While Tesla faced an unexpected setback with its first-ever annual decline in deliveries, BYD continued to surge ahead with strong growth in electric vehicle sales. Tesla’s sales in the U.S. declined partly due to the reduction in federal tax credits, though the company has announced that it will not remove customers from the waiting list if they have already paid their deposit.

Meanwhile, Tesla has begun work on its new factory in Mexico, which CEO Elon Musk claims will soon be its largest facility, producing half a million cars a year. Most importantly, the turning point in the EV market is here, whether Tesla is losing its edge, or China’s electrification push is simply irresistible. With supply chains, scale, and strategy favouring BYD, the big question for 2026 is straightforward: can Tesla regain the lead, or has the transfer of EV royalty officially occurred?

A Side-By-Side Look At Tesla And BYD’s 2025 Performance

Metric Tesla (2025) BYD (2025)
Total Vehicle Deliveries 1.63 million units 4.6 million units
Year-on-Year Change –8.6% +7.7%
EV Deliveries Not specified separately 2.25 million units
EV Sales Growth Decline overall +28%
Production Volume 1.73 million units Not specified
Production Change –6.7%
Market Position Facing intensified competition World’s largest EV seller
Key Competitors BYD, Hyundai Tesla, global EV makers
Growth Trend Slowing Rapid expansion

China’s Competitive Advantage

Cui Dongshu, secretary-general of the China Passenger Car Association, told Global Times that Chinese manufacturers “continue to invest in R&D, rapidly advance their technologies, build a complete industrial chain based on China’s advanced manufacturing base, and benefit from a well-established domestic market, infrastructure, and policy measures that support industry growth.” Even Tesla relies on its China gigafactory to meet delivery targets, highlighting the strategic importance of the region.

Outlook for Chinese EV Makers

Analysts predict that Chinese EV manufacturers will continue to maintain a competitive edge in global deliveries as their supply chains and industrial ecosystems expand, further challenging Tesla and other international rivals in the electric vehicle market.

(With Inputs From ANI)
First published on: Jan 3, 2026 11:08 AM IST
Tags: BYD electric carsBYD overtakes TeslaBYD vs TeslaChina EV dominanceelectric vehicle marketEV industry shiftglobal EV sales 2025

Is Tesla Losing Its Edge? BYD Races Past To Claim Global EV Crown In 2025

