Aashiqui 2 Re-Release Date: Shraddha Kapoor Wants To Watch Film Again On Big Screen, Deets Inside

You probably remember the film Aashiqui 2 starring Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur. The movie created a huge buzz in Bollywood and was a massive hit. The duo received immense love from the audience, and fans became crazy about their on-screen chemistry.The film also performed exceptionally well at the box office. Now, there’s exciting news for fans—Aashiqui 2 might be re-released in theatres, and it’s something that’s sure to make fans thrilled.

Aashiqui 2 to Return to Theatres

Shraddha Kapoor herself hinted that the film could be brought back to cinemas. A video of the actress has gone viral in which she talks about her hit film. She said, “Aashiqui 2 should be re-released in theatres. It’s a wonderful idea, and I’ll suggest it to the producers because I

also want to watch the film again on the big screen. It’s truly a fantastic idea.”

While she didn’t confirm an exact date for the re-release, she did hint that it could happen soon. According to media reports, the film might return to theatres on April 26, the same date it originally released back in 2013. So, there’s a strong chance the makers may choose that date for its comeback on the big screen.

For now, fans are extremely excited about the possibility of watching Aashiqui 2 in theatres once again. Directed by Mohit Suri, the film’s songs continue to be fan favorites even today, and audiences are eagerly expressing their excitement to relive the magic on the big screen.

About Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor has solidified her status as one of India’s most influential figures, boasting an estimated net worth of ₹130 crore. While she initially gained fame through hits like Aashiqui 2, her recent blockbuster Stree 2—the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2024—has propelled her to new heights.

Beyond the silver screen, Kapoor is a savvy entrepreneur. She co-founded the jewellery brand Palmonas and owns the fashion label Imara, balancing her film career with strategic investments in startups like MyGlamm. Her massive digital influence is equally impressive; as the most-followed Indian woman on Instagram with over 94 million followers, she remains a top choice for brands like Lakmé and Hershey’s.

From her ₹60 crore sea-facing Juhu residence to her Lamborghini Huracán, Shraddha blends luxury with a relatable, grounded persona. With Stree 3 on the horizon, her financial and cinematic reign shows no signs of slowing down.

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