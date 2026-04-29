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Home > India News > Weather Today April 29: Delhi-NCR Wakes To Rain And Thunderstorms After Days Of Relentless Heatwave Conditions; Check IMD Alert

Weather Today April 29: Delhi-NCR Wakes To Rain And Thunderstorms After Days Of Relentless Heatwave Conditions; Check IMD Alert

Weather Today April 29: Heavy rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds brought much needed relief to Delhi NCR after days of intense heatwave conditions. The IMD has issued alerts for continued rain and storms, with temperatures expected to remain lower and air quality improving.

(Photo: AI)
(Photo: AI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: April 29, 2026 07:19:06 IST

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Weather Today April 29: Delhi-NCR Wakes To Rain And Thunderstorms After Days Of Relentless Heatwave Conditions; Check IMD Alert

The national capital region of Delhi experienced relief from its recent heatwave when rain and thunderstorms arrived on Wednesday morning. The weather change brought a welcome temperature decrease which marked the beginning of a new week after several days of hot and humid weather. The capital and nearby areas experienced widespread rainfall together with lightning and thunder which ended the extended dry and humid weather conditions that had lasted for several days.

Weather Today April 29: Delhi-NCR Wakes To Rain And Thunderstorms After Days Of Relentless Heatwave Conditions

The rain brought strong winds which gusts reached 30-40 km/h while this weather condition helped to decrease the temperature. The combination of strong winds and heavy rains created a weather break which brought essential cooling relief from the high temperatures. The temperature reached 39.2°C on Tuesday after decreasing from the 42.3°C of Monday which had been the hottest day of April this year. The area received much-needed rainfall during the early hours of Wednesday.



Weather Today April 29: Check IMD Alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for thunderstorms and rainfall and squally winds about the upcoming weather conditions. The IMD explained that a western disturbance affected weather conditions across northwest India. A cyclonic circulation which stretches through central Pakistan and northwest Rajasthan and Punjab and Haryana territories is responsible for creating current weather patterns. The northeastward moving circulation will cause additional rainfall and thunderstorms and dust storms which typically occur during the pre-monsoon period.

Weather Today April 29: Check Temperature Today

The IMD has forecast a day time maximum of around 38°C and night-time minimum of around 27°C for Wednesday, with the chance of thunderstorms. Delhi experienced its first ‘warm night’ of the season because nighttime temperatures rose above standard levels. The rain has improved air quality because it washed away pollutants which allowed people to breathe clean air.

Also Read: UP Police Encounter: 2 Wanted Criminals Injured In Bulandshahr’s Khurja

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Weather Today April 29: Delhi-NCR Wakes To Rain And Thunderstorms After Days Of Relentless Heatwave Conditions; Check IMD Alert

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Weather Today April 29: Delhi-NCR Wakes To Rain And Thunderstorms After Days Of Relentless Heatwave Conditions; Check IMD Alert

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Weather Today April 29: Delhi-NCR Wakes To Rain And Thunderstorms After Days Of Relentless Heatwave Conditions; Check IMD Alert
Weather Today April 29: Delhi-NCR Wakes To Rain And Thunderstorms After Days Of Relentless Heatwave Conditions; Check IMD Alert
Weather Today April 29: Delhi-NCR Wakes To Rain And Thunderstorms After Days Of Relentless Heatwave Conditions; Check IMD Alert
Weather Today April 29: Delhi-NCR Wakes To Rain And Thunderstorms After Days Of Relentless Heatwave Conditions; Check IMD Alert

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