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Home > World News > Indians In Vietnam Trigger Internet Row After Viral Garba Performances At Airport, Train Street And Theme Park

Indians In Vietnam Trigger Internet Row After Viral Garba Performances At Airport, Train Street And Theme Park

A viral video from Vietnam showing Indian tourists performing Garba near a VietJet Air aircraft has sparked a debate online over airport etiquette and tourist behaviour abroad.

Viral video of Garba in Vietnam has triggered massive backlash online
Viral video of Garba in Vietnam has triggered massive backlash online

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Fri 2026-05-29 15:46 IST

A video clip featuring a group of tourists from India dancing the Garba in a Vietnamese airport tarmac has been viral on social media and generated a heated discussion about travel manners, safety in airports and behavior of tourists. The video was spread widely on social networks such as Instagram and Reddit. In the video, one can see tourists dancing Garba in a circle near an airship of the company VietJet Air that is located in Vietnam. It seems that they performed a dance either right before their departure or after their arrival at the destination. Some people around them watched the performance while others just kept moving through the airport zone. Another video shows the same dance at a Train Street which was received with same criticism as people mocked them for their lack of civic sense. Indian tourists in VinWonders Vietnam, were seen doing garba as well, many comments were seen as supportive, however they received a lot of criticism like the tarmac video

Garba performance near aircraft sparks mixed reactions online

In the video shot in Vietnam, one can see several people from the group performing traditional steps of Garba near the aircraft. It was the open tarmac that formed the focus point of discussion online, as most users wondered why the passengers would dance in such a delicate zone. There were social media users who termed the act as innocent fun by the Indians in Vietnam, but there were also those who criticized the act.

The other video recorded in Vietnam also posed questions of etiquette relating to airport protocols and discipline. Most people felt that an airport was no place for performance, considering the high security level and the strict measures observed during the operation of an airplane.

Debate over public behaviour abroad divides social media users

The reactions online quickly turned into a larger argument about Indian tourists and public conduct in foreign countries like Vietnam. Several users defended the travellers and accused critics of unfairly targeting Gujaratis and Indian culture.

One user wrote, “The sheer hatred for Gujaratis on this platform is unreal. A group of Gujaratis on vacation, bothering absolutely no one, cannot even dance near an aircraft without being mocked simply because they are Gujjus.”

The same post added, “The animosity people hold for PM Modi and Amit Shah is now openly spilling over into hatred for ordinary Gujaratis. Sad, toxic, and frankly quite scary.”

Another user defended the group by saying, “It’s just Stockholm syndrome in Indians. When did doing Garba become a crime? Stop justifying racism people.”

Critics say incidents like these damage India’s image overseas

At the same time, many people reacting to the Vietnam video said such incidents create negative stereotypes about Indian tourists travelling abroad. Critics argued that public behaviour in foreign countries should follow local rules and social norms. One social media user responded sharply, saying, “Big reason why Indians are hated as tourists.”

Another comment read, “Why do such things need to be done in foreign countries? Without visas, people without class get to travel abroad and, as a consequence, damage our country’s image. Such things were not heard of not long ago.”

A different user also criticised the behaviour and wrote, “Next time I go to East London, I will post videos of why they are hated: spitting pan everywhere on the streets, polluting the streets, filthy clothing, walking around even in summer with flip-flops on, talking really loud, bumping into people, no respect for others, queue jumping, constant honking even in London at the slightest thing, and littering.”

The Vietnam airport video has inspired many other to make the same videos and they continue to spread online, with the debate showing no signs of slowing down.

Also Read: Video: Samajwadi Party Woman Leader Beaten Inside House, CCTV Footage Goes Viral   

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Indians In Vietnam Trigger Internet Row After Viral Garba Performances At Airport, Train Street And Theme Park
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Indians In Vietnam Trigger Internet Row After Viral Garba Performances At Airport, Train Street And Theme Park
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