LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
elon musk earthquake health-department donald trump Aviva Baig balochistan Dharamshala college death arunachal pradesh bangladesh elon musk earthquake health-department donald trump Aviva Baig balochistan Dharamshala college death arunachal pradesh bangladesh elon musk earthquake health-department donald trump Aviva Baig balochistan Dharamshala college death arunachal pradesh bangladesh elon musk earthquake health-department donald trump Aviva Baig balochistan Dharamshala college death arunachal pradesh bangladesh
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
elon musk earthquake health-department donald trump Aviva Baig balochistan Dharamshala college death arunachal pradesh bangladesh elon musk earthquake health-department donald trump Aviva Baig balochistan Dharamshala college death arunachal pradesh bangladesh elon musk earthquake health-department donald trump Aviva Baig balochistan Dharamshala college death arunachal pradesh bangladesh elon musk earthquake health-department donald trump Aviva Baig balochistan Dharamshala college death arunachal pradesh bangladesh
LIVE TV
Home > India > 72-Hours Notice To X? Centre Pulls Up Elon Musk’s Social Media Platform ‘Over Obscene, Sexually Explicit Content’ On Grok AI, Here’s What Happens Next

72-Hours Notice To X? Centre Pulls Up Elon Musk’s Social Media Platform ‘Over Obscene, Sexually Explicit Content’ On Grok AI, Here’s What Happens Next

The Ministry of Electronics and IT has issued a 72-hour notice to X Corp for violating India’s IT Act and IT Rules, seeking an action taken report amid concerns over misuse of its AI tool Grok to spread obscene and sexually explicit content targeting women.

Centre Sends Notice To X (PHOTO: X)
Centre Sends Notice To X (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: January 2, 2026 20:32:59 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

72-Hours Notice To X? Centre Pulls Up Elon Musk’s Social Media Platform ‘Over Obscene, Sexually Explicit Content’ On Grok AI, Here’s What Happens Next

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) just sent a sharp warning to X Corp (the platform we all knew as Twitter).

You Might Be Interested In

They called out X for not following key rules under the Information Technology Act, 2000, and the IT Rules, 2021.

India Warns X Corp

The government didn’t mess around; they gave X only 72 hours to file an action taken report. X needs to lay out exactly what steps it’s taking, explain what its chief compliance officer is actually doing, and show how it’s sticking to mandatory reporting under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023.

You Might Be Interested In

MeitY made it clear they’re very worried about reports of people using X’s AI tool, Grok, to spread obscene and sexually explicit content targeting women.

72-Hours Notice To X? Centre Pulls Up Elon Musk’s Social Media Platform ‘Over Obscene, Sexually Explicit Content’ On Grok AI, Here’s What Happens Next

Government Cracks Down on X 

The letter points out that some users have been twisting Grok’s AI features to make fake, degrading images and videos. This isn’t just about privacy, it’s about basic dignity. MeitY warned that letting this slide only encourages sexual harassment and chips away at important legal protections.

They told X to go back and do a full review of how Grok works, both on the tech side and in terms of governance, to stop Grok from generating illegal content. X must put strict user policies in place, suspend or kick off anyone who breaks the rules, and delete any offending content right away.

But, they also want X to preserve evidence, don’t just sweep things under the rug.

MeitY didn’t pull punches on the consequences: if X ignores this, it risks losing its legal protection under Section 79 of the IT Act. That could open the company up to prosecution under several laws, including the BNS, the Indecent Representation of Women Act, and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

The notice went out to other ministries, commissions, and state authorities as well. Basically, the government wants to show it’s serious about cracking down on AI-driven obscenity.

Priyanka Chaturvedi pens letter to IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnav

Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi called on the government to step in and make sure X’s AI apps have proper safeguards to protect women. In her letter to IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnav, she said there’s a disturbing trend on X, men using fake accounts to post women’s photos and using prompts to strip clothing or sexualize them through Grok’s AI.

Chaturvedi thanked the IT Minister for acting quickly and sending the warning to X. She pointed out that this isn’t just about people sharing stolen photos through fake accounts; women who post their own photos are getting targeted too.

She called it a gross misuse of AI and urged the minister to push X to build real safeguards so women can feel safe on the platform. What’s even more troubling, Chaturvedi said, is that Grok actually responds to these prompts and helps enable this kind of abuse. 

ALSO READ: Iran Snaps Back At Donald Trump’s Warning Over Protestors Killing, Mocks US’ Rescue Missions: ‘Any Intervention Will Lead To…’

First published on: Jan 2, 2026 8:32 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: elon muskGrokhome-hero-pos-6latest india newsMinistry of Electronics and IT

RELATED News

Why Is Pakistan Protesting Dulhasti-II, India’s Hydroelectric Project On Chenab? Everything You Need To Know

Indore Water Contamination Row: MP CM Mohan Yadav Takes Action, Fires Top Officials After Crisis Leaves 10 Dead

Severe Cold Wave Forces School Closure: UP CM Aditya Yoginath Orders Shutdown of CBSE, ICSE, And Other Board Schools Till THIS Date

Who Are Aviva Baig’s Parents? Here’s What You Need To Know About Imran Baig And Nandita Kathpalia Baig As Their Daughter Gets Engaged To Raihan Vadra

What Is Siddhartha Bhaiya’s Net Worth? Here’s How Late Aequitas Investment MD Delivered 100 Times Returns, A Look Into His Impressive Portfolio And Holdings

LATEST NEWS

Breaking News: Powerful 6.5 Earthquake Hits Mexico, Buildings Damaged; Interrupts President’s Press Briefing

Border 2’s Ghar Kab Aaoge Released: Fans React ‘Not As Good As The OG Sandese Aate Hai,’ Ask ‘Why Do We Keep Getting Remakes?’

Redefining Urban Living: JEM Group’s Impact on Mumbai’s Real Estate Landscape

Sneh Desai Continues to Transform Millions with Blockbuster ‘Change Your Life’ Workshop and a Powerful Line-Up of Global Events

‘Fed Up’ With Rumours, Bigg Boss OTT’s Abhishek Malhan Issues Sharp Warning On Engagement Speculations With Jiyaa Shankar, Says, ‘Stop Linking My Name…’

Nuclear-Powered Rockets Moving Closer To Reality? First In-Space Test of Nuclear Thermal Propulsion Engines Planned for Early 2026, All You Need To Know

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Will Hardik Pandya and Shubman Gill Feature in the Next Match?

Zudio Leads The Race For India’s Next Billion Consumers: How Tata’s Made-In-India Brand Is Winning Middle-Class Hearts Over Fast-Fashion Spanish Rival Zara, Explained

All-New Kia Seltos Launched in India: What’s New in Price, Features, Engines, and Safety Tech

Akshay Kumar And Rani Mukerji Team Up For ‘Oh My God 3’; Film Expected To Go On Floors By Mid-2026

72-Hours Notice To X? Centre Pulls Up Elon Musk’s Social Media Platform ‘Over Obscene, Sexually Explicit Content’ On Grok AI, Here’s What Happens Next

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

72-Hours Notice To X? Centre Pulls Up Elon Musk’s Social Media Platform ‘Over Obscene, Sexually Explicit Content’ On Grok AI, Here’s What Happens Next

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

72-Hours Notice To X? Centre Pulls Up Elon Musk’s Social Media Platform ‘Over Obscene, Sexually Explicit Content’ On Grok AI, Here’s What Happens Next
72-Hours Notice To X? Centre Pulls Up Elon Musk’s Social Media Platform ‘Over Obscene, Sexually Explicit Content’ On Grok AI, Here’s What Happens Next
72-Hours Notice To X? Centre Pulls Up Elon Musk’s Social Media Platform ‘Over Obscene, Sexually Explicit Content’ On Grok AI, Here’s What Happens Next
72-Hours Notice To X? Centre Pulls Up Elon Musk’s Social Media Platform ‘Over Obscene, Sexually Explicit Content’ On Grok AI, Here’s What Happens Next

QUICK LINKS