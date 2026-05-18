Iran–US-Israel War LIVE and Latest Updates: ‘Clock Is Ticking’: Donald Trump’s Big Warning To Iran, Says, ‘There Won’t Be Anything Left’

Trump warns Iran as tensions rise, says time is running out for Tehran. Photo: AI.

Iran–US-Israel War LIVE and Latest Updates: Tensions between the US and Iran continue to simmer. President Donald Trump has once again issued a warning to Tehran, saying the country is running out of time to reach a peace agreement. He warned that the “clock was ticking” for Iran to move toward negotiations. POTUS cautioned that if Tehran failed to act quickly, “there won’t be anything left of them.” The warning comes even as Iran reportedly remains dissatisfied with the latest US response to the Islamic Republic’s proposed negotiating framework. According to Iran’s Mehr news agency, Washington’s reply offered “no meaningful concessions.”

Drone Strike in UAE’s Al Dhafra

A drone strike in the UAE’s Al Dhafra region triggered a fire at the Barakah nuclear power plant, the Arab world’s only operational nuclear facility.

Authorities in the United Arab Emirates said the incident involved an external electrical generator located outside the plant’s perimeter. The Abu Dhabi media office confirmed in a statement that the fire broke out following the drone attack on Sunday.

Officials said there were no injuries and stressed that there had been no radiological leak. The UAE’s nuclear regulator also confirmed that the plant’s safety systems remained unaffected.

“All units are operating as normal,” the regulator said in a post on X.

Authorities added that there was no impact on radiological safety levels. No group claimed responsibility for the drone strike, and the UAE government did not accuse any country or organisation of carrying out the attack.

Trump Says Pakistan Helped Broker Ceasefire

Meanwhile, Trump said the ceasefire agreement with Iran had been reached partly due to requests from several countries seeking de-escalation in West Asia. Among them, he specifically highlighted Pakistan, describing it as playing a mediating role between Washington and Tehran.

Speaking aboard Air Force One after returning from his China visit, Trump said he was initially not inclined toward agreeing to a truce. However, he claimed he accepted the ceasefire “as a favour to Pakistan.”

In another development, President Trump is reportedly considering launching additional military action against Iran. The shocking revelation was made by Trita Parsi, executive vice president of the Quincy Institute, while speaking to Al Jazeera.

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