LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Chennai crime delhi high court Assam Assembly Election 2026 honeymoon murder EPF claim process ICSE Class 10 result 2026 Bhabanipur Bareilly assault video viral Donovan Ferreira breaking-news king charles Kolhapur Sex Scandal Chennai crime delhi high court Assam Assembly Election 2026 honeymoon murder EPF claim process ICSE Class 10 result 2026 Bhabanipur Bareilly assault video viral Donovan Ferreira breaking-news king charles Kolhapur Sex Scandal Chennai crime delhi high court Assam Assembly Election 2026 honeymoon murder EPF claim process ICSE Class 10 result 2026 Bhabanipur Bareilly assault video viral Donovan Ferreira breaking-news king charles Kolhapur Sex Scandal Chennai crime delhi high court Assam Assembly Election 2026 honeymoon murder EPF claim process ICSE Class 10 result 2026 Bhabanipur Bareilly assault video viral Donovan Ferreira breaking-news king charles Kolhapur Sex Scandal
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Chennai crime delhi high court Assam Assembly Election 2026 honeymoon murder EPF claim process ICSE Class 10 result 2026 Bhabanipur Bareilly assault video viral Donovan Ferreira breaking-news king charles Kolhapur Sex Scandal Chennai crime delhi high court Assam Assembly Election 2026 honeymoon murder EPF claim process ICSE Class 10 result 2026 Bhabanipur Bareilly assault video viral Donovan Ferreira breaking-news king charles Kolhapur Sex Scandal Chennai crime delhi high court Assam Assembly Election 2026 honeymoon murder EPF claim process ICSE Class 10 result 2026 Bhabanipur Bareilly assault video viral Donovan Ferreira breaking-news king charles Kolhapur Sex Scandal Chennai crime delhi high court Assam Assembly Election 2026 honeymoon murder EPF claim process ICSE Class 10 result 2026 Bhabanipur Bareilly assault video viral Donovan Ferreira breaking-news king charles Kolhapur Sex Scandal
LIVE TV
Home > Elections > West Bengal Elections 2026: Actors, Singers Turn Netas As TMC-BJP Celebrity Face-Off Heats Up In Phase 2

West Bengal Elections 2026: Actors, Singers Turn Netas As TMC-BJP Celebrity Face-Off Heats Up In Phase 2

Elections in West Bengal are being held in two phases - on April 23 and 29. The result of the high-voltage state assemble polls will be declared on May 4. As West Bengal goes to polls in Phase 2, meet the celebrities candidates who are contesting in 2026:

West Bengal Elections 2026 (PHOTO: IG)
West Bengal Elections 2026 (PHOTO: IG)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Last updated: April 29, 2026 14:48:27 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

West Bengal Elections 2026: Actors, Singers Turn Netas As TMC-BJP Celebrity Face-Off Heats Up In Phase 2

The 2026 assembly elections of West Bengal have been witnessing the confluence of glamour and politics. People, ranging from actors, singers to sportspersons, have made their way into the field as major candidates in the highly competitive race for 294 seats. While South has dominated this trend, West Bengal seems not far away.

Both the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have presented a star-studded list of contestants. These contenders not only bring fame to this political race but also cultural relevance with their prominent social media presence. Elections in West Bengal are being held in two phases – on April 23 and 29. The result of the high-voltage state assemble polls will be declared on May 4.

As West Bengal goes to polls in Phase 2, meet the celebrities candidates who are contesting in 2026:

You Might Be Interested In

Nayna Bandyopadhyay

Nayna Bandyopadhyay, who has been considered one of the most popular actresses of the Bengali film industry, is contesting from Chowringhee seat of Kolkata.

Arundhati Lovely Maitra

TV artiste Arundhati Maitra, popularly known as Lovely Maitra, is contesting from Sonarpur in South 24 Parganas under the TMC banner. Arundhati Maitra has been considered one of the most favorite actresses for various Bengali TV serials and movies like Jol Nupur and Mohor. Thus, she has turned out to be a very popular candidate due to her remarkable performances in various roles in different TV serials and movies.

Shreya Pandey

Television actress Shreya Pandey is contesting from Maniktala of Kolkata under the banner of the TMC. She hails from a political background as her both parents are important members of this political party. Moreover, her father Sadhan Pande has also been a state minister of West Bengal Government.

Roopa Ganguly

Another prominent name in this list is that of Roopa Ganguly, who gained recognition for her role as Draupadi in the TV serial Mahabharat. An experienced artist who has spent more than four decades serving the Indian film industry, the winner of the National Award has decided to contest the election from the constituency of Sonarpur Dakshin on behalf of the BJP.

Hiran Chatterjee

The other individual, Hiran Chatterjee, is an actor who recently ventured into the field of politics and has become a member of the BJP. He will be contesting the upcoming elections from the constituency of Shyampur, Howrah. The incumbent member of the assembly from Kharagpur Sadar, he relinquished the post in favor of Dilip Ghosh, the veteran politician from the BJP. He recently made headlines after tying the knot with actress Ritika Giri in Varanasi.

Sayantika Banerjee

Actor Sayantika Banerjee is contesting from Baranagar in North 24 Parganas under the TMC banner. She came into politics from the Trinamool Congress ahead of the 2021 state legislative assembly elections from Bankura, but she could not succeed in winning the elections. But now that she made a remarkable comeback in the 2024 byelections and won the election as the MLA of Baranagar, she is contesting to cement her position.

Rudranil Ghosh

The Bharatiya Janata Party has nominated actors like Rudranil Ghosh. The renowned actor in the Bengali film industry has been contesting elections from 2021. He will be contesting elections from Shibpur constituency, which falls in the district of Howrah.

Papiya De Adhikari

The seasoned actress Papiya De Adhikari is contesting from the Tollygunge constituency located in the southern part of Kolkata as a BJP contestant. She is an established performer in the domains of cinema, television, and Jatra stage.

Aditi Munshi and Indranil Sen

Some other celebrities in the form of musicians are also contesting in elections for the position of the member of parliament as contestants of the Trinamool Congress party. Aditi Munshi, a famous kirtan singer, is contesting from the Gopalpur, Rajarhat constituency, which is located near Salt Lake City. Another well-known singer Indranil Sen is contesting from Chandannagar as a Trinamool Congress contestant.

ALSO READ:  The Devil Wears Prada 2 India Screening: Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep’s Movie Gets A Star-Studded Premiere

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: actors contesting West Bengal electionsArundhati Lovely MaitraAssembly Elections 2026assemblyelectionassemblyelection-hero-6Indranil Senlist of West Bengal election listShreya Pandeywest bengal assembly election 2026west bengal elections 2026

RELATED News

West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry Exit Poll 2026 Results Today: Check Exact Date and Time, Where and How to Watch, Live Streaming, Full List Of Pollsters

Are Aditya Dhar And Ranveer Singh Reuniting After Dhurandhar’s Massive Success? Reports Claim They Are Planning…

West Bengal Assembly Polls 2026 Phase 2: Chaos Erupts Outside Howrah Polling Booth Over EVM Glitch; Several People Tried To Disrupt Voting; Two Detained By CRPF | WATCH

The Devil Wears Prada 2 India Screening: Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep’s Movie Gets A Star-Studded Premiere

Yash’s ‘Toxic’ Delayed Again! Yash Drops Big Hint On New Release Date, Fans Left Guessing in Suspense

LATEST NEWS

Palladian Partners Builds 15,000+ Certified Channel Network in MMR as Regulatory Push Reshapes Brokerage Landscape

Who Was Nagalakshmi? 42-Year-Old ‘Sree Sai Silks’ Owner And Instagram Influencer Killed By Husband, Who Later Died By Suicide In Nanganallur

West Bengal Elections 2026: Actors, Singers Turn Netas As TMC-BJP Celebrity Face-Off Heats Up In Phase 2

‘You’ve Been Hacked’: Delhi High Court Descends Into Chaos As Porn Video Interrupts Chief Justice’s Online Hearing, Proceedings Halted Thrice Amid Security Concerns

TS SSC Result 2026 Out at bse.telangana.gov.in: Check Telangana Class 10 Direct Link, Passing Marks and Steps to Download Marks Memo Online

MI vs SRH Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Pitch Report For Match No. 41 — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

Can a Machine Lead? SBS University’s 17th National Debate Competition Puts Artificial Intelligence, Talent, and Human Judgment in the Dock

Shillong Honeymoon Murder Shocker: Sonam Raghuvanshi’s Brother Reacts As ‘Killer’ Wife Gets Bail, Says ‘Won’t Keep Her, Raja’s Family Has Right To…’

HSBC Names Gautam Anand to Head Global India Private Banking Unit

Capricorn Love Horoscope Today (April 29, 2026): Stability, Romance & Deeper Connection Explained

West Bengal Elections 2026: Actors, Singers Turn Netas As TMC-BJP Celebrity Face-Off Heats Up In Phase 2

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

West Bengal Elections 2026: Actors, Singers Turn Netas As TMC-BJP Celebrity Face-Off Heats Up In Phase 2

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

West Bengal Elections 2026: Actors, Singers Turn Netas As TMC-BJP Celebrity Face-Off Heats Up In Phase 2
West Bengal Elections 2026: Actors, Singers Turn Netas As TMC-BJP Celebrity Face-Off Heats Up In Phase 2
West Bengal Elections 2026: Actors, Singers Turn Netas As TMC-BJP Celebrity Face-Off Heats Up In Phase 2
West Bengal Elections 2026: Actors, Singers Turn Netas As TMC-BJP Celebrity Face-Off Heats Up In Phase 2

QUICK LINKS