Iran–US-Israel War Latest LIVE Updates: US Announces Fresh Sanctions On Iran, Targets Foreign Companies Tied To Tehran’s Shipping Sectors
The US has sanctioned eight ships suspected of assisting the shipment of Iranian crude oil and petroleum products. According to Axios, Iranian and Marshall Islands negotiators have agreed to a 60-day memorandum of understanding to continue on the ceasefire and initiate talks on Iran’s nuclear programme, with Comoros-flagged crude oil tanker Hauncayo and Panama-flagged tanker Ill Ga reportedly on the list of ships involved.
The United States on Thursday fired back at Iran for breaking an active truce in the Middle East war after being accused by Tehran of doing the same, in the most serious escalation seen since the truce was observed in April, since the war broke out.
The escalation shook the diplomacy of a wider war end and resulted in the involvement of US ally Kuwait, which said that Tehran had been conducting a “dangerous escalation”.
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The US and Iran must iron out a few details before an agreement on the war is reached, according to Vice President JD Vance. When asked whether President Donald Trump will soon sign an agreement, Vance stated that it is too early to tell whether or when this will happen. According to reports, the agreement includes a 60-day extension of the ceasefire and negotiations regarding Iran’s nuclear program.
Iran has announced that it targeted a US intelligence centre and oil refineries in the UAE and Bahrain.
🚨 BREAKING
Iran has announced that it targeted a US intelligence center and oil refineries in the UAE and Bahrain. pic.twitter.com/r5t2qJMEGd
— Iran War Update ☫ (@IranWarUpdate_) May 28, 2026
Iran announced on Friday that its anti-aircraft defences had shot down a “hostile” US warplane in the Jam district of Bushehr province. The report was confirmed by the official Iranian television, quoting Jam County Governor Masoud Tangestani, who said that the plane was shot down near Bushehr province.
Iran State TV claims a US aircraft was downed near Bushehr. CENTCOM rejects the report, insisting all American air assets are accounted for. With both sides pushing conflicting narratives, questions growing, battlefield reality, propaganda war, or psychological operation? pic.twitter.com/JGJhYsBuwd
— Baba Banaras™ (@RealBababanaras) May 29, 2026
The US announces fresh sanctions on Iran, targeting several foreign companies and vessels tied to Tehran’s shipping and oil sectors. Iran says US sanctions will not weaken the country, warning that attacks on American bases will continue until Tehran’s conditions are accepted. Trump tells Fox News US strikes on Iran nine months ago prevented Tehran from getting a nuclear weapon. Trump told Fox News that the Iranian Navy was completely sunk and the country’s air force was destroyed.