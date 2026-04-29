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Home > Entertainment News > The Devil Wears Prada 2 India Screening: Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep’s Movie Gets A Star-Studded Premiere

The Devil Wears Prada 2 India Screening: Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep’s Movie Gets A Star-Studded Premiere

The screening turned into a full-blown fashion moment, with celebrities like Tamannaah Bhatia, Karan Johar, Medha Rana, Nikita Dutta, Anya Singh, Shibani Akhtar, Rhea Chakraborty, Soha Ali Khan, and Huma Qureshi in attendance. Staying true to the film’s aesthetic, most guests embraced the red-and-black dress code, turning the red carpet into a striking visual treat.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 India Screening: Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep’s Movie Gets A Star-Studded Premiere

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: April 29, 2026 12:14:24 IST

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The Devil Wears Prada 2 India Screening: Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep’s Movie Gets A Star-Studded Premiere

Mumbai turned into a hub of glamour and style as Bollywood celebrities came together for the India screening of The Devil Wears Prada 2. Held at the iconic Jio World Plaza, the evening saw some of the biggest names from the industry step out in striking red and black ensembles—colours that perfectly reflect the film’s bold, high-fashion vibe. The excitement was palpable, as guests arrived not just to celebrate style but also to catch a glimpse of the much-awaited sequel starring Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and Emily Blunt.

A star-studded, stylish night

The screening turned into a full-blown fashion moment, with celebrities like Tamannaah Bhatia, Karan Johar, Medha Rana, Nikita Dutta, Anya Singh, Shibani Akhtar, Rhea Chakraborty, Soha Ali Khan, and Huma Qureshi in attendance. Staying true to the film’s aesthetic, most guests embraced the red-and-black dress code, turning the red carpet into a striking visual treat.

From bold gowns to sleek, structured silhouettes, the evening doubled as a celebration of fashion—very much in line with the spirit of the franchise. Celebrities happily posed for photographers, soaking in the buzz and sharing their excitement about the sequel to one of Hollywood’s most iconic fashion dramas.

Among the standout looks, Tamannaah Bhatia made a strong impression, channelling Miranda Priestly in a bold red top with power shoulders paired with a leather skirt. Soha Ali Khan and Huma Qureshi kept things classic in black and red respectively, while Anya Singh opted for a chic little black dress. Namita Dubey kept it sharp in a black skirt, and Rhea Chakraborty arrived alongside her friend Shibani Akhtar, adding to the lively vibe of the evening. Medha Rana, meanwhile, made a stylish solo entry.

What to expect from the sequel

Directed by David Frankel, the sequel brings back familiar faces including Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci, alongside Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway. This time, the story dives into the changing landscape of the fashion industry. Miranda Priestly finds herself navigating the decline of print media while crossing paths again with her former assistant Emily Charlton, who has now become a powerful figure in the luxury world.

Andy Sachs also returns, more confident and accomplished, but once again drawn into Miranda’s orbit as Runway magazine struggles to stay relevant in a rapidly evolving industry. With new additions like Justin Theroux and Kenneth Branagh, the film promises a blend of nostalgia and fresh storytelling.

Set to hit theatres on May 1, 2026, the Mumbai screening served as the perfect lead-up to what is shaping up to be a highly anticipated release.

ALSO READ:  Who Is Juhi Bhatt? Ranveer Allahbadia Confirms Relationship With Dehradun-Based Model And Actress — All You Need To Know

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Tags: Huma Qureshikaran joharThe Devil Wears Prada 2The Devil Wears Prada 2 release dateThe Devil Wears Prada 2 India screening

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The Devil Wears Prada 2 India Screening: Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep’s Movie Gets A Star-Studded Premiere

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The Devil Wears Prada 2 India Screening: Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep’s Movie Gets A Star-Studded Premiere
The Devil Wears Prada 2 India Screening: Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep’s Movie Gets A Star-Studded Premiere
The Devil Wears Prada 2 India Screening: Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep’s Movie Gets A Star-Studded Premiere
The Devil Wears Prada 2 India Screening: Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep’s Movie Gets A Star-Studded Premiere

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