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Home > Regionals News > Tamil Nadu Weather Tomorrow (24 May 2026): Heavy Rain, Thunderstorm Warning Issued For Chennai, Madurai & 16 More Districts | Check Full Forecast

Tamil Nadu Weather Tomorrow (24 May 2026): Heavy Rain, Thunderstorm Warning Issued For Chennai, Madurai & 16 More Districts | Check Full Forecast

Tamil Nadu weather update for May 24, 2026: IMD has predicted heavy rain, thunderstorms, and lightning in several districts across the state.

Tamil Nadu Weather Tomorrow 24 May 2026 (Photo/AI)
Tamil Nadu Weather Tomorrow 24 May 2026 (Photo/AI)

Published By: Vanshika Ahuja
Published: Sat 2026-05-23 20:19 IST

Many districts in Tamil Nadu are expected to see rain, thunderstorms and lightning, says IMD. Mixed heat and pre-monsoon weather situation is expected to take the state into better shape and may cause evening showers and isolated heavy rain in some districts.

IMD Says Rain in All of Tamil Nadu

Light-to-moderate rainfall is likely in most districts and isolated places will get heavy showers with thunderstorm and lightning. Winds can be observed in the range of 40-50 kmph at some places.

“The rainfall will be caused by a high moisture inflow and change in atmospheric conditions that are precipitating the south-west monsoon,” said a group of meteorological experts at news conferences.

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Rain Likely in Some Districts

These are some of the districts in the state that are likely to be hit by shaking, rain showers or thunderstorms on May 24:

  • Nilgiris
  • Coimbatore
  • Tiruppur
  • Erode
  • Salem
  • Dharmapuri
  • Vellore
  • Ranipet
  • Tiruvannamalai
  • Kallakurichi
  • Namakkal
  • Karur
  • Tiruchirappalli
  • Dindigul
  • Theni
  • Madurai
  • Perambalur
  • Tirupattur.

Some certain districts of the state in western and interior routes may get heavy isolated showers in afternoon or evening hours.

Weather in Chennai Tomorrow, 24 May, 2026

Chennai will stay hot and humid though some corners of Chennai might have light and moderate rains and thunderbolts in the evening and clouds and high winds for the suburbs.

Although of considerable chances of rain, temperatures might remain 38-40°C due to prevailing high moisture.

Heatwave Continues to Blacken Some Corners

Albeit of greater chances of rainfall, some parts of Tamil Nadu are still experiencing heatwave like conditions. Northern and interior districts are still recording dangerously high daytime temperatures beyond the seasonal averages.

The combination of heat and sudden thunderstorms might make the conditions feverish in some places, meteorologists say.

Travel Advisory For Citizens

As per the authorities, a travel advisory has been issued to:

  • Avoid open places on overcast weather
  • Stay hydrated in this heat of high moisture
  • Be alert about water logging in low lying areas
  • Check local weather alerts before planning travel.

Also Read: Himachal Pradesh Weather Report Today (23 May 2026): Shimla, Manali, Dharamshala & Solan Witness Pleasant Weather, Rainfall Chances Increase

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Tamil Nadu Weather Tomorrow (24 May 2026): Heavy Rain, Thunderstorm Warning Issued For Chennai, Madurai & 16 More Districts | Check Full Forecast
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Tamil Nadu Weather Tomorrow (24 May 2026): Heavy Rain, Thunderstorm Warning Issued For Chennai, Madurai & 16 More Districts | Check Full Forecast

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Tamil Nadu Weather Tomorrow (24 May 2026): Heavy Rain, Thunderstorm Warning Issued For Chennai, Madurai & 16 More Districts | Check Full Forecast
Tamil Nadu Weather Tomorrow (24 May 2026): Heavy Rain, Thunderstorm Warning Issued For Chennai, Madurai & 16 More Districts | Check Full Forecast
Tamil Nadu Weather Tomorrow (24 May 2026): Heavy Rain, Thunderstorm Warning Issued For Chennai, Madurai & 16 More Districts | Check Full Forecast
Tamil Nadu Weather Tomorrow (24 May 2026): Heavy Rain, Thunderstorm Warning Issued For Chennai, Madurai & 16 More Districts | Check Full Forecast

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