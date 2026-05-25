Is Krystle D’Souza Dating Netflix Series Desi Bling Fame AP? Hot Kissing Video Goes Viral | Watch
Dating rumours around actress Krystle D’Souza and Netflix series Desi Bling star AP are spreading online like fire after a video from a recent event went viral on social media. In a viral clip which is reportedly shared by boxing champion Amir Khan fans spotted AP kissing Krystle D’Souza on the cheek and that small moment quickly turned into speculation that the two may be dating. Still, neither Krystle D’Souza nor AP has said anything in response of viral video while the online chatter just keeps growing a little louder by the hour.
Is Krystle D’Souza Dating Netflix Series Desi Bling Fame AP?
A video that is going viral on Instagram shows AP who is known for the Netflix series Desi Bling in which he was seen with his friends at a party and was hugging Krystle D’Souza from behind. In the clip AP looks like he softly kisses Krystle D’Souza on the cheek which basically started fresh dating rumours online.
Krystle D’Souza Boyfriend
Krystle D’Souza dating Netflix series Desi Bling star AP rumours pop up a few months after earlier reports said that she ended her relationship with restaurateur Gulaam Gouse Deewani. They both dated for nearly three years. Still, neither Krystle D’Souza nor Gulaam confirmed the breakup publicly.
Who is Desi Bling Star AP?
AP recently came into the spotlight through Netflix’s Desi Bling series where he showed up as Pamela Serena's ex-boyfriend. Even if they had already broken up, the show still kept them on screen together like they were in a really close bond.
Who is Krystle D’Souza?
Krystle D’Souza started her television career in 2007 with Kahe Naa Kahe where she played Kinjal Pandey. She became a household name after playing Jeevika Singh Vadhera in the hit Star Plus show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. She also appeared in TV programmes such as Brahmarakshas and Belan Wali Bahu.