Did Iran Down An American Aircraft In Bushehr Province? US Rejects Big Claim

US IRAN WAR: Iran on Friday said it intercepted and destroyed a”hostile” United States aircraft in the Jam county of the Bushehr province with its air defence system. According to Iranian state television, citing Jam County governor Masoud Tangestani, claimed that the aircraft was brought down in the area of Bushehr province. But the U.S. Central Command has dismissed Iranian media claims of an American aircraft being shot down over Iran’s Bushehr province, stating “no American aircraft were shot down. In a post on X, US Central Command (CENTCOM) dismissed the claims, stating that, “No U.S. aircraft was shot down, all U.S. air assets are accounted for.





Did Iran down a US aircraft?

The reports came at a time of increased tension in the Gulf region, but signs of progress towards a ceasefire extension and relief for shipping in the Strait of Hormuz between the US and Iran were growing.

Iran and the U.S. are reportedly in a preliminary deal to extend the ceasefire in their three-month war by another 60 days and to start talks with Tehran on its nuclear programme. The proposed pact still needs to be approved by President Donald Trump before it’s finalized, according to a U.S. official who was involved in the talks and spoke to AP.

Iran State TV claims a US aircraft was downed near Bushehr. CENTCOM rejects the report, insisting all American air assets are accounted for. With both sides pushing conflicting narratives, questions growing, battlefield reality, propaganda war, or psychological operation? pic.twitter.com/JGJhYsBuwd — Baba Banaras™ (@RealBababanaras) May 29, 2026

However, it is important to note that at the time of writing the news, the proposal was not yet approved by the US President Donald Trump, according to the sources, whereas state media in Iran said there was no final agreement reached at the moment.

As for the latest reports regarding the developments, it is necessary to highlight that the allegations came just hours after the IRGC had reportedly attacked four ships sailing through the Strait of Hormuz, one of which was alleged to be connected to the United States.

This development took place against the backdrop of heightened tension in the region. Although signs that Washington and Tehran may have agreed to extend a cease-fire in the region emerged, it was reported that the proposal was still pending approval by Donald Trump, whereas state media in Iran said there was no agreement yet.

US issues fresh sanctions on Iran

In another development, the United States imposed new sanctions on Iran’s military-linked oil trading network on Thursday. These ships consisted of the Marshall Island-registered tanker Flora, the Comoros-registered ship Hauncayo, and the Panama-registered vessel Ill Gap. According to US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, the sanctions were aimed at preventing Iran from earning money that can be used for building its military prowess. “We will not permit the Iranian regime to increase its oil revenues in order to rebuild its military and armed forces,” said Bessent.

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