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Home > Sports News > Real Madrid vs Athletic Club Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch La Liga Live In India, USA, UK And More

Real Madrid vs Athletic Club Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch La Liga Live In India, USA, UK And More

Discover exactly when and where to watch the massive Real Madrid Vs Athletic Club La Liga match live streaming globally. Catch the ultimate farewell game for Dani Carvajal and David Alaba.

Real Madrid vs Athletic Club Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch La Liga Live In India, USA, UK And More (Image Source: X)
Real Madrid vs Athletic Club Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch La Liga Live In India, USA, UK And More (Image Source: X)

Published By: Aviral Shukla
Published: Sat 2026-05-23 20:33 IST

The stage is set for yet another clash at the Santiago Bernabeu as Real Madrid host their arch-rivals Athletic Club for the La Liga fixture in Madrid tonight. While Barcelona has already lifted the title, Real Madrid is aiming to close their ongoing season on a winning note. Tonight’s game is indeed emotional for Madrid fans as their long-time captain Dani Carvajal and David Alaba bid goodbye to the Spanish club. 

Conversely, Athletic Club, who are at the 13th position in the ongoing season, would be aiming for the same to end things with an exciting victory.

Match Details

Category Information
Match Real Madrid Vs Athletic Club
Date Saturday May 23 2026
Time 12:30 AM IST
Venue Santiago Bernabéu Madrid

When Is The Real Madrid Vs Athletic Club Match?

The crucial La Liga encounter between Real Madrid and Athletic Club will officially take place tonight, Saturday, May 24 2026. The highly anticipated match kickoff is scheduled for exactly 12:30 AM Indian Standard Time, which safely falls into early Sunday morning. This specific timing perfectly translates to 9:00 PM Central European Time locally and 3:00 PM Eastern Time in America.

You Might Be Interested In

Where Is The Real Madrid Vs Athletic Club Match?

This massive Spanish domestic football battle will be played at the historic Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid. This completely renovated and magnificent stadium traditionally hosts the absolute biggest European fixtures, providing the perfect vibrant atmosphere for such an incredibly pressure-filled sporting encounter.

When And Where To Watch Real Madrid Vs Athletic Club Live In India?

Indian viewers can easily stream all the live action directly on the Fancode mobile application and their official website. A match pass or subscription will be required to watch tonight’s La Liga clash in Madrid. 

When And Where To Watch Real Madrid Vs Athletic Club In USA?

Soccer enthusiasts located in the United States can easily catch all the live action digitally. The exclusive broadcasting rights for the Spanish La Liga in America permanently belong to the ESPN network. Fans can securely stream the entire football match live using the premium ESPN Plus platform.

When And Where To Watch Real Madrid Vs Athletic Club In UK?

Local supporters residing in the United Kingdom can proudly watch this massive Spanish domestic battle live on traditional television. The broadcasting rights for La Liga currently belong to Premier Sports and Disney+. Fans can seamlessly stream the exciting game online using their respective official digital applications.

Also Read: Ebola in the FIFA World Cup 2026? DR Congo Team Quarantined Days Before Football’s Biggest Event

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Real Madrid vs Athletic Club Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch La Liga Live In India, USA, UK And More
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Real Madrid vs Athletic Club Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch La Liga Live In India, USA, UK And More
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