Arunachal Pradesh dance team members had claimed a very disturbing racist humiliation at a state-run facility in Patna, where they were refused entry to a washroom and were called derogatory names. The group said they were requested to present identification before entering the restroom- a requirement they do not allege was applied to others who were at the premises. The case got worse when a few people were said to have addressed them in derogatory language such as momos and chinki which is highly frowned upon as being racist and dehumanising to the people of the Northeast region of India. The viral video of the incident has caused furore on social media, with many people demanding responsibility and tougher measures towards such discrimination behaviour.

Arunachal Pradesh Dance Team Faces Racist Humiliation In Patna: Denied Washroom Access Without ID, Called ‘Momos’ And ‘Chinki’ — Watch Video

The woman who called out the girls as chinki or momo was laughing and taking it as a joke. According to the dancers who attended the city to take part in a cultural event, the experience made them feel humiliated and isolated on the basis of their appearance. They wondered why even simple amenities such as a common washroom needed the verification of identity and why they were the only ones who were targeted. It has been noted by activists and social commentators that citizens of the Northeast are usually stereotyped and racially discriminated against in other parts of India, even though the situation has become more enlightened and legally protected. Slurs, in this instance, have brought back the debate of daily racism and the seriousness with which people need to be more sensitive and accommodating of one another.

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