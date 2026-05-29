LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Enriched Uranium Don 3 Delhi Liquor Policy Gargi Singh Patel Abhijeet Dipke business news latest crime news ai chennai super kings 22k gold rate today Cockroach Janta Party Blue Origin GT vs RR Qualifier 2 OnePlus iPhone 18 Enriched Uranium Don 3 Delhi Liquor Policy Gargi Singh Patel Abhijeet Dipke business news latest crime news ai chennai super kings 22k gold rate today Cockroach Janta Party Blue Origin GT vs RR Qualifier 2 OnePlus iPhone 18 Enriched Uranium Don 3 Delhi Liquor Policy Gargi Singh Patel Abhijeet Dipke business news latest crime news ai chennai super kings 22k gold rate today Cockroach Janta Party Blue Origin GT vs RR Qualifier 2 OnePlus iPhone 18 Enriched Uranium Don 3 Delhi Liquor Policy Gargi Singh Patel Abhijeet Dipke business news latest crime news ai chennai super kings 22k gold rate today Cockroach Janta Party Blue Origin GT vs RR Qualifier 2 OnePlus iPhone 18
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Enriched Uranium Don 3 Delhi Liquor Policy Gargi Singh Patel Abhijeet Dipke business news latest crime news ai chennai super kings 22k gold rate today Cockroach Janta Party Blue Origin GT vs RR Qualifier 2 OnePlus iPhone 18 Enriched Uranium Don 3 Delhi Liquor Policy Gargi Singh Patel Abhijeet Dipke business news latest crime news ai chennai super kings 22k gold rate today Cockroach Janta Party Blue Origin GT vs RR Qualifier 2 OnePlus iPhone 18 Enriched Uranium Don 3 Delhi Liquor Policy Gargi Singh Patel Abhijeet Dipke business news latest crime news ai chennai super kings 22k gold rate today Cockroach Janta Party Blue Origin GT vs RR Qualifier 2 OnePlus iPhone 18 Enriched Uranium Don 3 Delhi Liquor Policy Gargi Singh Patel Abhijeet Dipke business news latest crime news ai chennai super kings 22k gold rate today Cockroach Janta Party Blue Origin GT vs RR Qualifier 2 OnePlus iPhone 18
LIVE TV
Home > World News > Iran Says It Has No Intention Of Sending Its Enriched Uranium To Any Third Country

Iran Says It Has No Intention Of Sending Its Enriched Uranium To Any Third Country

Iran says it has no intention of sending its enriched uranium stockpile to any third country, even as Tehran agrees to international monitoring of nuclear facilities during ongoing talks with the US.

Iran Says It Has No Intention Of Sending Its Enriched Uranium To Any Third Country (Photo generated by AI)
Iran Says It Has No Intention Of Sending Its Enriched Uranium To Any Third Country (Photo generated by AI)

Published By: Harshita Gothi
Last updated: Fri 2026-05-29 15:20 IST

Iran has said it has no intention of sending its enriched uranium stockpile to any third country, even as Tehran reportedly agreed to international monitoring of its nuclear facilities in an effort to prevent their dismantling.

A senior Iranian source told Reuters on Sunday that Iran had not agreed to hand over its highly enriched uranium reserves and clarified that the matter was not included in the preliminary understanding reached with the United States.

Iran Rejects Transfer of Enriched Uranium

‘The nuclear issue will be addressed in negotiations for ‌a ⁠final agreement and is therefore not part of the current deal. There ⁠has been no agreement over Iran’s highly enriched uranium ⁠stockpile to be shipped out of ⁠the country,’ said the source.

You Might Be Interested In

The statement comes amid ongoing diplomatic efforts between Tehran and Washington aimed at easing tensions surrounding Iran’s nuclear programme. Reports suggest Iran has shown a willingness to allow international oversight of its nuclear facilities to avoid the possibility of them being dismantled.

Nuclear Talks Continue Amid Diplomatic Efforts

According to the Iranian source, discussions surrounding Tehran’s enriched uranium stockpile will only be addressed during negotiations for a final agreement and were deliberately kept outside the scope of the current arrangement.

The development highlights the sensitive nature of the nuclear negotiations, with Iran maintaining that its uranium reserves remain under national control while diplomatic discussions with the United States continue.

(Inputs From REUTERS)

ALSO READ: Did Iran Down An American Aircraft In Bushehr Province? US Rejects Big Claim

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Iran Says It Has No Intention Of Sending Its Enriched Uranium To Any Third Country
Tags: Enriched Uraniumhome-hero-pos-1iraniran nuclear dealIran US relationsMiddle East NewsNuclear talkstehranunited statesUranium Stockpile

RELATED News

Texas: Eight Students Rescued After Iron Shark Roller Coaster Malfunctions

Watch Video: JD Vance Booed At Air Force Academy Graduation

Who Is Peter Thiel? Tech Billionaire And JD Vance Ally Fleeing US

Trump Sparks Fresh Health Debate After Venezuela-Iran Mix-Up

14-Year-Old Indian-Origin Shrey Parikh Wins Scripps National Spelling Bee

LATEST NEWS

NEET UG 2026 Paper Leak Case: Supreme Court To Hear Pleas In July As Centre Says PM Modi Monitoring Matter

Indian Man In Dubai Praised For Returning Nearly Rs. 3 Lakh

RBI Email Scam Alert: Key Steps to Stay Alert and Protected From Such Fraud

Bengaluru Weather Today (29 May 2026): IMD Predicts Rain, Thunderstorms & Gusty Winds Across Karnataka

Iran Says It Has No Intention Of Sending Its Enriched Uranium To Any Third Country

Punjab Local Body Election Result 2026: AAP Dominates Civic Polls

Jet Fuel Prices Jump 121% Amid Middle East Conflict: Will Airfares Get Costlier?

Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad, Ranking & History: Can Lionel Messi’s Team Defend Their Title Again?

Who is Santiago Martin? The “Lottery King of India” With $164 Million Political Donations & Legal Controversies

Virat Kohli in Trouble? BCCI’s New Smart Sunglasses Rule Could Cost RCB Batter Crores; Rishabh Pant Among Other Indian Cricketers in Spotlight

Iran Says It Has No Intention Of Sending Its Enriched Uranium To Any Third Country

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Iran Says It Has No Intention Of Sending Its Enriched Uranium To Any Third Country

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Iran Says It Has No Intention Of Sending Its Enriched Uranium To Any Third Country
Iran Says It Has No Intention Of Sending Its Enriched Uranium To Any Third Country
Iran Says It Has No Intention Of Sending Its Enriched Uranium To Any Third Country
Iran Says It Has No Intention Of Sending Its Enriched Uranium To Any Third Country

QUICK LINKS