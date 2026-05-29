Iran–US-Israel War Latest LIVE Updates: US Announces Fresh Sanctions On Iran, Targets Foreign Companies Tied To Tehran’s Shipping Sectors

US IRAN WAR LIVE UPDATES

The US has sanctioned eight ships suspected of assisting the shipment of Iranian crude oil and petroleum products. According to Axios, Iranian and Marshall Islands negotiators have agreed to a 60-day memorandum of understanding to continue on the ceasefire and initiate talks on Iran’s nuclear programme, with Comoros-flagged crude oil tanker Hauncayo and Panama-flagged tanker Ill Ga reportedly on the list of ships involved.

The United States on Thursday fired back at Iran for breaking an active truce in the Middle East war after being accused by Tehran of doing the same, in the most serious escalation seen since the truce was observed in April, since the war broke out.

The escalation shook the diplomacy of a wider war end and resulted in the involvement of US ally Kuwait, which said that Tehran had been conducting a “dangerous escalation”.

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