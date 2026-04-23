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Home > Entertainment News > Parth Samthaan Quits Social Media, Slams Fake Bot Accounts In Explosive Exit Message

Parth Samthaan Quits Social Media, Slams Fake Bot Accounts In Explosive Exit Message

Parth revealed that he has been dealing with disturbing activity online. According to him, fake bot accounts have been used to post offensive and hurtful comments targeting not just him, but also his family and personal life.

Parth Samthaan (PHOTO: IG)
Parth Samthaan (PHOTO: IG)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: April 23, 2026 14:34:06 IST

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Parth Samthaan Quits Social Media, Slams Fake Bot Accounts In Explosive Exit Message

Television star Parth Samthaan, who enjoys a massive fan following with over 4 million Instagram followers, recently shared some surprising news with fans. The Seher Hone Ko Hai actor has decided to step away from social media after facing troubling online harassment. Taking to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, Parth revealed that he has been dealing with disturbing activity online. According to him, fake bot accounts have been used to post offensive and hurtful comments targeting not just him, but also his family and personal life. The actor expressed that the situation has been deeply upsetting and emotionally draining.

Parth Samthaan Steps Away from Social Media

Sharing his feelings, he wrote, “I have always been a peaceful and positive guy, focusing on the good but recently, I have noticed someone buying bot accounts and have been commenting rubbish on my family, me and my personal life through those fake accounts. Shocking, extremely hurtful, I am fumed with anger.”

While Parth hinted that he may have an idea about who is behind the harassment, he chose not to name anyone. Instead, he made it clear that he doesn’t want to engage with negativity or pursue formal complaints. He said he would rather channel his energy into his personal life and professional commitments.

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Parth (PHOTO: IG)

Parth (PHOTO: IG)

Announcing his break, he added, “I have decided to take a break from social media for sometime can’t drain more energy on complaining to the cyber crime dept… rather… focus on my life and my role as Mahid. Love PS.”

About Seher Hone Ko Hai

Parth rose to fame with his role in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan and later appeared in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Most recently, he was seen in CID 2 as ACP Ayushmann.

He is currently starring in Seher Hone Ko Hai, which premiered on December 2, 2025, on Colors TV. The show also features Rishiita Kothari, Mahhi Vij, Apurva Agnihotri, and Khalida Jan. The story revolves around Seher, a young woman with big dreams, and her mother Kausar (played by Mahhi), who tries to shield her from life’s challenges. It explores whether destiny ultimately supports their journey.

In the current storyline, Seher helps a girl escape from a dangerous magician, while Mahid is on a desperate search for her. At the same time, Amaal urges Fareed and Sultana to take a DNA test to confirm their relationship, adding more drama to the unfolding plot.

ALSO READ: Viral Alert: Bhojpuri Actress Amrapali Dubey’s Steamy Moves On ‘Karela Man Pat Jayi’ Leave Fans Breathless

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Tags: Fake AccountsParth SamthaanSeher Hone ko haiSocial Media

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Parth Samthaan Quits Social Media, Slams Fake Bot Accounts In Explosive Exit Message

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Parth Samthaan Quits Social Media, Slams Fake Bot Accounts In Explosive Exit Message

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Parth Samthaan Quits Social Media, Slams Fake Bot Accounts In Explosive Exit Message
Parth Samthaan Quits Social Media, Slams Fake Bot Accounts In Explosive Exit Message
Parth Samthaan Quits Social Media, Slams Fake Bot Accounts In Explosive Exit Message
Parth Samthaan Quits Social Media, Slams Fake Bot Accounts In Explosive Exit Message

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