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Home > Offbeat News > ‘Gadhe Ka Vishwaguru Bann Rahe Hain’: Angry Pedestrian’s Rant At Reckless Rider On ‘Footpath’ Sparks Widespread Debate On Civic Sense In India | WATCH Viral Video

‘Gadhe Ka Vishwaguru Bann Rahe Hain’: Angry Pedestrian’s Rant At Reckless Rider On ‘Footpath’ Sparks Widespread Debate On Civic Sense In India | WATCH Viral Video

The X-viral video has sparked a renewal of debate on the role of basic civic responsibility in most social places in India.

'Gadhe Ka Vishwaguru Bann Rahe Hain': Angry Pedestrian’s Rant At Reckless Rider On 'Footpath' Sparks Widespread Debate On Civic Sense In India | WATCH Viral Video (Photo: X)
'Gadhe Ka Vishwaguru Bann Rahe Hain': Angry Pedestrian’s Rant At Reckless Rider On 'Footpath' Sparks Widespread Debate On Civic Sense In India | WATCH Viral Video (Photo: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: April 4, 2026 13:32:24 IST

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‘Gadhe Ka Vishwaguru Bann Rahe Hain’: Angry Pedestrian’s Rant At Reckless Rider On ‘Footpath’ Sparks Widespread Debate On Civic Sense In India | WATCH Viral Video

A viral video showing a man on the street losing his temper with bikers riding on a footpath in India has generated much discussion on social media regarding civic sense and road etiquette. In the video, a man films himself strolling through a busy footpath with bikers passing through people behind him. Further aggravated by the sheer negligence in the regard of the pedestrian space, he recounts his experience and how a scooty vehicle ran over his foot. The X-viral video has sparked a renewal of debate on the role of basic civic responsibility in most social places in India.

What Did The Angry Pedestrian Say? Watch Viral Video

‘India ke logon ki akal dikhata hoon. Hum chal rahe hain footpath par, lekin hamare peeche mahaan logon ne footpath par bike chadha rakhi hai. Aur peeche se zor zor se horn baja rahe hain, jaise yeh inki road ho. Ek gadhe ki bacchi mere pair par scooty chadha gayi. Hadh hoti hai. Aur phir kehte hain hum Vishwaguru ban chuke hain. Ban gaye hum Vishwaguru, agar akal inki jaisi ho, bewakoof ek number ke. Nahi ho raha India develop, Pakistan se hi karte reh jaana compare’ (‘Let me show you the intelligence of people in India. I’m walking on the footpath, but behind me these ‘great’ people have driven their bikes onto it. And they’re honking loudly from behind as if this is their road. Some idiot even ran a scooty over my foot. This is too much. And then they say we’ve become a ‘Vishwaguru.’ Yes, we’ve become a Vishwaguru, if people have this kind of sense. Absolute idiots.India is not developing, just keep comparing it to Pakistan’)

Social Media Reacts To Angry Pedestrian

The users of social media have reacted in a mixed way. Others proposed that the bike riders should be photographed with their license plates and the information should be reported to the police and others cited poor infrastructure and narrow roads as some of the reasons. Others, however, condemned the irresponsible act and pointed out that there are footpaths and that bikes should not be used. The video has served as a point of contact in the wider debate on road safety, civic sense, and accountability in India, revealing how viral content can be used to create awareness and debate over responsible citizenship behavior in day-to-day life.

Also Read: Arunachal Pradesh Dance Team Faces Racist Humiliation In Patna: Denied Washroom Access Without ID, Called ‘Momos’ And ‘Chinki’ — Watch Video

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Tags: civic sense IndiaFootpath BikersFootpath RulesPedestrian RantReckless Riding Indiaroad safety Indiaviral videoviral video XViral Video X Trending

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‘Gadhe Ka Vishwaguru Bann Rahe Hain’: Angry Pedestrian’s Rant At Reckless Rider On ‘Footpath’ Sparks Widespread Debate On Civic Sense In India | WATCH Viral Video

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‘Gadhe Ka Vishwaguru Bann Rahe Hain’: Angry Pedestrian’s Rant At Reckless Rider On ‘Footpath’ Sparks Widespread Debate On Civic Sense In India | WATCH Viral Video

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‘Gadhe Ka Vishwaguru Bann Rahe Hain’: Angry Pedestrian’s Rant At Reckless Rider On ‘Footpath’ Sparks Widespread Debate On Civic Sense In India | WATCH Viral Video
‘Gadhe Ka Vishwaguru Bann Rahe Hain’: Angry Pedestrian’s Rant At Reckless Rider On ‘Footpath’ Sparks Widespread Debate On Civic Sense In India | WATCH Viral Video
‘Gadhe Ka Vishwaguru Bann Rahe Hain’: Angry Pedestrian’s Rant At Reckless Rider On ‘Footpath’ Sparks Widespread Debate On Civic Sense In India | WATCH Viral Video
‘Gadhe Ka Vishwaguru Bann Rahe Hain’: Angry Pedestrian’s Rant At Reckless Rider On ‘Footpath’ Sparks Widespread Debate On Civic Sense In India | WATCH Viral Video

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