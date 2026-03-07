LIVE TV
iQOO Z11x 5G To Debut Soon: MediaTek Dimensity 7400, Sony Camera, And 1 million AnTuTu Score, Check All Details, Launch Date And Price

iQOO will launch the iQOO Z11x 5G in India on 12 March, featuring a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset, 7,200mAh battery, 50MP camera, and an expected price of Rs 17,000–Rs 18,000.

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: March 7, 2026 15:01:58 IST

iQOO Z11x 5G To Debut Soon: MediaTek Dimensity 7400, Sony Camera, And 1 million AnTuTu Score, Check All Details, Launch Date And Price

Chinese smartphone manufacturing brand iQOO is gearing up to expand its portfolio in India by launching iQOO Z11x on 12th March. The company has officially released the teaser of the phone and also revealed key specifications and details prior to launch. E-commerce giant Amazon has also launched a dedicated microsite for the device. 

iQOO Z11x 5G features and specifications 

The device is expected to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset. The company claims that the device will have an AnTuTu score of over one million. The device will be packed with a massive 7,200mAh battery supported by 44W wired fast charging and reverse wired charging support. The company claims six years of battery health. 

The company claims that the device can deliver up to 40 hours of video playback, up to 93 hours of music playback, up to 15.4 hours of gaming, and up to 18.7 hours of social media usage on a single charge. 

In terms of optics, the rear panel features a 50MP Sony sensor while both the front and back camera supports 4K video recording. The company has also confirmed that the device will feature UFS 3.1 storage, with an 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. 

The company promises two years of OS updates and four years of security updates. The upcoming device also features military grade protection, and an IP68 and IP69+ certification for resistance against dust and water. 

iQOO Z11x 5G Price

The company has not officially announced the price of iQOO Z11x 5G. However, media reports and experts suggest that the upcoming smartphone will come with a starting price between Rs 17,000 and Rs 18,000. 

The phone is the successor of iQOO Z10X 5G which was launched in India in April 2025 at a starting price of Rs 13,499. The previous device features a 6.72-inch IPS LCD display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The device is powered by the Media Tek Diminsity 7300 chipset and it is packed with a 6,500mAh supported by 44W wired fast charging. The chipset is paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. In terms of optics, the previous generation features a 50MP rear camera paired with 2MP depth sensor and an 8MP front sensor for selfie and video calling. 

First published on: Mar 7, 2026 3:01 PM IST
iQOO Z11x 5G To Debut Soon: MediaTek Dimensity 7400, Sony Camera, And 1 million AnTuTu Score, Check All Details, Launch Date And Price

