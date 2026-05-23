Iran Ready To Stop Uranium Enrichment For 10 Years Under New Nuclear Draft Deal With US

Iran is believed to agree with the US in a draft memorandum of understanding where Iran commits itself not to pursue any nuclear arms while calling on the US to lift all of its sanctions in return. As per reports, Iran even agreed to halt its uranium enrichment process beyond 3.6 percent for the coming 10 years amid ongoing negotiations.

Marco Rubio, the US Secretary of State, said “progress” was made during the negotiations and hinted that an update might soon be available regarding Iran and the US. He emphasized that Iran “can never have nuclear weapons” and must give over the enriched uranium, but he added that the US would always prefer diplomacy over anything else.

As per further reports, the US and Iran seem very close to prolonging the existing cease-fire agreement by an additional period of 60 days

(developing story, more to follow soon)