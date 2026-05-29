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Home > World News > Who Was Hrishikesh Koloth? Kerala-Born MMA Fighter Killed In Bear Attack At Remote Work Location In Canada

Who Was Hrishikesh Koloth? Kerala-Born MMA Fighter Killed In Bear Attack At Remote Work Location In Canada

Hrishikesh Koloth, a 27 year old aspiring MMA fighter from Kerala, was killed in a rare bear attack while working at a remote uranium exploration site in Saskatchewan, Canada.

Who Was Hrishikesh Koloth? Kerala-Born MMA Fighter Killed In Bear Attack At Remote Work Location In Canada (Image: X)
Who Was Hrishikesh Koloth? Kerala-Born MMA Fighter Killed In Bear Attack At Remote Work Location In Canada (Image: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: Fri 2026-05-29 11:26 IST

An aspiring Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighter, aged 27 from Kerala, has died in a rare bear attack at a uranium exploration site in the North of Saskatchewan, Canada. Hrishikesh Koloth was a 27 year old MMA fighter from Kerala who passed away while he was working on a remote uranium exploration location in northern Saskatchewan on account of a rare bear encounter. Hrishikesh Koloth was employed at the contract Zoo Bay property, which is owned by Vancouver based UraniumX Discovery Corporation near Nordbye Lake, around 850 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon , when the incident happened on May 8 .

Who Was Hrishikesh Koloth?

Three years back, Hrishikesh Koloth moved to Canada and went to stay with his older brother, Arjun, in Penticton. He worked as a contract technician for UraniumX Discovery Corp. based in Vancouver at their Zoo Bay property near Nordbye Lake. The fatal episode occurred at a distant worksite, and officials said that the people working on the property took immediate emergency steps after it .

What Happened Here?

After the attack, another civilian worker at the location fired and killed the bear involved in the attack. Later, the animal’s remains were taken to Western College of Veterinary Medicine in Saskatoon for a necropsy. The bear’s condition, health and other evidence that could help determine why the fatal interaction occurred, are being investigated. In conjunction with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service, the Saskatchewan Conservation Officer Service’s wildlife human attack response team is conducting the investigation. The death of Koloth is believed to be extremely rare in Saskatchewan and officials say it is the fourth fatal bear attack on humans in the province’s history.

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What Did Hrishikesh Koloth’s Brother Say?

Outside of Canada, Hrishikesh Koloth was a huge fan of combat sports and had been training in boxing and MMA for over a decade. His family told him that his dream of becoming a pro fighter in the UFC has been a lifelong aspiration for him. His brother Arjun stated that Koloth trained regularly with Penticton’s Skoden Martial Arts, and was highly respected in the local MMA community. ‘That was his dream, that’s why he came here. He wanted to take part in the UFC’, Arjun said to CBC, regarding the dreadful death of his younger brother. Many of his friends and teammates were said to have thought that Koloth would have been a good prospect for the pro fight scene.

What Did The Company Say?

UraniumX Discovery Corp also issued a statement saying condolences are extended following the incident. CEO of the company Esen Boldkhuu expressed his deep sorrow over the tragedy, and emphasized that the safety and welfare of employees, contractors and workers are paramount. Saskatchewan has had an exceptionally small number of bear attacks that have resulted in death, wildlife officials said. Koloth’s death marks the last fatal attack in the province in 2020, near Buffalo Narrows. Before this, there were only two bear attack deaths documented in Saskatchewan in 1983 in two separate incidents near Nipawin Provincial Park.

Also Read: Who Is Shrey Parikh? 14-Year-Old Indian-Origin Wins Scripps National Spelling Bee After Dramatic Tie-Breaker

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Who Was Hrishikesh Koloth? Kerala-Born MMA Fighter Killed In Bear Attack At Remote Work Location In Canada
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Who Was Hrishikesh Koloth? Kerala-Born MMA Fighter Killed In Bear Attack At Remote Work Location In Canada
Who Was Hrishikesh Koloth? Kerala-Born MMA Fighter Killed In Bear Attack At Remote Work Location In Canada
Who Was Hrishikesh Koloth? Kerala-Born MMA Fighter Killed In Bear Attack At Remote Work Location In Canada
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