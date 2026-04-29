Lucknow Weather Today (April 29): Rain, Thunderstorms, Hail Likely As IMD Issues Orange Alert Across UP, Warns Of Strong Winds And Lightning Risk

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Chennai crime delhi high court Assam Assembly Election 2026 honeymoon murder EPF claim process ICSE Class 10 result 2026 Bhabanipur Bareilly assault video viral Donovan Ferreira breaking-news king charles Kolhapur Sex Scandal Chennai crime delhi high court Assam Assembly Election 2026 honeymoon murder EPF claim process ICSE Class 10 result 2026 Bhabanipur Bareilly assault video viral Donovan Ferreira breaking-news king charles Kolhapur Sex Scandal Chennai crime delhi high court Assam Assembly Election 2026 honeymoon murder EPF claim process ICSE Class 10 result 2026 Bhabanipur Bareilly assault video viral Donovan Ferreira breaking-news king charles Kolhapur Sex Scandal Chennai crime delhi high court Assam Assembly Election 2026 honeymoon murder EPF claim process ICSE Class 10 result 2026 Bhabanipur Bareilly assault video viral Donovan Ferreira breaking-news king charles Kolhapur Sex Scandal
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Chennai crime delhi high court Assam Assembly Election 2026 honeymoon murder EPF claim process ICSE Class 10 result 2026 Bhabanipur Bareilly assault video viral Donovan Ferreira breaking-news king charles Kolhapur Sex Scandal Chennai crime delhi high court Assam Assembly Election 2026 honeymoon murder EPF claim process ICSE Class 10 result 2026 Bhabanipur Bareilly assault video viral Donovan Ferreira breaking-news king charles Kolhapur Sex Scandal Chennai crime delhi high court Assam Assembly Election 2026 honeymoon murder EPF claim process ICSE Class 10 result 2026 Bhabanipur Bareilly assault video viral Donovan Ferreira breaking-news king charles Kolhapur Sex Scandal Chennai crime delhi high court Assam Assembly Election 2026 honeymoon murder EPF claim process ICSE Class 10 result 2026 Bhabanipur Bareilly assault video viral Donovan Ferreira breaking-news king charles Kolhapur Sex Scandal
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Lucknow Weather Today (April 29): Rain, Thunderstorms, Hail Likely As IMD Issues Orange Alert Across UP, Warns Of Strong Winds And Lightning Risk

Lucknow Weather Today (April 29): Rain, Thunderstorms, Hail Likely As IMD Issues Orange Alert Across UP, Warns Of Strong Winds And Lightning Risk

Lucknow weather shifts as IMD issues orange alert; rain, hail, thunderstorms and strong winds likely, bringing relief from heatwave.

Lucknow weather shifts as IMD issues orange alert. (Photo: AI)
Lucknow weather shifts as IMD issues orange alert. (Photo: AI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: April 29, 2026 14:55:55 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Lucknow Weather Today (April 29): Rain, Thunderstorms, Hail Likely As IMD Issues Orange Alert Across UP, Warns Of Strong Winds And Lightning Risk

Lucknow Weather Today (April 29): Uttar Pradesh received a much needed “U-turn” in weather conditions as the scorching heat wave lifted, with temperatures in Lucknow hovering close to 40°C for a while. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange Alert for several districts, with reports of rain, thunderstorms, lightning, strong winds and hailstorms. The abrupt weather change has offered some relief from the fierce pre-monsoon heat, but also raises concerns of the risk of storms. Dust storm, cloud cover and light rainfall in Lucknow.

Lucknow Weather Today (April 29): What is Orange Alert? What’s it all about?

The IMD has placed 17 districts under Orange Alert, including Lucknow, Kanpur Nagar, Kanpur Dehat, Rae Bareli, Amethi and Sitapur. The alert means that there is a probability of drastic weather conditions, which may interrupt daily life in these areas. Wind speeds are expected between 40-60 km/h, along with the threat of thunderstorms, lightning and hailstorms. The warning has been issued to alert people that these conditions may cause damage to infrastructure and standing crops, and people are advised to stay indoors during the peak of the storm.

Lucknow Weather Today (April 29): What is Yellow Alert? What’s it all about?

Around 40 districts, including Agra, Prayagraj, Mirzapur, Ayodhya, Bareilly and Sultanpur have been placed under Yellow Alert. The alert indicates a probability of moderate weather conditions, which may cause some inconvenience to people. They can expect light rainfall, thunderstorms and winds of 30-40 km/h. Though not as dangerous as the Orange Alert zones, the conditions may still pose a risk to life and property, especially during the evenings.

You Might Be Interested In

Lucknow Weather Today (April 29): What’s the effect of weather in Lucknow exactly?

 Lucknow has already been spattered with gusty winds, dust storm, and rainy spells. The immediate cooling down of temperatures from 40°C to below 37°C brought some relief from the heatwave. But the erratic weather of cloud and light rain will continue in the coming days.

Lucknow Weather Today (April 29): What’s the effect on agriculture and public safety?

The erratic weather is a big threat to agriculture as hailstorms can damage the standing crops. So farmers are advised to safeguard already harvested produce. Similarly the IMD has issued a safety advisory for the general public advising them to stay away from trees during lightning, stay clear of electric poles and to drive carefully because of low visibility and the threat of falling branches.What is the next seven-day weather forecast in Lucknow?

Next seven-day weather forecast in Lucknow

The next seven-day weather forecast in Lucknow will have erratic weather of cloud and light rain and sunny weather:

Day

Temperature (°C)

Weather

Wed (Apr 29)

41 / 28

Afternoon clouds

Thu (Apr 30)

33 / 24

Early showers, cloudy

Fri (May 1)

36 / 22

Mostly sunny

Sat (May 2)

38 / 24

Mostly sunny

Sun (May 3)

38 / 24

Mostly sunny

Mon (May 4)

38 / 24

Showers later

Tue (May 5)

37 / 22

Heavy rain likely

Overall, while the stormy spell is expected to ease gradually, intermittent rainfall and rising temperatures will continue to define Lucknow’s weather in the days ahead.

ALSO READ: Who Was Nagalakshmi? 42-Year-Old ‘Sree Sai Silks’ Owner And Instagram Influencer Killed By Husband, Who Later Died By Suicide In Nanganallur

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: LUCKNOWLucknow rainlucknow weatherLucknow weather todayrain forecast Lucknowup weather updateweather newsweather todayweather update today

RELATED News

Birthday Reel Gone Wrong: 33-Year-Old Mumbai Car Dealer Sets Road On Fire While Shooting Video, Arrested After Clip Goes Viral On Social Media | WATCH

Ganga Expressway Inauguration Today (29 April 2026): PM Narendra Modi Launches Uttar Pradesh’s Longest Highway Corridor

Chennai Weather Today 29 April 2026: Rising Heat, Humidity Surge and Patchy Rainfall Signal Tough Summer Ahead

Slapped 5 Times In 15 Seconds: Woman Assaults Another Helpless Lady Over Unpaid Rs 1,200 Ration Debt In UP’s Bareilly; Video Sparks Outrage Online | WATCH

Who Is Anand Naidu? Bengaluru Congress Leader Booked In POCSO Case Over Assault On Lover’s Minor Children; Police Launch Investigation

LATEST NEWS

Lucknow Weather Today (April 29): Rain, Thunderstorms, Hail Likely As IMD Issues Orange Alert Across UP, Warns Of Strong Winds And Lightning Risk

‘TMC Goons Tried To Attack…Used Abusive Language’: BJP Panihati Candidate, RG Kar Victim’s Mother Ratna Debnath Amid West Bengal Assembly Election 2nd Phase Polling

CGBSE Result 2026 Declared: Chhattisgarh Board Class 10, 12 Results at cgbse.nic.in, Check Direct Link and Download Marksheet

Palladian Partners Builds 15,000+ Certified Channel Network in MMR as Regulatory Push Reshapes Brokerage Landscape

West Bengal Elections 2026: Actors, Singers Turn Netas As TMC-BJP Celebrity Face-Off Heats Up In Phase 2

‘You’ve Been Hacked’: Delhi High Court Descends Into Chaos As Porn Video Interrupts Chief Justice’s Online Hearing, Proceedings Halted Thrice Amid Security Concerns

TS SSC Result 2026 Out at bse.telangana.gov.in: Check Telangana Class 10 Direct Link, Passing Marks and Steps to Download Marks Memo Online

MI vs SRH Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Pitch Report For Match No. 41 — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

Can a Machine Lead? SBS University’s 17th National Debate Competition Puts Artificial Intelligence, Talent, and Human Judgment in the Dock

West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry Exit Poll 2026 Results Today: Check Exact Date and Time, Where and How to Watch, Live Streaming, Full List Of Pollsters

Lucknow Weather Today (April 29): Rain, Thunderstorms, Hail Likely As IMD Issues Orange Alert Across UP, Warns Of Strong Winds And Lightning Risk

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Lucknow Weather Today (April 29): Rain, Thunderstorms, Hail Likely As IMD Issues Orange Alert Across UP, Warns Of Strong Winds And Lightning Risk

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Lucknow Weather Today (April 29): Rain, Thunderstorms, Hail Likely As IMD Issues Orange Alert Across UP, Warns Of Strong Winds And Lightning Risk
Lucknow Weather Today (April 29): Rain, Thunderstorms, Hail Likely As IMD Issues Orange Alert Across UP, Warns Of Strong Winds And Lightning Risk
Lucknow Weather Today (April 29): Rain, Thunderstorms, Hail Likely As IMD Issues Orange Alert Across UP, Warns Of Strong Winds And Lightning Risk
Lucknow Weather Today (April 29): Rain, Thunderstorms, Hail Likely As IMD Issues Orange Alert Across UP, Warns Of Strong Winds And Lightning Risk

QUICK LINKS