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Home > World News > Indian Airlines Set To Resume Flights To Hamad International Airport Amid Fragile West Asia Ceasefire

Indian Airlines Set To Resume Flights To Hamad International Airport Amid Fragile West Asia Ceasefire

India’s leading airlines are set to restart full operations at Hamad International Airport (DOH) from today, May 1 after two months after Operation Epic Fury, a joint US-Israel military action launched on February 28.

India’s leading airlines are set to restart full operations at Hamad International Airport (DOH) from today, May 1 after two months after Operation Epic Fury, a joint US-Israel military action launched on February 28. Photo: AI Generated
India’s leading airlines are set to restart full operations at Hamad International Airport (DOH) from today, May 1 after two months after Operation Epic Fury, a joint US-Israel military action launched on February 28. Photo: AI Generated

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: April 30, 2026 04:49:10 IST

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Indian Airlines Set To Resume Flights To Hamad International Airport Amid Fragile West Asia Ceasefire

India’s leading airlines are set to restart full operations at Hamad International Airport (DOH) from today, May 1.

Flights are resuming two months after Operation Epic Fury, a joint US-Israel military action launched on February 28, 2026, which targeted Iran’s leadership and nuclear sites and led to rising tensions across the region

Three of India’s most prominent carriers will spearhead the return to Hamad International, reconnecting Doha with various major Indian metros and regional hubs, Air India, Air India Express and IndiGo.

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“Indian carriers plan to resume operations at Hamad International Airport, Doha, as flight operations continue to expand. Air India, Air India Express and Indigo plan to resume their flight services between Doha and various destinations in India starting 1 May 2026,” posted Embassy of India Doha, Qatar on X.

The Embassy emphasised that this expansion is not an isolated effort but a synchronised move between international aviation bodies.

While flights resume May 1, the Embassy warns that schedules remain “subject to coordination with relevant authorities,” reflecting the reality that in the 2026 Middle East, peace is still a day-to-day negotiation.

The Embassy has urged travellers to stay proactive. Passengers should remain in constant contact with their respective airlines for real-time updates on flight schedules, terminal assignments, and booking status.

Despite its role as a mediator, Qatar was drawn into the crossfire. Iranian strikes on March 18 damaged 17% of Qatar’s LNG export capacity at Ras Laffan, leading to an “unprecedented shutdown” of its energy and aviation hubs.

Qatari airspace was largely closed to commercial traffic for nearly two months, with Hamad International Airport (DOH) operating only limited emergency and evacuation flights since early March.

A delicate two-week ceasefire, brokered in Islamabad in mid-April and recently extended by President Trump, has finally provided a “security window” wide enough for commercial insurers to greenlight the return of major international carriers.

The resumption of flights by Indian carriers, who maintain a neutral but vital role in the region, serves as a “soft” stabilisation measure that helps cool the regional economy while high-level nuclear talks stall in Islamabad. (ANI)

(Inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Elon Musk Claims Sam Altman’s Lawyer Attempted To Mislead Him During Testimony

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Tags: Hamad international airportIndia leading airlinesjoint US-Israel military actionOperation Epic Fury

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Indian Airlines Set To Resume Flights To Hamad International Airport Amid Fragile West Asia Ceasefire

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Indian Airlines Set To Resume Flights To Hamad International Airport Amid Fragile West Asia Ceasefire

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Indian Airlines Set To Resume Flights To Hamad International Airport Amid Fragile West Asia Ceasefire
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