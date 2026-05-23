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Home > Sports News > LSG vs PBKS Prediction: Who Will Be The Man Of The Match, Best Batter, Best Bowler In Today IPL 2026 Match

LSG vs PBKS Prediction: Who Will Be The Man Of The Match, Best Batter, Best Bowler In Today IPL 2026 Match

Predicting the big winners of Match 68 at the Ekana International Stadium! Dive into our full LSG vs PBKS match predictions to see who will claim the Man of the Match honors, alongside the top picks for the best batter and best bowler in tonight's vital IPL 2026 clash.

LSG vs PBKS Prediction: Who Will Be The Man Of The Match, Best Batter, Best Bowler In Today IPL 2026 Match. Photo: IPL Media
LSG vs PBKS Prediction: Who Will Be The Man Of The Match, Best Batter, Best Bowler In Today IPL 2026 Match. Photo: IPL Media

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Sat 2026-05-23 19:02 IST

LSG vs PBKS Prediction IPL 2026: As the IPL 2026 league stage reaches its absolute climax, the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow is all set to host high-stakes Match 68 between Rishabh Pant’s Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Shreyas Iyer’s Punjab Kings (PBKS). For Punjab Kings, it is a sheer do-or-die situation. PBKS, who had a fantastic historic start to their campaign by remaining unbeaten in their first 7 games, have gone through a catastrophic slump losing their next 6 matches in a row.

They need a win today badly to get to 15 points and keep their slim playoff hopes alive. Meanwhile, a struggling LSG side will play only for pride, looking to get out of the bottom spot of the table. We have explosive match winners lined up on both sides. Here’s our tactical prediction for the Best Batter, Best Bowler and the Man of the Match for tonight’s epic encounter.

Best Batter: Josh Inglis (Lucknow Super Giants)

But while Punjab’s opening pair of Priyansh Arya and Cooper Connolly had earlier torn LSG apart in their first reverse fixture, present-day momentum reads all about the Australian wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis. Inglis who joined the LSG squad in early May has been in spectacular touch in the middle of intense off-field social media controversy involving PBKS staff.

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He has already played two fiery half centuries including a blazing 85 off 33 balls against Chennai Super Kings. Inglis is the top pick for Lucknow’s top order to anchor or explode, given his current form and the nature of the Ekana pitch that requires sharp spin manipulation and explosive power in the powerplay.

Best Bowler: Yuzvendra Chahal (Punjab Kings)

The Ekana Stadium pitch is generally good for spinners with conditions slowly changing as the game progresses offering help in the form of grip, turn and bounce. And this puts Punjab’s legendary leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal right in the driver’s seat.

Chahal, who earlier crossed the historic 200-IPL-wicket milestone, will look to exploit the middle-order weaknesses of LSG. With left-handers Nicholas Pooran and Rishabh Pant looking to attack, Chahal’s deceptive flight and accurate googlies are expected to get him crucial breakthroughs and he is the most effective bowler tonight.

Man of the Match: Shreyas Iyer (Punjab Kings)

It’s up to the leader to steady the ship. A six-match losing streak, a franchise staring down the barrel of elimination. Shreyas Iyer’s season-defining knock needed for Punjab Kings Captain.

Iyer is expected to take on the vital role of match-winning anchor with great pressure, especially with Punjab’s top-order not firing in recent games. In case he handles the middle-overs well against spinners and takes PBKS to a winning total or a close chase, Iyer is our best bet to take home the Man of the Match award.

Match Prediction: Punjab Kings need a win to keep their hopes alive and are expected to end their losing streak to outlast LSG in a close contest.

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LSG vs PBKS Prediction: Who Will Be The Man Of The Match, Best Batter, Best Bowler In Today IPL 2026 Match
Tags: Ekana Stadium Pitch ReportIPL 2026IPL 2026 Match 68IPL today match predictionjosh-inglisLSG vs PBKS predictionLucknow Super Giants Vs Punjab Kingsshreyas iyeryuzvendra chahal

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LSG vs PBKS Prediction: Who Will Be The Man Of The Match, Best Batter, Best Bowler In Today IPL 2026 Match
LSG vs PBKS Prediction: Who Will Be The Man Of The Match, Best Batter, Best Bowler In Today IPL 2026 Match
LSG vs PBKS Prediction: Who Will Be The Man Of The Match, Best Batter, Best Bowler In Today IPL 2026 Match
LSG vs PBKS Prediction: Who Will Be The Man Of The Match, Best Batter, Best Bowler In Today IPL 2026 Match

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