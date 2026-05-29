Iran Says It Has No Intention Of Sending Its Enriched Uranium To Any Third Country

Iran has said it has no intention of sending its enriched uranium stockpile to any third country, even as Tehran reportedly agreed to international monitoring of its nuclear facilities in an effort to prevent their dismantling.

A senior Iranian source told Reuters on Sunday that Iran had not agreed to hand over its highly enriched uranium reserves and clarified that the matter was not included in the preliminary understanding reached with the United States.

Iran Rejects Transfer of Enriched Uranium

‘The nuclear issue will be addressed in negotiations for ‌a ⁠final agreement and is therefore not part of the current deal. There ⁠has been no agreement over Iran’s highly enriched uranium ⁠stockpile to be shipped out of ⁠the country,’ said the source.

The statement comes amid ongoing diplomatic efforts between Tehran and Washington aimed at easing tensions surrounding Iran’s nuclear programme. Reports suggest Iran has shown a willingness to allow international oversight of its nuclear facilities to avoid the possibility of them being dismantled.

Nuclear Talks Continue Amid Diplomatic Efforts

According to the Iranian source, discussions surrounding Tehran’s enriched uranium stockpile will only be addressed during negotiations for a final agreement and were deliberately kept outside the scope of the current arrangement.

The development highlights the sensitive nature of the nuclear negotiations, with Iran maintaining that its uranium reserves remain under national control while diplomatic discussions with the United States continue.

(Inputs From REUTERS)

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