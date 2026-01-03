LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
delhi cm riyadh FBI elon musk earthquake health-department Aviva Baig Dharamshala college death arunachal pradesh delhi cm riyadh FBI elon musk earthquake health-department Aviva Baig Dharamshala college death arunachal pradesh delhi cm riyadh FBI elon musk earthquake health-department Aviva Baig Dharamshala college death arunachal pradesh delhi cm riyadh FBI elon musk earthquake health-department Aviva Baig Dharamshala college death arunachal pradesh
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
delhi cm riyadh FBI elon musk earthquake health-department Aviva Baig Dharamshala college death arunachal pradesh delhi cm riyadh FBI elon musk earthquake health-department Aviva Baig Dharamshala college death arunachal pradesh delhi cm riyadh FBI elon musk earthquake health-department Aviva Baig Dharamshala college death arunachal pradesh delhi cm riyadh FBI elon musk earthquake health-department Aviva Baig Dharamshala college death arunachal pradesh
LIVE TV
Home > World > Elon Musk’s Grok Admits Safeguard Failure After Inappropriate Images of Minors Surface on X- ‘CSAM Is Illegal and Prohibited,’ Says AI Bot

Elon Musk’s Grok Admits Safeguard Failure After Inappropriate Images of Minors Surface on X- ‘CSAM Is Illegal and Prohibited,’ Says AI Bot

Elon Musk’s AI chatbot Grok, xAI has acknowledged lapses in its safety safeguards after users flagged the circulation of inappropriate AI-generated images involving minors on X on Friday. Grok said most such cases could be prevented through advanced filtering and monitoring, while noting that no system is completely foolproof and that xAI is prioritising fixes and reviewing information shared by users.

Elon Musk’s Grok Admits Safeguard Failure.
Elon Musk’s Grok Admits Safeguard Failure.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: January 3, 2026 03:10:34 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Elon Musk’s Grok Admits Safeguard Failure After Inappropriate Images of Minors Surface on X- ‘CSAM Is Illegal and Prohibited,’ Says AI Bot

Elon Musk’s AI chatbot Grok, xAI has acknowledged lapses in its safety safeguards after users flagged the circulation of inappropriate AI-generated images involving minors on X on Friday. In a public post, Grok said the content appeared due to isolated failures in its systems, stressing that “CSAM is illegal and prohibited” and that urgent fixes were underway. 

You Might Be Interested In

What Did Grok Say About the Safeguard Lapses?

Screenshots posted by users on X showed Grok’s public media tab displaying images that were allegedly modified after users uploaded photos and prompted the bot to alter them. 

In a post on X, Grok said, “There are isolated cases where users prompted for and received AI images depicting minors in minimal clothing.” “xAI has safeguards, but improvements are ongoing to block such requests entirely.” “As noted, we’ve identified lapses in safeguards and are urgently fixing them — CSAM is illegal and prohibited,” Grok said, referring to Child Sexual Abuse Material. 

You Might Be Interested In

 In a separate reply to a user on Thursday, Grok said most such cases could be prevented through advanced filtering and monitoring, while noting that no system is completely foolproof and that xAI is prioritising fixes and reviewing information shared by users.

MeitY Gives 72 Hours to Grok

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) sent a sharp warning to X Corp (the platform we all knew as Twitter). The government gave X only 72 hours to file an action taken for not following key rules under the Information Technology Act, 2000, and the IT Rules, 2021. 

X needs to lay out exactly what steps it’s taking, explain what its chief compliance officer is actually doing, and show how it’s sticking to mandatory reporting under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023. 

Elon Musk’s Grok Admits Safeguard Failure After Inappropriate Images of Minors Surface on X- ‘CSAM Is Illegal and Prohibited,’ Says AI Bot

MeitY made it clear they’re very worried about reports of people using X’s AI tool, Grok, to spread obscene and sexually explicit content targeting women.

Also Read: 72-Hours Notice To X? Centre Pulls Up Elon Musk’s Social Media Platform ‘Over Obscene, Sexually Explicit Content’ On Grok AI, Here’s What Happens Next

First published on: Jan 3, 2026 2:51 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: aiai generated imageschatbotcsamelon muskGrokobscene contentTwitter

RELATED News

Who Is Christian Sturdivant? 18-Year-Old Arrested for Alleged ISIS-Inspired New Year’s Eve Terror Plot in North Carolina, Planned to Stab Up to 20 People

FBI Foils ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in North Carolina on New Year’s Eve Says Kash Patel, 18-Year-old Charged: How a Mass Attack Was Averted

Who Is Kyrylo Budanov? From Spy Chief To Zelenskyy’s New Top Aide With A Legendary Record Of Bold Operations Against Russia

‘Undocumented Immigrants’ At The Centre Of Concern: Are Over 1 Million Indians Facing Loss Of Legal Status in Canada? What We Know

Breaking News: Powerful 6.5 Earthquake Hits Mexico, Buildings Damaged; Interrupts President’s Press Briefing

LATEST NEWS

Private EVs Coming Soon: What Delhi’s Shared Taxi Plan Means for Ola, Uber and Commuters

Priyanka Gandhi’s Son Raihan Vadra Breaks the Internet: Goes Official With Fiancée Aviva Baig in First Photo After Engagement

Why Has Ferrari Dropped Chinese Driver Zhou Guanyu Ahead Of Major Regulation Reset In 2026? Furious Fans Say, ‘An Explanation Would Be Nice’

BJP Alleges Rahul Gandhi’s Links With ‘Anti-India Lobby’ After US Lawmakers’ Meet As They Seek Fair Trial For Umar Khalid

72-Hours Notice To X? Centre Pulls Up Elon Musk’s Social Media Platform ‘Over Obscene, Sexually Explicit Content’ On Grok AI, Here’s What Happens Next

Breaking News: Powerful 6.5 Earthquake Hits Mexico, Buildings Damaged; Interrupts President’s Press Briefing

Border 2’s Ghar Kab Aaoge Released: Fans React ‘Not As Good As The OG Sandese Aate Hai,’ Ask ‘Why Do We Keep Getting Remakes?’

Maharashtra: Man Arrested For Deliberately Playing ‘Kashmir Banega Pakistan’ On Loudspeaker Near Temple, Act Recorded Secretly On Phone

Redefining Urban Living: JEM Group’s Impact on Mumbai’s Real Estate Landscape

Sneh Desai Continues to Transform Millions with Blockbuster ‘Change Your Life’ Workshop and a Powerful Line-Up of Global Events

Elon Musk’s Grok Admits Safeguard Failure After Inappropriate Images of Minors Surface on X- ‘CSAM Is Illegal and Prohibited,’ Says AI Bot

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Elon Musk’s Grok Admits Safeguard Failure After Inappropriate Images of Minors Surface on X- ‘CSAM Is Illegal and Prohibited,’ Says AI Bot

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Elon Musk’s Grok Admits Safeguard Failure After Inappropriate Images of Minors Surface on X- ‘CSAM Is Illegal and Prohibited,’ Says AI Bot
Elon Musk’s Grok Admits Safeguard Failure After Inappropriate Images of Minors Surface on X- ‘CSAM Is Illegal and Prohibited,’ Says AI Bot
Elon Musk’s Grok Admits Safeguard Failure After Inappropriate Images of Minors Surface on X- ‘CSAM Is Illegal and Prohibited,’ Says AI Bot
Elon Musk’s Grok Admits Safeguard Failure After Inappropriate Images of Minors Surface on X- ‘CSAM Is Illegal and Prohibited,’ Says AI Bot

QUICK LINKS