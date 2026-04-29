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Home > India News > UP Police Encounter: 2 Wanted Criminals Injured In Bulandshahr’s Khurja

UP Police Encounter: 2 Wanted Criminals Injured In Bulandshahr’s Khurja

Two wanted criminals were injured during a police encounter in the Khurja Nagar area of Bulandshahr

Two wanted criminals were injured during a police encounter in the Khurja Nagar area of Bulandshahr. Photo: AI Generated
Two wanted criminals were injured during a police encounter in the Khurja Nagar area of Bulandshahr. Photo: AI Generated

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: April 29, 2026 04:28:28 IST

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UP Police Encounter: 2 Wanted Criminals Injured In Bulandshahr’s Khurja

Two wanted criminals, each with a ₹50,000 reward, were injured during a police encounter in the Khurja Nagar area of Bulandshahr on Wednesday, officials said.

According to police, the encounter took place near the Mundakheda canal under the jurisdiction of Kotwali Khurja Nagar, where both sides exchanged several rounds of fire. The accused, identified as Rinku Saini and Bharat Saini, sustained bullet injuries in their legs during the exchange.

Both injured accused were admitted to Jatiya Hospital in Khurja for treatment.

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Circle Officer Khurja Shobhit Kumar said that the accused were involved in a triple murder case registered at Kotwali Khurja Nagar and had rewards of ₹50,000 each on their arrest.

He added that the police had taken the accused to recover the weapon used in the murder and a DVR when they allegedly opened fire on the police team, prompting retaliatory firing.

Police have recovered a DVR, one illegal pistol, one country-made firearm, and live and spent cartridges from their possession, officials said. (ANI)

(Inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Who Is Jahangir Khan And Why Is UP ‘Singham’ Ajay Pal Sharma Targeting His Camp? Super Cop Issues Stern Warning To TMC Candidate Before Phase 2 Voting In Bengal

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Tags: bulandshahrKhurja Nagartwo wanted criminalsUP

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UP Police Encounter: 2 Wanted Criminals Injured In Bulandshahr’s Khurja

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UP Police Encounter: 2 Wanted Criminals Injured In Bulandshahr’s Khurja
UP Police Encounter: 2 Wanted Criminals Injured In Bulandshahr’s Khurja
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