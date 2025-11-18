This Is India’s Busiest Railway Station, Has 23 Platforms, Handles Over 600 Trains, It Is Located In…

Howrah Railway Station in West Bengal, one of the oldest and largest stations in the country, continues to play a vital role in India’s vast railway network. Indian Railways, one of the world’s biggest public transport systems, operates more than 22,000 trains every day and serves over 2.4 crore passengers. Among its thousands of stations, Howrah stands out as one of the busiest, most iconic, and historically important.

Established in 1854, Howrah Railway Station is the oldest railway station in India. It began its journey by being part of the first train service in eastern India, which ran from Howrah to Hooghly the same year. Since then, the station has been an important gateway for passengers travelling in and out of eastern India.

The station is well known for its massive size and capacity. It has 23 platforms, making it one of the biggest in the country in terms of both area and number of platforms. Every day, more than one million passengers and over 600 trains pass through Howrah. These include long-distance express trains connecting major Indian cities as well as suburban trains that serve thousands of daily commuters.

Howrah Station also holds great architectural significance. This colonial-era structure has become a landmark in itself, admired for its distinctive design and historical value.

Geographically, the station enjoys a prime location. It sits on the western bank of the Hooghly River and is linked to Kolkata by the famous Howrah Bridge. This bridge is one of India’s best-known landmarks and provides easy access to Kolkata’s central business districts.

