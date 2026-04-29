Lucknow Weather Today (April 29): Rain, Thunderstorms, Hail Likely As IMD Issues Orange Alert Across UP, Warns Of Strong Winds And Lightning Risk

Lucknow Weather Today (April 29): Uttar Pradesh received a much needed “U-turn” in weather conditions as the scorching heat wave lifted, with temperatures in Lucknow hovering close to 40°C for a while. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange Alert for several districts, with reports of rain, thunderstorms, lightning, strong winds and hailstorms. The abrupt weather change has offered some relief from the fierce pre-monsoon heat, but also raises concerns of the risk of storms. Dust storm, cloud cover and light rainfall in Lucknow.

Lucknow Weather Today (April 29): What is Orange Alert? What’s it all about?

The IMD has placed 17 districts under Orange Alert, including Lucknow, Kanpur Nagar, Kanpur Dehat, Rae Bareli, Amethi and Sitapur. The alert means that there is a probability of drastic weather conditions, which may interrupt daily life in these areas. Wind speeds are expected between 40-60 km/h, along with the threat of thunderstorms, lightning and hailstorms. The warning has been issued to alert people that these conditions may cause damage to infrastructure and standing crops, and people are advised to stay indoors during the peak of the storm.

Lucknow Weather Today (April 29): What is Yellow Alert? What’s it all about?

Around 40 districts, including Agra, Prayagraj, Mirzapur, Ayodhya, Bareilly and Sultanpur have been placed under Yellow Alert. The alert indicates a probability of moderate weather conditions, which may cause some inconvenience to people. They can expect light rainfall, thunderstorms and winds of 30-40 km/h. Though not as dangerous as the Orange Alert zones, the conditions may still pose a risk to life and property, especially during the evenings.

Lucknow Weather Today (April 29): What’s the effect of weather in Lucknow exactly?

Lucknow has already been spattered with gusty winds, dust storm, and rainy spells. The immediate cooling down of temperatures from 40°C to below 37°C brought some relief from the heatwave. But the erratic weather of cloud and light rain will continue in the coming days.

Lucknow Weather Today (April 29): What’s the effect on agriculture and public safety?

The erratic weather is a big threat to agriculture as hailstorms can damage the standing crops. So farmers are advised to safeguard already harvested produce. Similarly the IMD has issued a safety advisory for the general public advising them to stay away from trees during lightning, stay clear of electric poles and to drive carefully because of low visibility and the threat of falling branches.What is the next seven-day weather forecast in Lucknow?

Next seven-day weather forecast in Lucknow

The next seven-day weather forecast in Lucknow will have erratic weather of cloud and light rain and sunny weather:

Day Temperature (°C) Weather Wed (Apr 29) 41 / 28 Afternoon clouds Thu (Apr 30) 33 / 24 Early showers, cloudy Fri (May 1) 36 / 22 Mostly sunny Sat (May 2) 38 / 24 Mostly sunny Sun (May 3) 38 / 24 Mostly sunny Mon (May 4) 38 / 24 Showers later Tue (May 5) 37 / 22 Heavy rain likely

Overall, while the stormy spell is expected to ease gradually, intermittent rainfall and rising temperatures will continue to define Lucknow’s weather in the days ahead.

ALSO READ: Who Was Nagalakshmi? 42-Year-Old ‘Sree Sai Silks’ Owner And Instagram Influencer Killed By Husband, Who Later Died By Suicide In Nanganallur