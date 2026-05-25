Is Krystle D’Souza Dating Netflix Series Desi Bling Fame AP? Hot Kissing Video Goes Viral | Watch

Dating rumours around actress Krystle D’Souza and Netflix series Desi Bling star AP are spreading online like fire after a video from a recent event went viral on social media. In a viral clip which is reportedly shared by boxing champion Amir Khan fans spotted AP kissing Krystle D’Souza on the cheek and that small moment quickly turned into speculation that the two may be dating. Still, neither Krystle D’Souza nor AP has said anything in response of viral video while the online chatter just keeps growing a little louder by the hour.