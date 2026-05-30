Haryana Internet Shutdown (30 May, 2026): What Led to Mobile Internet Restrictions in Faridabad?

Haryana government has ordered temporary suspension of mobile internet in some parts of Faridabad in advance of big demolition operation on May 30. The direction said it was to maintain law and order, and to prevent the spread of rumours that may lead to unrest.

Internet services suspended in advance of demolition drive

The Haryana government has directed that mobile internet (including bulk SMS and Dongle web service) have been suspended within one-kilometre radius of the NIT Zone in Faridabad on the eve of the demolition drive that the local authorities were planning.

The government said it had concerns that corporate social media services or the use of mobile internet could be used to spread rumours or inflammatory content or information about the demolition drive that may be used to create tension, or lead to untoward incidents, protests and damage to property.

What services have been blocked?

The suspension covers:

Mobile internet (2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G)

Bulk SMS

Dongle web service (operating over mobiles)

But few services will still be operational:

Voice calls

Internet broadband service

Leased-line internet service

SMS services to enable banking

SMS services to enable mobile recharge

Officials said the government had made these exemptions in order to minimise inconvenience.

Where and How long will the shutdown last

The effective radius of this order is one-kilometre around the NIT Zone in Faridabad, and it is temporary. Telecom operators were told to immediately comply with the instructions.

The government has under Section 20 of the Telecommunications Act, 2023, and the Telecommunications (Temporary Suspension of Services) Rules, 2024, suspended telecom services. The provisions enable the authorities to temporarily suspend telecom services in respect of any situation that endangers public order or public security.

The officials told residents not to spread unverified parcels on the social media. According to them, the internet shutdown is a preventive measure to ensure that the demolition drive proceeds peacefully.

Conclusion

Temporary Internet Ban Is being implemented in Faridabad city, internet connection is suspended/unavailable to the public for a little while. The mobile internet has been suspended in the region while bulk SMS will not be delivered to the landlines.In Faridabad city, internet connection is suspended/unavailable to the public for a little while. Voice calls and broadband connection will continue and banks will function normally.Hudson follows the new editorial policy of the Times of India. Google Copyright The policy is precise, relevant and objective. Liquid templates enable reusability of content that is otherwise duplicated and hard to track.

Also Read: North India Weather Update: Intense Thunderstorms to Hit Haryana, Delhi NCR, and Rajasthan Today; Timings and Temperature Drop Explained

Disclaimer: This article is based on official government orders, administrative statements, and media reports available at the time of publication. The duration, scope, and conditions of the internet restrictions may be revised by authorities. Readers are advised to refer to official notifications and local administration updates for the latest information.