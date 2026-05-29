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Iran–US-Israel War Latest LIVE Updates: US Announces Fresh Sanctions On Iran, Targets Foreign Companies Tied To Tehran’s Shipping Sectors

🕒 Updated: May 29, 2026 07:20:32 IST
✍️ Written by: Ashish Kumar Singh

Iran–US-Israel War Latest LIVE Updates: US Announces Fresh Sanctions On Iran, Targets Foreign Companies Tied To Tehran’s Shipping Sectors

US IRAN WAR LIVE UPDATES
US IRAN WAR LIVE UPDATES

The US has sanctioned eight ships suspected of assisting the shipment of Iranian crude oil and petroleum products. According to Axios, Iranian and Marshall Islands negotiators have agreed to a 60-day memorandum of understanding to continue on the ceasefire and initiate talks on Iran’s nuclear programme, with Comoros-flagged crude oil tanker Hauncayo and Panama-flagged tanker Ill Ga reportedly on the list of ships involved.

The United States on Thursday fired back at Iran for breaking an active truce in the Middle East war after being accused by Tehran of doing the same, in the most serious escalation seen since the truce was observed in April, since the war broke out.

The escalation shook the diplomacy of a wider war end and resulted in the involvement of US ally Kuwait, which said that Tehran had been conducting a “dangerous escalation”.

CHECK ALL THE LATEST UPDATES FROM US-IRAN WAR HERE: 

Live Updates

  • 07:29 (IST) 29 May 2026

    Iran–US-Israel War Latest LIVE Updates: JD Vance says US and Iran 'very close' to deal but 'not there yet'

    The US and Iran must iron out a few details before an agreement on the war is reached, according to Vice President JD Vance. When asked whether President Donald Trump will soon sign an agreement, Vance stated that it is too early to tell whether or when this will happen. According to reports, the agreement includes a 60-day extension of the ceasefire and negotiations regarding Iran’s nuclear program.

  • 07:19 (IST) 29 May 2026

    Iran–US-Israel War Latest LIVE Updates: Iran claims it targeted a US intelligence center and oil refineries in UAE and Bahrain

    Iran has announced that it targeted a US intelligence centre and oil refineries in the UAE and Bahrain.



  • 07:17 (IST) 29 May 2026

    Iran–US-Israel War Latest LIVE Updates: Iran State TV claims a US aircraft was downed near Bushehr, CENTCOM rejects claims

    Iran announced on Friday that its anti-aircraft defences had shot down a “hostile” US warplane in the Jam district of Bushehr province. The report was confirmed by the official Iranian television, quoting Jam County Governor Masoud Tangestani, who said that the plane was shot down near Bushehr province. 

  • 07:04 (IST) 29 May 2026

    Iran–US-Israel War Latest LIVE Updates: US announces fresh sanctions on Iran

    The US announces fresh sanctions on Iran, targeting several foreign companies and vessels tied to Tehran’s shipping and oil sectors. Iran says US sanctions will not weaken the country, warning that attacks on American bases will continue until Tehran’s conditions are accepted. Trump tells Fox News US strikes on Iran nine months ago prevented Tehran from getting a nuclear weapon. Trump told Fox News that the Iranian Navy was completely sunk and the country’s air force was destroyed. 

Iran–US-Israel War Latest LIVE Updates: US Announces Fresh Sanctions On Iran, Targets Foreign Companies Tied To Tehran’s Shipping Sectors

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Iran–US-Israel War Latest LIVE Updates: US Announces Fresh Sanctions On Iran, Targets Foreign Companies Tied To Tehran’s Shipping Sectors

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Iran–US-Israel War Latest LIVE Updates: US Announces Fresh Sanctions On Iran, Targets Foreign Companies Tied To Tehran’s Shipping Sectors
Iran–US-Israel War Latest LIVE Updates: US Announces Fresh Sanctions On Iran, Targets Foreign Companies Tied To Tehran’s Shipping Sectors
Iran–US-Israel War Latest LIVE Updates: US Announces Fresh Sanctions On Iran, Targets Foreign Companies Tied To Tehran’s Shipping Sectors
Iran–US-Israel War Latest LIVE Updates: US Announces Fresh Sanctions On Iran, Targets Foreign Companies Tied To Tehran’s Shipping Sectors

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