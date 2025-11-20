This Place On Earth Will Not See A Sunrise For 64 Days, Reason Will Leave You Shocked, It Is…

Utqiagvik, Alaska, has entered its long Arctic winter, marking the start of the yearly Polar Night. Residents watched the town’s last sunset before weeks without direct sunlight begin. The sun will remain below the horizon for 64 days, a result of Earth’s tilt placing Utqiagvik above the Arctic Circle. The sun is expected to return on January 22 next year. Until then, civil twilight provides a faint blue light during early afternoons, giving limited brightness across the town.

Located about 800 kilometres northwest of Fairbanks, Utqiagvik is home to around 4,400 people. Archaeological evidence shows the area has been inhabited since around 500 CE. As the sun disappears, temperatures drop sharply, and the lack of warmth contributes to the formation of the Polar Vortex, a large-scale weather system that traps extremely cold air over the Arctic. Occasionally, the Polar Vortex pushes frigid air southward, affecting weather patterns in the Lower Forty-Eight states.

Life in Utqiagvik adapts to these extreme seasonal changes. Residents rely on the faint twilight and the glow of northern lights to light their days. The town continues its daily routines steadily, anticipating the return of sunlight in late January.

Local schools, including Barrow High School, maintain sports and community activities, with summer’s nearly three months of continuous daylight supporting long warm days of outdoor life.

The Polar Night highlights the resilience of Utqiagvik’s population. This extended period of darkness tests the community’s endurance and adaptability. Each year, the stark contrast between the endless summer light and long winter night shapes the town’s circadian rhythm and daily life.

Despite the harsh conditions, residents patiently await warmer days and brighter skies, showing how human life can thrive even in one of Earth’s most extreme environments.

